Nilkamal Ltd.
|BSE: 523385
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: NILKAMAL
|ISIN Code: INE310A01015
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|1654.45
|
1.45
(0.09%)
|
OPEN
1662.60
|
HIGH
1665.00
|
LOW
1628.10
|NSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|1664.00
|
16.20
(0.98%)
|
OPEN
1652.00
|
HIGH
1664.90
|
LOW
1625.00
About Nilkamal Ltd.
Promoted by the Parekh family, Nilkamal Plastics, incorporated in Dec.'85 as Creamer Plastic a private limited company, was converted into a public limited company in Jul.90. In Aug.'90, the name was changed to the present one. It is India's largest manufacturer of material handling plastic crates and a leader in moulded furniture. It is one of the companies to benefit from moulded plastic, wh...> More
Nilkamal Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|2,468
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|77.41
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|21.37
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|40.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|16 Nov 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.67
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|493.24
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|3.35
News
Nilkamal Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|522.81
|495.47
|5.52
|Other Income
|0.36
|3.85
|-90.65
|Total Income
|523.18
|499.32
|4.78
|Total Expenses
|456.6
|446.29
|2.31
|Operating Profit
|66.58
|53.03
|25.55
|Net Profit
|33.08
|28.24
|17.14
|Equity Capital
|14.92
|14.92
|-
Nilkamal Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|V I P Inds.
|322.35
|-1.93
|4554.81
|Time Technoplast
|164.80
|0.00
|3726.13
|Sintex Plastics
|60.25
|0.58
|3579.45
|Nilkamal Ltd
|1654.45
|0.09
|2468.44
|Mayur Uniquote
|511.85
|-1.29
|2319.70
|Jai Corp
|128.75
|0.31
|2296.90
|Wim Plast
|1179.75
|-1.69
|1415.70
Nilkamal Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Nilkamal Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-1.81%
|-0.06%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-8.52%
|-5.37%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-8.27%
|-5.86%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|2.02%
|4.41%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-13.23%
|-13.18%
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|294.67%
|304.28%
|17.24%
|19.02%
Nilkamal Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1628.10
|
|1665.00
|Week Low/High
|1610.45
|
|1703.00
|Month Low/High
|1610.45
|
|1835.00
|YEAR Low/High
|1491.20
|
|2275.00
|All TIME Low/High
|14.00
|
|2275.00
