JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Nikki Global Finance Ltd

Nikki Global Finance Ltd.

BSE: 531272 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE526C01012
BSE 15:15 | 20 Feb 11.31 -0.23
(-1.99%)
OPEN

11.31

 HIGH

11.31

 LOW

11.31
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Nikki Global Finance Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 11.31
PREVIOUS CLOSE 11.54
VOLUME 15
52-Week high 14.70
52-Week low 11.31
P/E 49.17
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 4
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 11.31
Sell Qty 2935.00
OPEN 11.31
CLOSE 11.54
VOLUME 15
52-Week high 14.70
52-Week low 11.31
P/E 49.17
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 4
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 11.31
Sell Qty 2935.00

About Nikki Global Finance Ltd.

Nikki Global Finance Ltd

Nikki Global Finance was incorporated in 1986. It is engaged in the business of providing financial services and investments. It involves in the trade of derivatives; and jobbing in securities. The company is based in New Delhi, India. The business activities of the company comprises investments, derivative trading, jobbing in securities, loans and advances, leasing, hire and purchase, and oth...> More

Nikki Global Finance Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   4
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.23
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 49.17
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 5.10
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.22
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Nikki Global Finance Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.68 0.58 17.24
Other Income -
Total Income 0.68 0.58 17.24
Total Expenses 0.72 0.67 7.46
Operating Profit -0.04 -0.09 55.56
Net Profit -0.04 -0.09 55.56
Equity Capital 3.42 3.42 -
> More on Nikki Global Finance Ltd Financials Results

Nikki Global Finance Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
ISF 0.42 0.00 3.99
Franklin Indust. 11.00 0.92 3.98
Anjani Finance 3.88 -4.90 3.93
Nikki Glob.Fin. 11.31 -1.99 3.87
Decillion Fin. 11.00 0.00 3.85
NDA Securities 7.56 5.00 3.85
Allied Herbals 24.45 0.00 3.84
> More on Nikki Global Finance Ltd Peer Group

Nikki Global Finance Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 7.81
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 67.74
Custodians 0.00
Other 24.42
> More on Nikki Global Finance Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Nikki Global Finance Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -19.21% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -81.15% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Nikki Global Finance Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 11.31
11.31
Week Low/High 0.00
11.31
Month Low/High 11.31
12.00
YEAR Low/High 11.31
15.00
All TIME Low/High 1.26
980.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Nikki Global Finance: