NIIT Ltd.
|BSE: 500304
|Sector: Services
|NSE: NIITLTD
|ISIN Code: INE161A01038
|BSE LIVE 13:50 | 12 Mar
|89.85
|
1.65
(1.87%)
|
OPEN
88.50
|
HIGH
90.60
|
LOW
88.35
|NSE LIVE 13:44 | 12 Mar
|89.90
|
1.75
(1.99%)
|
OPEN
88.95
|
HIGH
90.60
|
LOW
88.05
About NIIT Ltd.
NIIT Limited, the global IT Learning Solutions Corporation, is known for its pioneering work in the field of IT education and training. The brainchild of two, young Indian entrepreneurs pioneered and nurtured the concept of high quality IT education in India. Set up in 2nd December of the year 1981 under the name of Pace Education Private Limited. NIIT has trained one out of every three software p...> More
NIIT Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1,497
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.40
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|224.63
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|80.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|26 Jun 2014
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|48.29
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.86
News
NIIT Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|208.8
|197.8
|5.56
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|208.8
|197.8
|5.56
|Total Expenses
|191.1
|191
|0.05
|Operating Profit
|17.7
|6.8
|160.29
|Net Profit
|2.3
|-10.1
|122.77
|Equity Capital
|33.31
|33.15
|-
NIIT Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|NIIT
|89.85
|1.87
|1496.90
|Zee Learn
|37.00
|-2.37
|1205.83
|Aptech
|291.90
|0.46
|1164.39
|Compucom Soft.
|12.16
|-1.14
|96.25
NIIT Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
NIIT Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-3.07%
|-2.07%
|-0.02%
|-0.97%
|1 Month
|-9.61%
|-7.08%
|-1.63%
|-0.94%
|3 Month
|-4.47%
|-5.27%
|1.54%
|0.89%
|6 Month
|-16.54%
|-17.07%
|4.92%
|4.25%
|1 Year
|21.01%
|18.84%
|16.56%
|16.02%
|3 Year
|113.42%
|114.81%
|16.62%
|18.27%
NIIT Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|88.35
|
|90.60
|Week Low/High
|87.30
|
|94.00
|Month Low/High
|87.30
|
|102.00
|YEAR Low/High
|72.00
|
|119.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.37
|
|507.00
