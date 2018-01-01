Nimbus Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 530971
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE470M01020
|BSE 11:39 | 27 Feb
|4.65
|
-0.24
(-4.91%)
|
OPEN
4.65
|
HIGH
4.65
|
LOW
4.65
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Nimbus Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|4.65
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|4.89
|VOLUME
|50
|52-Week high
|5.14
|52-Week low
|2.66
|P/E
|15.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|4.65
|Sell Qty
|950.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|15.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Nimbus Industries Ltd.
Nimbus Industries Ltd is engaged in trading of tea and other miscellaneous activities. It was incorporated on January 17, 1975 as a private limited company and converted into a public limited company on June 18, 1992. The company's shares were listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd. The company is based on Mumbai, India....> More
Nimbus Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|4
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.31
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|15.00
|Face Value
|()
|5
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|6.51
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.71
Announcement
-
Board Meeting Of The Directors Of The Company Will Be Held On Monday 12Th February 2018 At Register
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017
-
Statement Of Financial Results For Half Year Ended 30 Sept 2017
-
-
Nimbus Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|12.11
|13.51
|-10.36
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|12.11
|13.51
|-10.36
|Total Expenses
|11.93
|13.47
|-11.43
|Operating Profit
|0.18
|0.04
|350
|Net Profit
|0.02
|0.03
|-33.33
|Equity Capital
|3.81
|3.81
|-
Nimbus Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Trivikrama Inds.
|5.00
|0.81
|3.56
|Universal Office
|2.43
|-4.71
|3.56
|Dharti Proteins
|3.45
|0.88
|3.55
|Nimbus Inds
|4.65
|-4.91
|3.54
|Saral Mining
|0.73
|-3.95
|3.54
|Enterprise Intl.
|11.77
|1.99
|3.51
|Garodia Chemical
|4.85
|-4.90
|3.49
Nimbus Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Nimbus Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Nimbus Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|4.65
|
|4.65
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|4.65
|Month Low/High
|4.65
|
|5.00
|YEAR Low/High
|2.66
|
|5.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.43
|
|51.00
