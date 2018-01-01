JUST IN
Nirav Commercials Ltd.

BSE: 512425 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE242B01018
BSE LIVE 15:19 | 12 Mar 272.00 -12.95
(-4.54%)
OPEN

299.15

 HIGH

299.15

 LOW

270.75
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Nirav Commercials Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Nirav Commercials Ltd.

Nirav Commercials Ltd

Nirav Commercials Limited is an India-based company. It has two business segments: manufacturing and trading. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of aluminum grills, door and windows. Nirav Commercials Limited has two manufacturing units: Elesar Focchi, one of them situated at Daman (UT) and another at Taloja District, Raigad (Maharashtra). Its products include aluminum rolled, extrusions, ing...> More

Nirav Commercials Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   11
EPS - TTM () [*S] 92.05
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 2.95
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 280.77
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.97
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Nirav Commercials Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1.13 3.49 -67.62
Other Income 4.3 0.04 10650
Total Income 5.43 3.53 53.82
Total Expenses 1.14 3.14 -63.69
Operating Profit 4.29 0.39 1000
Net Profit 3.51 0.19 1747.37
Equity Capital 0.39 0.39 -
Nirav Commercials Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Kotia Enterprise 15.90 -0.63 11.16
KMS Medisurgi 33.70 11.96 11.12
IGC Industries 48.35 4.99 10.83
Nirav Commercial 272.00 -4.54 10.61
CHD Chemicals 11.92 19.92 10.56
Sylph Techno 6.95 0.00 10.36
Minal Indus. 0.53 3.92 10.17
Nirav Commercials Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 51.95
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 8.08
Custodians 0.00
Other 39.97
Nirav Commercials Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -20.36% NA 0.55% -0.39%
1 Month 24.66% NA -1.08% -0.36%
3 Month 23.08% NA 2.12% 1.48%
6 Month 51.11% NA 5.51% 4.86%
1 Year 24.29% NA 17.22% 16.70%
3 Year 7.94% NA 17.28% 18.96%

Nirav Commercials Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 270.75
299.15
Week Low/High 270.75
363.00
Month Low/High 218.20
363.00
YEAR Low/High 155.00
363.00
All TIME Low/High 2.50
4381.00

