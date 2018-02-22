JUST IN
NILE Ltd.

BSE: 530129 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE445D01013
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 699.10 -27.85
(-3.83%)
OPEN

730.25

 HIGH

749.90

 LOW

665.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan NILE Ltd Not listed in NSE
About NILE Ltd.

NILE Ltd

In technical collaboration with Hakko Sangyo, Japan, NILE manufactures glass-lined equipment for the bulk drug, agrochemical, fine-chemical and dyestuff industries. It manufactures glass-lined equipment using Japanese standards and has an excellent reputation for quality. It is now firmly established in the Indian market and its clientele includes Max India, Ranbaxy, Chemplast, Neuland and Siris, ...> More

NILE Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   210
EPS - TTM () [*S] 101.25
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 6.90
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   20.00
Latest Dividend Date 22 Feb 2018
Dividend Yield (%) 0.41
Book Value / Share () [*S] 367.00
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.90
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

NILE Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 202.5 149.5 35.45
Other Income 0.87 0.09 866.67
Total Income 203.38 149.58 35.97
Total Expenses 186.75 133.52 39.87
Operating Profit 16.63 16.06 3.55
Net Profit 8.31 8.29 0.24
Equity Capital 3 3 -
NILE Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Arcotech Ltd 37.90 0.13 397.95
Ram Ratna Wires 169.75 4.43 373.45
Manaksia 52.40 1.55 343.48
NILE 699.10 -3.83 209.73
Ess Dee Alumin. 51.75 -3.90 165.86
PG Foils 167.35 0.03 135.72
Maan Aluminium 124.35 -4.27 84.06
NILE Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 50.43
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 45.22
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.35
NILE Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -14.96% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -21.41% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -21.84% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 4.29% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 15.01% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 180.09% NA 17.24% 19.01%

NILE Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 665.00
749.90
Week Low/High 665.00
837.00
Month Low/High 665.00
945.00
YEAR Low/High 548.00
1164.00
All TIME Low/High 4.40
1164.00

