About Nidhi Granites Ltd.
Nidhi Granites Limited engages in dealing or trading in shares, securities, and other investments in India. The company is based in Mumbai, India. The company was incorporated in 1981. Earlier, it was engaged in the granite blocks and tiles business. The company was promoted by Manmal Thard, Rajkumar Thard, Pushpa R Thard, Nidhi....> More
Nidhi Granites Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|28.72
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.57
Nidhi Granites Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.01
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|0.01
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.08
|0.03
|166.67
|Operating Profit
|-0.07
|-0.02
|-250
|Net Profit
|-0.07
|-0.02
|-250
|Equity Capital
|0.75
|0.75
|-
Nidhi Granites Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Monnet Inds.
|10.20
|0.20
|3.75
|Foundry Fuel
|4.59
|4.32
|3.68
|Kachchh Minerals
|2.71
|-4.91
|1.44
|Nidhi Granites
|16.40
|4.79
|1.23
|Elango Inds.
|2.85
|-5.00
|1.09
|Alpha Hi-Tech
|0.87
|-4.40
|0.32
Nidhi Granites Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Nidhi Granites Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.59%
|-0.54%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.03%
|-0.51%
|3 Month
|-18.00%
|NA
|2.17%
|1.33%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.56%
|4.70%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.28%
|16.52%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.34%
|18.78%
Nidhi Granites Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|16.40
|
|16.40
|Week Low/High
|16.40
|
|16.00
|Month Low/High
|15.65
|
|16.00
|YEAR Low/High
|15.65
|
|26.00
|All TIME Low/High
|6.00
|
|102.00
