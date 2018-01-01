JUST IN
Nilkamal Ltd.

BSE: 523385 Sector: Industrials
NSE: NILKAMAL ISIN Code: INE310A01015
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 1654.45 1.45
(0.09%)
OPEN

1662.60

 HIGH

1665.00

 LOW

1628.10
NSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar 1664.00 16.20
(0.98%)
OPEN

1652.00

 HIGH

1664.90

 LOW

1625.00
About Nilkamal Ltd.

Nilkamal Ltd

Promoted by the Parekh family, Nilkamal Plastics, incorporated in Dec.'85 as Creamer Plastic a private limited company, was converted into a public limited company in Jul.90. In Aug.'90, the name was changed to the present one. It is India's largest manufacturer of material handling plastic crates and a leader in moulded furniture. It is one of the companies to benefit from moulded plastic, wh...> More

Nilkamal Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2,468
EPS - TTM () [*S] 77.41
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 21.37
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   40.00
Latest Dividend Date 16 Nov 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.67
Book Value / Share () [*S] 493.24
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.35
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Nilkamal Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 522.81 495.47 5.52
Other Income 0.36 3.85 -90.65
Total Income 523.18 499.32 4.78
Total Expenses 456.6 446.29 2.31
Operating Profit 66.58 53.03 25.55
Net Profit 33.08 28.24 17.14
Equity Capital 14.92 14.92 -
Nilkamal Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
V I P Inds. 322.35 -1.93 4554.81
Time Technoplast 164.80 0.00 3726.13
Sintex Plastics 60.25 0.58 3579.45
Nilkamal Ltd 1654.45 0.09 2468.44
Mayur Uniquote 511.85 -1.29 2319.70
Jai Corp 128.75 0.31 2296.90
Wim Plast 1179.75 -1.69 1415.70
Nilkamal Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 64.09
Banks/FIs 0.07
FIIs 3.43
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 10.91
Indian Public 16.62
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.90
Nilkamal Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -1.81% -0.06% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -8.52% -5.37% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -8.27% -5.86% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 2.02% 4.41% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -13.23% -13.18% 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 294.67% 304.28% 17.24% 19.02%

Nilkamal Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1628.10
1665.00
Week Low/High 1610.45
1703.00
Month Low/High 1610.45
1835.00
YEAR Low/High 1491.20
2275.00
All TIME Low/High 14.00
2275.00

