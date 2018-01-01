JUST IN
Nikhil Adhesives Ltd.

BSE: 526159 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE926C01014
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 243.55 -17.65
(-6.76%)
OPEN

246.05

 HIGH

246.05

 LOW

241.10
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Nikhil Adhesives Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Nikhil Adhesives Ltd.

Nikhil Adhesives Ltd

Nikhil Adhesives Limited (NAL) is an India-based company engaged in the business of manufacturing water thinnable polymer emulsions at its two plants located at Dahanu and Silvassa. These emulsions have application in varied industries from paints, textiles, packaging and even in the furniture industry. Nikhil Adhesives Ltd, a listed Company with the Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd., was incorporate...> More

Nikhil Adhesives Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   95
EPS - TTM () [*S] 8.06
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 30.22
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   8.00
Latest Dividend Date 20 Sep 2013
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 50.13
P/B Ratio () [*S] 4.86
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Nikhil Adhesives Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 68.37 58.65 16.57
Other Income 0.27 -
Total Income 68.64 58.66 17.01
Total Expenses 65.18 55.72 16.98
Operating Profit 3.46 2.93 18.09
Net Profit 0.89 0.51 74.51
Equity Capital 3.91 3.91 -
Nikhil Adhesives Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Tyche Inds. 103.70 2.12 106.29
Kanchi Karpooram 236.85 0.06 98.06
Narmada Gelatine 156.85 0.54 94.89
Nikhil Adhesives 243.55 -6.76 94.74
Cochin Minerals 118.30 -2.43 92.63
Bombay Oxygen 5680.50 5.00 85.21
Mysore Petro 124.20 -2.55 81.72
Nikhil Adhesives Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 64.22
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.02
Indian Public 19.86
Custodians 0.00
Other 15.89
Nikhil Adhesives Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -4.49% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -16.31% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 29.75% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 95.47% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 228.90% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 577.47% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Nikhil Adhesives Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 241.10
246.05
Week Low/High 241.10
268.00
Month Low/High 241.10
299.00
YEAR Low/High 68.00
299.00
All TIME Low/High 1.00
299.00

