Nirlon Ltd.

BSE: 500307 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: NIRLON ISIN Code: INE910A01012
BSE LIVE 13:54 | 12 Mar 210.00 1.80
(0.86%)
OPEN

206.30

 HIGH

213.90

 LOW

206.00
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Nirlon Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Nirlon Ltd.

Nirlon Ltd

Nirlon Limited (Nirlon), a multi-product company was incorporated on 12th March 1958 as a private limited. Nirlon is making a real estate play and other business of the company includes manufacturing of industrial fabrics used in belting, tarpaulins, and grey textiles in India. The company also offers a range of wrap type, polyester reinforced V-belts, also engages in dipping tyrecord fabric and i...> More

Nirlon Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1,893
EPS - TTM () [*S] 6.62
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 31.72
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   7.50
Latest Dividend Date 13 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.36
Book Value / Share () [*S] 19.86
P/B Ratio () [*S] 10.57
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Nirlon Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 74.08 71.27 3.94
Other Income 0.85 0.68 25
Total Income 74.93 71.94 4.16
Total Expenses 15.41 13.86 11.18
Operating Profit 59.52 58.09 2.46
Net Profit 17.14 17.16 -0.12
Equity Capital 90.12 90.12 -
Nirlon Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Kolte Patil Dev. 321.95 0.83 2440.38
J Kumar Infra 292.00 2.78 2209.27
Capacit'e Infra. 312.35 0.61 2120.54
Nirlon 210.00 0.86 1892.52
H D I L 40.55 -4.14 1759.87
Ashiana Housing 154.05 -2.31 1576.70
Unitech 5.95 -5.56 1556.70
Nirlon Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 71.56
Banks/FIs 0.02
FIIs 10.28
Insurance 0.01
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 11.07
Custodians 0.00
Other 7.06
Nirlon Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -2.78% NA 0.02% -0.99%
1 Month -0.26% NA -1.60% -0.95%
3 Month -2.80% NA 1.58% 0.87%
6 Month -8.62% NA 4.96% 4.23%
1 Year 3.09% NA 16.60% 16.00%
3 Year 0.29% NA 16.67% 18.25%

Nirlon Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 206.00
213.90
Week Low/High 204.00
220.00
Month Low/High 204.00
222.00
YEAR Low/High 190.55
250.00
All TIME Low/High 1.00
250.00

