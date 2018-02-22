NILE Ltd

In technical collaboration with Hakko Sangyo, Japan, NILE manufactures glass-lined equipment for the bulk drug, agrochemical, fine-chemical and dyestuff industries. It manufactures glass-lined equipment using Japanese standards and has an excellent reputation for quality. It is now firmly established in the Indian market and its clientele includes Max India, Ranbaxy, Chemplast, Neuland and Siris, ...> More