Nirlon Ltd

Nirlon Limited (Nirlon), a multi-product company was incorporated on 12th March 1958 as a private limited. Nirlon is making a real estate play and other business of the company includes manufacturing of industrial fabrics used in belting, tarpaulins, and grey textiles in India. The company also offers a range of wrap type, polyester reinforced V-belts, also engages in dipping tyrecord fabric and i...> More