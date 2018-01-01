Nirav Commercials Ltd.
|BSE: 512425
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE242B01018
|BSE LIVE 15:19 | 12 Mar
|272.00
|
-12.95
(-4.54%)
|
OPEN
299.15
|
HIGH
299.15
|
LOW
270.75
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Nirav Commercials Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|299.15
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|284.95
|VOLUME
|20
|52-Week high
|362.70
|52-Week low
|155.00
|P/E
|2.95
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|11
|Buy Price
|271.00
|Buy Qty
|5.00
|Sell Price
|298.00
|Sell Qty
|2.00
|OPEN
|299.15
|CLOSE
|284.95
|VOLUME
|20
|52-Week high
|362.70
|52-Week low
|155.00
|P/E
|2.95
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|11
|Buy Price
|271.00
|Buy Qty
|5.00
|Sell Price
|298.00
|Sell Qty
|2.00
About Nirav Commercials Ltd.
Nirav Commercials Limited is an India-based company. It has two business segments: manufacturing and trading. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of aluminum grills, door and windows. Nirav Commercials Limited has two manufacturing units: Elesar Focchi, one of them situated at Daman (UT) and another at Taloja District, Raigad (Maharashtra). Its products include aluminum rolled, extrusions, ing...> More
Nirav Commercials Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|11
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|92.05
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|2.95
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|280.77
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.97
Announcement
-
Publication Of Unaudited Financial Results For The 3Rd Quarter Ended On 31St December 2017
-
Unaudited Financial Results For The 3Rd Quarter Ended On 31St December 2017
-
-
Intimation Of The Board Meeting To Be Held On 14Th February 2018
-
Shareholders Complaints Status For The Period 01-10-2017 To 30-12-2017
-
Nirav Commercials Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1.13
|3.49
|-67.62
|Other Income
|4.3
|0.04
|10650
|Total Income
|5.43
|3.53
|53.82
|Total Expenses
|1.14
|3.14
|-63.69
|Operating Profit
|4.29
|0.39
|1000
|Net Profit
|3.51
|0.19
|1747.37
|Equity Capital
|0.39
|0.39
|-
Nirav Commercials Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Kotia Enterprise
|15.90
|-0.63
|11.16
|KMS Medisurgi
|33.70
|11.96
|11.12
|IGC Industries
|48.35
|4.99
|10.83
|Nirav Commercial
|272.00
|-4.54
|10.61
|CHD Chemicals
|11.92
|19.92
|10.56
|Sylph Techno
|6.95
|0.00
|10.36
|Minal Indus.
|0.53
|3.92
|10.17
Nirav Commercials Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Nirav Commercials Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-20.36%
|NA
|0.55%
|-0.39%
|1 Month
|24.66%
|NA
|-1.08%
|-0.36%
|3 Month
|23.08%
|NA
|2.12%
|1.48%
|6 Month
|51.11%
|NA
|5.51%
|4.86%
|1 Year
|24.29%
|NA
|17.22%
|16.70%
|3 Year
|7.94%
|NA
|17.28%
|18.96%
Nirav Commercials Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|270.75
|
|299.15
|Week Low/High
|270.75
|
|363.00
|Month Low/High
|218.20
|
|363.00
|YEAR Low/High
|155.00
|
|363.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.50
|
|4381.00
