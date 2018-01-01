Nitin Castings Ltd.
|BSE: 508875
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE861H01012
|BSE LIVE 10:31 | 12 Mar
|116.00
|
-1.55
(-1.32%)
|
OPEN
116.00
|
HIGH
116.00
|
LOW
116.00
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Nitin Castings Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Nitin Castings Ltd.
Nitin Alloys Global Ltd manufactures and sells alloys steel castings in the range of static and centrifugal in India. The company offers centrifugal castings for applications in various industries, such as fertilizers and petrochemicals, industrial furnaces, steel plants, sponge iron plants, and pig iron plants; and high alloy steel castings for heat and corrosion resistant applications. The compa...> More
Nitin Castings Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|30
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|4.46
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|26.01
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|10.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|28 Jul 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.85
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|171.66
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.68
Nitin Castings Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|12.95
|12.34
|4.94
|Other Income
|0.51
|0.18
|183.33
|Total Income
|13.46
|12.53
|7.42
|Total Expenses
|11.41
|10.82
|5.45
|Operating Profit
|2.05
|1.71
|19.88
|Net Profit
|0.51
|0.52
|-1.92
|Equity Capital
|2.57
|2.57
|-
Nitin Castings Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Hilton Met.Forg.
|28.10
|0.54
|34.96
|Bhagwati Auto
|115.75
|2.34
|33.34
|Poojawes. Metal.
|62.80
|-0.16
|31.84
|Nitin Castings
|116.00
|-1.32
|29.81
|Captain Techno.
|51.00
|-5.56
|26.06
|Creative Casting
|196.90
|0.00
|25.60
|G S Auto Intl.
|12.84
|3.13
|18.64
Nitin Castings Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-1.78%
|NA
|0.18%
|-0.83%
|1 Month
|-24.87%
|NA
|-1.43%
|-0.79%
|3 Month
|-33.14%
|NA
|1.75%
|1.04%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.13%
|4.40%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.80%
|16.19%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.86%
|18.44%
Nitin Castings Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|116.00
|
|116.00
|Week Low/High
|116.00
|
|124.00
|Month Low/High
|116.00
|
|154.00
|YEAR Low/High
|95.10
|
|220.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.75
|
|220.00
