NILE Ltd.
|BSE: 530129
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE445D01013
About NILE Ltd.
In technical collaboration with Hakko Sangyo, Japan, NILE manufactures glass-lined equipment for the bulk drug, agrochemical, fine-chemical and dyestuff industries. It manufactures glass-lined equipment using Japanese standards and has an excellent reputation for quality. It is now firmly established in the Indian market and its clientele includes Max India, Ranbaxy, Chemplast, Neuland and Siris, ...> More
NILE Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|210
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|101.25
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|6.90
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|20.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|22 Feb 2018
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.41
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|367.00
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.90
NILE Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|202.5
|149.5
|35.45
|Other Income
|0.87
|0.09
|866.67
|Total Income
|203.38
|149.58
|35.97
|Total Expenses
|186.75
|133.52
|39.87
|Operating Profit
|16.63
|16.06
|3.55
|Net Profit
|8.31
|8.29
|0.24
|Equity Capital
|3
|3
|-
NILE Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Arcotech Ltd
|37.90
|0.13
|397.95
|Ram Ratna Wires
|169.75
|4.43
|373.45
|Manaksia
|52.40
|1.55
|343.48
|NILE
|699.10
|-3.83
|209.73
|Ess Dee Alumin.
|51.75
|-3.90
|165.86
|PG Foils
|167.35
|0.03
|135.72
|Maan Aluminium
|124.35
|-4.27
|84.06
NILE Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
NILE Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-14.96%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-21.41%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-21.84%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|4.29%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|15.01%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|180.09%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
NILE Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|665.00
|
|749.90
|Week Low/High
|665.00
|
|837.00
|Month Low/High
|665.00
|
|945.00
|YEAR Low/High
|548.00
|
|1164.00
|All TIME Low/High
|4.40
|
|1164.00
