Nicco Uco Alliance Credit Ltd.

BSE: 523209 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE917B01023
BSE 15:25 | 09 Mar 0.37 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

0.37

 HIGH

0.37

 LOW

0.37
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Nicco Uco Alliance Credit Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Nicco Uco Alliance Credit Ltd.

Nicco Uco Alliance Credit Ltd

Incorporated in the middle eighties, Nicco Uco Alliance Credit, earlier Nicco Uco Financial Services is engaged in financial services. Sanpaolo Hambro Nicco Finance was merged with the company from Jul.'93. It is the first finance company to have participation of three prestigious foreign institutions -- International Finance Corporation, Washington; Sanpaolo Bank, Italy; and Hambos Bank, UK; -- a...> More

Nicco Uco Alliance Credit Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   3
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -73.33
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.01
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Nicco Uco Alliance Credit Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income 0.03 0.16 -81.25
Total Income 0.03 0.16 -81.25
Total Expenses 0.17 0.12 41.67
Operating Profit -0.14 0.04 -450
Net Profit -1.24 -2.69 53.9
Equity Capital 16.56 16.56 -
Nicco Uco Alliance Credit Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Kinetic Trust 9.45 0.00 3.18
Rich Universe 4.30 -4.87 3.12
HB Leasing &Fin. 2.80 -0.36 3.10
Krishna Capital 9.70 -0.51 3.07
Regal Entertain. 10.00 0.00 3.07
Nicco Uco All. 0.37 0.00 3.07
Sh. Kalyan Hold. 3.06 -1.92 3.05
Nicco Uco Alliance Credit Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 13.22
Banks/FIs 1.95
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 68.15
Custodians 0.00
Other 16.67
Nicco Uco Alliance Credit Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year -35.09% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Nicco Uco Alliance Credit Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.37
0.37
Week Low/High 0.37
0.00
Month Low/High 0.37
0.00
YEAR Low/High 0.37
0.00
All TIME Low/High 0.12
33.00

