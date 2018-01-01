JUST IN
Nimbus Industries Ltd.

BSE: 530971 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE470M01020
BSE 11:39 | 27 Feb 4.65 -0.24
(-4.91%)
OPEN

4.65

 HIGH

4.65

 LOW

4.65
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Nimbus Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 4.65
PREVIOUS CLOSE 4.89
VOLUME 50
52-Week high 5.14
52-Week low 2.66
P/E 15.00
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 4
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 4.65
Sell Qty 950.00
About Nimbus Industries Ltd.

Nimbus Industries Ltd

Nimbus Industries Ltd is engaged in trading of tea and other miscellaneous activities. It was incorporated on January 17, 1975 as a private limited company and converted into a public limited company on June 18, 1992. The company's shares were listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd. The company is based on Mumbai, India....> More

Nimbus Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   4
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.31
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 15.00
Face Value ()   5
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 6.51
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.71
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Nimbus Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 12.11 13.51 -10.36
Other Income -
Total Income 12.11 13.51 -10.36
Total Expenses 11.93 13.47 -11.43
Operating Profit 0.18 0.04 350
Net Profit 0.02 0.03 -33.33
Equity Capital 3.81 3.81 -
Nimbus Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Trivikrama Inds. 5.00 0.81 3.56
Universal Office 2.43 -4.71 3.56
Dharti Proteins 3.45 0.88 3.55
Nimbus Inds 4.65 -4.91 3.54
Saral Mining 0.73 -3.95 3.54
Enterprise Intl. 11.77 1.99 3.51
Garodia Chemical 4.85 -4.90 3.49
Nimbus Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 17.20
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 66.22
Custodians 0.00
Other 16.57
Nimbus Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Nimbus Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 4.65
4.65
Week Low/High 0.00
4.65
Month Low/High 4.65
5.00
YEAR Low/High 2.66
5.00
All TIME Low/High 0.43
51.00

