Nimbus Projects Ltd.

BSE: 511714 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE875B01015
BSE LIVE 12:12 | 08 Feb Nimbus Projects Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Nimbus Projects Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 60.50
PREVIOUS CLOSE 63.50
VOLUME 52
52-Week high 100.65
52-Week low 33.85
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 46
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 62.00
Sell Qty 266.00
About Nimbus Projects Ltd.

Nimbus Projects Ltd

Nimbus Projects is an established Joint Stock Limited Company, listed at Mumbai & Delhi Stock Exchanges. Incorporated as NCJ Financial Services Private Limited in 1993 to undertake financial services business, the company changed its constitution to a limited company known as NCJ Financial Services Limited in 1994. The name of the company has now changed to Nimbus Projects Ltd. It is a real est...

Nimbus Projects Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   46
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 71.01
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.87
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Nimbus Projects Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1.94 4.92 -60.57
Other Income 0.96 1.07 -10.28
Total Income 2.9 5.99 -51.59
Total Expenses 0.97 3.47 -72.05
Operating Profit 1.93 2.53 -23.72
Net Profit -0.26 0.9 -128.89
Equity Capital 7.44 7.44 -
Nimbus Projects Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Manvijay Develop 78.25 0.00 50.71
Shri Krishna 17.85 5.00 49.98
Real News 23.30 -4.90 46.60
Nimbus Proj. 62.00 -2.36 46.13
Rodium Real. 141.80 -3.08 46.08
Radhe Develop. 16.65 0.60 41.92
Arih.Found.Hsg. 47.90 3.12 41.19
Nimbus Projects Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.75
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 18.20
Custodians 0.00
Other 7.05
Nimbus Projects Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.57% -0.56%
1 Month NA NA -1.05% -0.53%
3 Month NA NA 2.14% 1.30%
6 Month NA NA 5.54% 4.68%
1 Year 83.16% NA 17.25% 16.49%
3 Year 42.86% NA 17.32% 18.76%

Nimbus Projects Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 60.50
62.00
Week Low/High 0.00
62.00
Month Low/High 0.00
62.00
YEAR Low/High 33.85
101.00
All TIME Low/High 0.50
101.00

