Nikhil Adhesives Ltd.
|BSE: 526159
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE926C01014
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|243.55
|
-17.65
(-6.76%)
|
OPEN
246.05
|
HIGH
246.05
|
LOW
241.10
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Nikhil Adhesives Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Nikhil Adhesives Ltd.
Nikhil Adhesives Limited (NAL) is an India-based company engaged in the business of manufacturing water thinnable polymer emulsions at its two plants located at Dahanu and Silvassa. These emulsions have application in varied industries from paints, textiles, packaging and even in the furniture industry. Nikhil Adhesives Ltd, a listed Company with the Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd., was incorporate...> More
Nikhil Adhesives Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|95
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|8.06
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|30.22
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|8.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|20 Sep 2013
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|50.13
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|4.86
Announcement
-
Disclosure of Voting results of EGM (Regulation 44(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015)
-
UN-AUDITED STANDALONE FINANCIAL RESULT FOR THE QUARTER ENDED ON 31ST DECEMBER 2017
-
DECLARATION OF VOTING RESULT OF EXTRA-ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF THE COMPANY HELD ON WEDNESDAY 14TH
-
-
PROCEEDING/OUTCOME OF EXTRA-ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF THE COMPANY HELD ON WEDNESDAY 14TH FEBRUARY
-
Nikhil Adhesives Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|68.37
|58.65
|16.57
|Other Income
|0.27
|-
|Total Income
|68.64
|58.66
|17.01
|Total Expenses
|65.18
|55.72
|16.98
|Operating Profit
|3.46
|2.93
|18.09
|Net Profit
|0.89
|0.51
|74.51
|Equity Capital
|3.91
|3.91
|-
Nikhil Adhesives Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Tyche Inds.
|103.70
|2.12
|106.29
|Kanchi Karpooram
|236.85
|0.06
|98.06
|Narmada Gelatine
|156.85
|0.54
|94.89
|Nikhil Adhesives
|243.55
|-6.76
|94.74
|Cochin Minerals
|118.30
|-2.43
|92.63
|Bombay Oxygen
|5680.50
|5.00
|85.21
|Mysore Petro
|124.20
|-2.55
|81.72
Nikhil Adhesives Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Nikhil Adhesives Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-4.49%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-16.31%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|29.75%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|95.47%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|228.90%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|577.47%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Nikhil Adhesives Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|241.10
|
|246.05
|Week Low/High
|241.10
|
|268.00
|Month Low/High
|241.10
|
|299.00
|YEAR Low/High
|68.00
|
|299.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.00
|
|299.00
