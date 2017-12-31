You are here » Home
Nikki Global Finance Ltd.
|BSE: 531272
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE526C01012
|
BSE
15:15 | 20 Feb
|
11.31
|
-0.23
(-1.99%)
|
OPEN
11.31
|
HIGH
11.31
|
LOW
11.31
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Nikki Global Finance Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|11.31
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|11.54
|VOLUME
|15
|52-Week high
|14.70
|52-Week low
|11.31
|P/E
|49.17
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|11.31
|Sell Qty
|2935.00
|OPEN
|11.31
|CLOSE
|11.54
|VOLUME
|15
|52-Week high
|14.70
|52-Week low
|11.31
|P/E
|49.17
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|11.31
|Sell Qty
|2935.00
About Nikki Global Finance Ltd.
Nikki Global Finance Ltd
Nikki Global Finance was incorporated in 1986. It is engaged in the business of providing financial services and investments. It involves in the trade of derivatives; and jobbing in securities. The company is based in New Delhi, India.
The business activities of the company comprises investments, derivative trading, jobbing in securities, loans and advances, leasing, hire and purchase, and oth...> More
Nikki Global Finance Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Nikki Global Finance Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Nikki Global Finance Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.68
|0.58
|17.24
|Other Income
|
|
|-
|Total Income
|0.68
|0.58
|17.24
|Total Expenses
|0.72
|0.67
|7.46
|Operating Profit
|-0.04
|-0.09
|55.56
|Net Profit
|-0.04
|-0.09
|55.56
|Equity Capital
|3.42
|3.42
| -
Nikki Global Finance Ltd - Peer Group
Nikki Global Finance Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Nikki Global Finance Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-19.21%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-81.15%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Nikki Global Finance Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|11.31
|
|11.31
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|11.31
|Month Low/High
|11.31
|
|12.00
|YEAR Low/High
|11.31
|
|15.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.26
|
|980.00
Quick Links for Nikki Global Finance: