Nihar Info Global Ltd

Nihar Info Global Ltd., (NIGL) is Indias fast growing IT Solutions and Products Company. It is a 17 years old Public Limited Company listed on Bombay Stock Exchange. NIHAR aims to provide the very best in bringing cost effective solutions with Quality processes, Good infrastructure and a Committed people force. NIHAR is having a strong client base in Government, Defense, PSUs and Private sector. ...> More