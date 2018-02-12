You are here » Home
» Company
» Nimbus Foods Industries Ltd
Nimbus Foods Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 531598
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE301B01020
|
BSE
13:04 | 12 Mar
|
0.38
|
-0.02
(-5.00%)
|
OPEN
0.38
|
HIGH
0.38
|
LOW
0.38
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Nimbus Foods Industries Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|0.38
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.40
|VOLUME
|2950
|52-Week high
|0.98
|52-Week low
|0.38
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|0.38
|Buy Qty
|550.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|0.38
|CLOSE
|0.40
|VOLUME
|2950
|52-Week high
|0.98
|52-Week low
|0.38
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|0.38
|Buy Qty
|550.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2.78
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Nimbus Foods Industries Ltd.
Nimbus Foods Industries Ltd
Incorporated in Apr.'95 by Niraj Delhiwala and Shyamkishor Delhiwala, Matrix Software Systems has taken up a project for the establishment of 100 integrated training centres for imparting education and training in the field of computer sciences and management. The company envisages providing of necessary inputs like education material, guidance notes, computer equipments to the franchisee. The int...> More
Nimbus Foods Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Nimbus Foods Industries Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Nimbus Foods Industries Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|2.74
|3.78
|-27.51
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.01
|0
|Total Income
|2.75
|3.79
|-27.44
|Total Expenses
|2.53
|3.5
|-27.71
|Operating Profit
|0.22
|0.29
|-24.14
|Net Profit
|0.05
|0.11
|-54.55
|Equity Capital
|7.31
|7.31
| -
Nimbus Foods Industries Ltd - Peer Group
Nimbus Foods Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Nimbus Foods Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-57.30%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-61.22%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Nimbus Foods Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.38
|
|0.38
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.38
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.38
|YEAR Low/High
|0.38
|
|1.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.30
|
|18.00
Quick Links for Nimbus Foods Industries: