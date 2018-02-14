JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Nilachal Refractories Ltd

Nilachal Refractories Ltd.

BSE: 502294 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE416N01013
BSE LIVE 13:18 | 07 Mar 44.00 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

46.00

 HIGH

46.00

 LOW

44.00
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Nilachal Refractories Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 46.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 44.00
VOLUME 201
52-Week high 46.00
52-Week low 30.05
P/E 36.36
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 90
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 44.00
Sell Qty 249.00
OPEN 46.00
CLOSE 44.00
VOLUME 201
52-Week high 46.00
52-Week low 30.05
P/E 36.36
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 90
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 44.00
Sell Qty 249.00

About Nilachal Refractories Ltd.

Nilachal Refractories Ltd

Incorporated in 1977 Ipitata Refractories Ltd. (IRL) now known as Nilachal Refractories Ltd (NRL) w.e.f. August' 1999, was promoted by B C Patnaik, was in the business of Manufacturing Refractories with an installed capacity of 28,000 MTPA at Jamshedpur in Bihar. The company had a joint project with Tata Refractories Ltd to develop High Alumina Refractories for export. The manufacturing cap...> More

Nilachal Refractories Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   90
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.21
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 36.36
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 5.62
P/B Ratio () [*S] 7.83
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Nilachal Refractories Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.21 0.37 -43.24
Other Income 0.03 -
Total Income 0.21 0.4 -47.5
Total Expenses 0.52 1.19 -56.3
Operating Profit -0.3 -0.79 62.03
Net Profit -0.3 -0.83 63.86
Equity Capital 20.36 20.36 -
> More on Nilachal Refractories Ltd Financials Results

Nilachal Refractories Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Orient Refrac. 160.05 2.86 1922.20
IFGL Refractori. 269.00 1.11 969.48
Morganite Crucib 1050.00 2.44 294.00
Nilachal Refract 44.00 0.00 89.58
Marath.Refra. 466.00 -4.99 32.62
Guj. Nar. Flyash 8.30 -1.89 10.57
Sand Plast 1.87 -3.11 4.68
> More on Nilachal Refractories Ltd Peer Group

Nilachal Refractories Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 70.61
Banks/FIs 0.25
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 20.78
Custodians 0.00
Other 8.36
> More on Nilachal Refractories Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Nilachal Refractories Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.07% -0.94%
1 Month NA NA -1.55% -0.90%
3 Month NA NA 1.63% 0.92%
6 Month NA NA 5.01% 4.28%
1 Year NA NA 16.66% 16.06%
3 Year NA NA 16.73% 18.31%

Nilachal Refractories Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 44.00
46.00
Week Low/High 40.00
46.00
Month Low/High 38.55
46.00
YEAR Low/High 30.05
46.00
All TIME Low/High 0.25
163.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Nilachal Refractories: