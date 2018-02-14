You are here » Home
Nilachal Refractories Ltd.
|BSE: 502294
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE416N01013
BSE
LIVE
13:18 | 07 Mar
44.00
0
(0.00%)
OPEN
46.00
HIGH
46.00
LOW
44.00
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
Nilachal Refractories Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|46.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|44.00
|VOLUME
|201
|52-Week high
|46.00
|52-Week low
|30.05
|P/E
|36.36
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|90
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|44.00
|Sell Qty
|249.00
|OPEN
|46.00
|CLOSE
|44.00
|VOLUME
|201
|52-Week high
|46.00
|52-Week low
|30.05
|P/E
|36.36
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|90
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|44.00
|Sell Qty
|249.00
About Nilachal Refractories Ltd.
Nilachal Refractories Ltd
Incorporated in 1977 Ipitata Refractories Ltd. (IRL) now known as Nilachal Refractories Ltd (NRL) w.e.f. August' 1999, was promoted by B C Patnaik, was in the business of Manufacturing Refractories with an installed capacity of 28,000 MTPA at Jamshedpur in Bihar.
The company had a joint project with Tata Refractories Ltd to develop High Alumina Refractories for export.
The company had a joint project with Tata Refractories Ltd to develop High Alumina Refractories for export.
Nilachal Refractories Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Nilachal Refractories Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.21
|0.37
|-43.24
|Other Income
|0.03
|Total Income
|0.21
|0.4
|-47.5
|Total Expenses
|0.52
|1.19
|-56.3
|Operating Profit
|-0.3
|-0.79
|62.03
|Net Profit
|-0.3
|-0.83
|63.86
|Equity Capital
|20.36
|20.36
| -
Nilachal Refractories Ltd - Peer Group
Nilachal Refractories Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Nilachal Refractories Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.07%
|-0.94%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.55%
|-0.90%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.63%
|0.92%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.01%
|4.28%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.66%
|16.06%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.73%
|18.31%
Nilachal Refractories Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|44.00
|
|46.00
|Week Low/High
|40.00
|
|46.00
|Month Low/High
|38.55
|
|46.00
|YEAR Low/High
|30.05
|
|46.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.25
|
|163.00
Quick Links for Nilachal Refractories: