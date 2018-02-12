JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Nidhi Granites Ltd

Nidhi Granites Ltd.

BSE: 512103 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE276H01013
BSE LIVE 12:46 | 07 Mar 16.40 0.75
(4.79%)
OPEN

16.40

 HIGH

16.40

 LOW

16.40
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Nidhi Granites Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 16.40
PREVIOUS CLOSE 15.65
VOLUME 8200
52-Week high 25.75
52-Week low 15.65
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 16.40
Buy Qty 1500.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 16.40
CLOSE 15.65
VOLUME 8200
52-Week high 25.75
52-Week low 15.65
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 16.40
Buy Qty 1500.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Nidhi Granites Ltd.

Nidhi Granites Ltd

Nidhi Granites Limited engages in dealing or trading in shares, securities, and other investments in India. The company is based in Mumbai, India. The company was incorporated in 1981. Earlier, it was engaged in the granite blocks and tiles business. The company was promoted by Manmal Thard, Rajkumar Thard, Pushpa R Thard, Nidhi....> More

Nidhi Granites Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 28.72
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.57
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Nidhi Granites Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.01 -
Other Income -
Total Income 0.01 -
Total Expenses 0.08 0.03 166.67
Operating Profit -0.07 -0.02 -250
Net Profit -0.07 -0.02 -250
Equity Capital 0.75 0.75 -
> More on Nidhi Granites Ltd Financials Results

Nidhi Granites Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Monnet Inds. 10.20 0.20 3.75
Foundry Fuel 4.59 4.32 3.68
Kachchh Minerals 2.71 -4.91 1.44
Nidhi Granites 16.40 4.79 1.23
Elango Inds. 2.85 -5.00 1.09
Alpha Hi-Tech 0.87 -4.40 0.32
> More on Nidhi Granites Ltd Peer Group

Nidhi Granites Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 59.93
Banks/FIs 0.25
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 38.75
Custodians 0.00
Other 1.07
> More on Nidhi Granites Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Nidhi Granites Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.59% -0.54%
1 Month NA NA -1.03% -0.51%
3 Month -18.00% NA 2.17% 1.33%
6 Month NA NA 5.56% 4.70%
1 Year NA NA 17.28% 16.52%
3 Year NA NA 17.34% 18.78%

Nidhi Granites Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 16.40
16.40
Week Low/High 16.40
16.00
Month Low/High 15.65
16.00
YEAR Low/High 15.65
26.00
All TIME Low/High 6.00
102.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Nidhi Granites: