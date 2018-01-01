Nirlon Ltd.
|BSE: 500307
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: NIRLON
|ISIN Code: INE910A01012
|BSE LIVE 13:54 | 12 Mar
|210.00
|
1.80
(0.86%)
|
OPEN
206.30
|
HIGH
213.90
|
LOW
206.00
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Nirlon Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|206.30
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|208.20
|VOLUME
|5444
|52-Week high
|249.80
|52-Week low
|190.55
|P/E
|31.72
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,893
|Buy Price
|210.00
|Buy Qty
|35.00
|Sell Price
|212.90
|Sell Qty
|50.00
About Nirlon Ltd.
Nirlon Limited (Nirlon), a multi-product company was incorporated on 12th March 1958 as a private limited. Nirlon is making a real estate play and other business of the company includes manufacturing of industrial fabrics used in belting, tarpaulins, and grey textiles in India. The company also offers a range of wrap type, polyester reinforced V-belts, also engages in dipping tyrecord fabric and i...> More
Nirlon Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1,893
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|6.62
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|31.72
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|7.50
|Latest Dividend Date
|13 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.36
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|19.86
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|10.57
Announcement
-
Unaudited Financial Results For The 3Rd Quarter Ended December 31 2017 And Limited Review Report Of
-
Unaudited Financial Results For The 3Rd Quarter Ended December 312017.
-
NEWSPAPER CUTTING WITH REGARD TO BOARD MEETING WILL BE HELD ON TUESDAY FEBRUARY 62018
-
PROHIBITED PERIOD JANUARY 252018 TO FEBRUARY 82018 PURSUANT TO THE NIRLON LIMITED INTERNAL CODE OF
-
BOARD & OTHER COMMITTEE MEETINGS WILL BE HELD ON TUESDAY FEBRUARY 62018 AT 11.00 A.M.
-
STATEMENT OF INVESTOR COMPLAINTS FOR QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 312017 UNDER REGULATION 13(2) OF SEBI LO
Nirlon Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|74.08
|71.27
|3.94
|Other Income
|0.85
|0.68
|25
|Total Income
|74.93
|71.94
|4.16
|Total Expenses
|15.41
|13.86
|11.18
|Operating Profit
|59.52
|58.09
|2.46
|Net Profit
|17.14
|17.16
|-0.12
|Equity Capital
|90.12
|90.12
|-
Nirlon Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Kolte Patil Dev.
|321.95
|0.83
|2440.38
|J Kumar Infra
|292.00
|2.78
|2209.27
|Capacit'e Infra.
|312.35
|0.61
|2120.54
|Nirlon
|210.00
|0.86
|1892.52
|H D I L
|40.55
|-4.14
|1759.87
|Ashiana Housing
|154.05
|-2.31
|1576.70
|Unitech
|5.95
|-5.56
|1556.70
Nirlon Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Nirlon Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-2.78%
|NA
|0.02%
|-0.99%
|1 Month
|-0.26%
|NA
|-1.60%
|-0.95%
|3 Month
|-2.80%
|NA
|1.58%
|0.87%
|6 Month
|-8.62%
|NA
|4.96%
|4.23%
|1 Year
|3.09%
|NA
|16.60%
|16.00%
|3 Year
|0.29%
|NA
|16.67%
|18.25%
Nirlon Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|206.00
|
|213.90
|Week Low/High
|204.00
|
|220.00
|Month Low/High
|204.00
|
|222.00
|YEAR Low/High
|190.55
|
|250.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.00
|
|250.00
