JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Nimbus Foods Industries Ltd

Nimbus Foods Industries Ltd.

BSE: 531598 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE301B01020
BSE 13:04 | 12 Mar 0.38 -0.02
(-5.00%)
OPEN

0.38

 HIGH

0.38

 LOW

0.38
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Nimbus Foods Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 0.38
PREVIOUS CLOSE 0.40
VOLUME 2950
52-Week high 0.98
52-Week low 0.38
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3
Buy Price 0.38
Buy Qty 550.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 0.38
CLOSE 0.40
VOLUME 2950
52-Week high 0.98
52-Week low 0.38
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3
Buy Price 0.38
Buy Qty 550.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Nimbus Foods Industries Ltd.

Nimbus Foods Industries Ltd

Incorporated in Apr.'95 by Niraj Delhiwala and Shyamkishor Delhiwala, Matrix Software Systems has taken up a project for the establishment of 100 integrated training centres for imparting education and training in the field of computer sciences and management. The company envisages providing of necessary inputs like education material, guidance notes, computer equipments to the franchisee. The int...> More

Nimbus Foods Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   3
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 2.10
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.18
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Nimbus Foods Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 2.74 3.78 -27.51
Other Income 0.01 0.01 0
Total Income 2.75 3.79 -27.44
Total Expenses 2.53 3.5 -27.71
Operating Profit 0.22 0.29 -24.14
Net Profit 0.05 0.11 -54.55
Equity Capital 7.31 7.31 -
> More on Nimbus Foods Industries Ltd Financials Results

Nimbus Foods Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Ashok Masala 7.61 -11.92 3.93
Super Bakers (I) 11.70 0.00 3.53
Advance Petroch. 37.60 4.88 3.38
Nimbus Foods 0.38 -5.00 2.78
Shivamshree Busi 0.54 0.00 2.47
Goldcoin Health 7.58 4.12 2.27
Natura Hue Chem 4.37 0.00 1.81
> More on Nimbus Foods Industries Ltd Peer Group

Nimbus Foods Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 30.22
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 43.34
Custodians 0.00
Other 26.44
> More on Nimbus Foods Industries Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Nimbus Foods Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -57.30% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -61.22% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Nimbus Foods Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.38
0.38
Week Low/High 0.00
0.38
Month Low/High 0.00
0.38
YEAR Low/High 0.38
1.00
All TIME Low/High 0.30
18.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Nimbus Foods Industries: