Nimbus Foods Industries Ltd

Incorporated in Apr.'95 by Niraj Delhiwala and Shyamkishor Delhiwala, Matrix Software Systems has taken up a project for the establishment of 100 integrated training centres for imparting education and training in the field of computer sciences and management. The company envisages providing of necessary inputs like education material, guidance notes, computer equipments to the franchisee. The int...> More