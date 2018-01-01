Nikhil Adhesives Ltd

Nikhil Adhesives Limited (NAL) is an India-based company engaged in the business of manufacturing water thinnable polymer emulsions at its two plants located at Dahanu and Silvassa. These emulsions have application in varied industries from paints, textiles, packaging and even in the furniture industry. Nikhil Adhesives Ltd, a listed Company with the Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd., was incorporate...> More