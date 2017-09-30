Nitta Gelatin India Ltd

Kerala Chemicals & Proteins (KCPL) is a joint venture between Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation and two renowned Japanese companies - Nitta Gelatin and Mitsubishi Corporation. It produces ossein, a chemical used to manufacture gelatin (mostly for photographic use) and dicalcium phosphate (used in animal feed) from crushed animal bones. It began commercial production in 1979. The p...> More