Nitin Castings Ltd.

BSE: 508875 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE861H01012
BSE LIVE 10:31 | 12 Mar 116.00 -1.55
(-1.32%)
OPEN

116.00

 HIGH

116.00

 LOW

116.00
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Nitin Castings Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Nitin Castings Ltd.

Nitin Castings Ltd

Nitin Alloys Global Ltd manufactures and sells alloys steel castings in the range of static and centrifugal in India. The company offers centrifugal castings for applications in various industries, such as fertilizers and petrochemicals, industrial furnaces, steel plants, sponge iron plants, and pig iron plants; and high alloy steel castings for heat and corrosion resistant applications.

Nitin Castings Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   30
EPS - TTM () [*S] 4.46
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 26.01
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 28 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.85
Book Value / Share () [*S] 171.66
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.68
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Nitin Castings Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 12.95 12.34 4.94
Other Income 0.51 0.18 183.33
Total Income 13.46 12.53 7.42
Total Expenses 11.41 10.82 5.45
Operating Profit 2.05 1.71 19.88
Net Profit 0.51 0.52 -1.92
Equity Capital 2.57 2.57 -
Nitin Castings Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Hilton Met.Forg. 28.10 0.54 34.96
Bhagwati Auto 115.75 2.34 33.34
Poojawes. Metal. 62.80 -0.16 31.84
Nitin Castings 116.00 -1.32 29.81
Captain Techno. 51.00 -5.56 26.06
Creative Casting 196.90 0.00 25.60
G S Auto Intl. 12.84 3.13 18.64
Nitin Castings Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 71.31
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 24.75
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.94
Nitin Castings Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -1.78% NA 0.18% -0.83%
1 Month -24.87% NA -1.43% -0.79%
3 Month -33.14% NA 1.75% 1.04%
6 Month NA NA 5.13% 4.40%
1 Year NA NA 16.80% 16.19%
3 Year NA NA 16.86% 18.44%

Nitin Castings Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 116.00
116.00
Week Low/High 116.00
124.00
Month Low/High 116.00
154.00
YEAR Low/High 95.10
220.00
All TIME Low/High 2.75
220.00

