Nimbus Projects Ltd.
|BSE: 511714
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE875B01015
|BSE LIVE 12:12 | 08 Feb
|Nimbus Projects Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Nimbus Projects Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|60.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|63.50
|VOLUME
|52
|52-Week high
|100.65
|52-Week low
|33.85
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|46
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|62.00
|Sell Qty
|266.00
About Nimbus Projects Ltd.
Nimbus Projects is an established Joint Stock Limited Company, listed at Mumbai & Delhi Stock Exchanges. Incorporated as NCJ Financial Services Private Limited in 1993 to undertake financial services business, the company changed its constitution to a limited company known as NCJ Financial Services Limited in 1994. The name of the company has now changed to Nimbus Projects Ltd.
Nimbus Projects Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|46
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|71.01
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.87
Nimbus Projects Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1.94
|4.92
|-60.57
|Other Income
|0.96
|1.07
|-10.28
|Total Income
|2.9
|5.99
|-51.59
|Total Expenses
|0.97
|3.47
|-72.05
|Operating Profit
|1.93
|2.53
|-23.72
|Net Profit
|-0.26
|0.9
|-128.89
|Equity Capital
|7.44
|7.44
|-
Nimbus Projects Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Manvijay Develop
|78.25
|0.00
|50.71
|Shri Krishna
|17.85
|5.00
|49.98
|Real News
|23.30
|-4.90
|46.60
|Nimbus Proj.
|62.00
|-2.36
|46.13
|Rodium Real.
|141.80
|-3.08
|46.08
|Radhe Develop.
|16.65
|0.60
|41.92
|Arih.Found.Hsg.
|47.90
|3.12
|41.19
Nimbus Projects Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Nimbus Projects Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.57%
|-0.56%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.05%
|-0.53%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.14%
|1.30%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.54%
|4.68%
|1 Year
|83.16%
|NA
|17.25%
|16.49%
|3 Year
|42.86%
|NA
|17.32%
|18.76%
Nimbus Projects Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|60.50
|
|62.00
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|62.00
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|62.00
|YEAR Low/High
|33.85
|
|101.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.50
|
|101.00
