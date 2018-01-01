JUST IN
NIIT Ltd.

BSE: 500304 Sector: Services
NSE: NIITLTD ISIN Code: INE161A01038
BSE LIVE 13:50 | 12 Mar 89.85 1.65
(1.87%)
OPEN

88.50

 HIGH

90.60

 LOW

88.35
NSE LIVE 13:44 | 12 Mar 89.90 1.75
(1.99%)
OPEN

88.95

 HIGH

90.60

 LOW

88.05
OPEN 88.50
PREVIOUS CLOSE 88.20
VOLUME 13845
52-Week high 119.00
52-Week low 72.00
P/E 224.63
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1,497
Buy Price 89.80
Buy Qty 65.00
Sell Price 90.00
Sell Qty 28.00
About NIIT Ltd.

NIIT Ltd

NIIT Limited, the global IT Learning Solutions Corporation, is known for its pioneering work in the field of IT education and training. The brainchild of two, young Indian entrepreneurs pioneered and nurtured the concept of high quality IT education in India. Set up in 2nd December of the year 1981 under the name of Pace Education Private Limited. NIIT has trained one out of every three software p...> More

NIIT Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1,497
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.40
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 224.63
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   80.00
Latest Dividend Date 26 Jun 2014
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 48.29
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.86
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

NIIT Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 208.8 197.8 5.56
Other Income -
Total Income 208.8 197.8 5.56
Total Expenses 191.1 191 0.05
Operating Profit 17.7 6.8 160.29
Net Profit 2.3 -10.1 122.77
Equity Capital 33.31 33.15 -
NIIT Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
NIIT 89.85 1.87 1496.90
Zee Learn 37.00 -2.37 1205.83
Aptech 291.90 0.46 1164.39
Compucom Soft. 12.16 -1.14 96.25
NIIT Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 31.71
Banks/FIs 0.21
FIIs 17.25
Insurance 0.30
Mutual Funds 10.04
Indian Public 22.46
Custodians 0.00
Other 17.83
NIIT Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -3.07% -2.07% -0.02% -0.97%
1 Month -9.61% -7.08% -1.63% -0.94%
3 Month -4.47% -5.27% 1.54% 0.89%
6 Month -16.54% -17.07% 4.92% 4.25%
1 Year 21.01% 18.84% 16.56% 16.02%
3 Year 113.42% 114.81% 16.62% 18.27%

NIIT Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 88.35
90.60
Week Low/High 87.30
94.00
Month Low/High 87.30
102.00
YEAR Low/High 72.00
119.00
All TIME Low/High 2.37
507.00

