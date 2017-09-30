JUST IN
Nitta Gelatin India Ltd.

BSE: 506532 Sector: Industrials
NSE: KERALACHEM ISIN Code: INE265B01019
BSE LIVE 13:59 | 12 Mar 206.05 -4.05
(-1.93%)
OPEN

212.00

 HIGH

212.00

 LOW

205.65
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Nitta Gelatin India Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 212.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 210.10
VOLUME 2670
52-Week high 284.90
52-Week low 170.90
P/E 17.70
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 187
Buy Price 206.05
Buy Qty 3.00
Sell Price 209.75
Sell Qty 20.00
OPEN 212.00
CLOSE 210.10
VOLUME 2670
52-Week high 284.90
52-Week low 170.90
P/E 17.70
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 187
Buy Price 206.05
Buy Qty 3.00
Sell Price 209.75
Sell Qty 20.00

About Nitta Gelatin India Ltd.

Nitta Gelatin India Ltd

Kerala Chemicals & Proteins (KCPL) is a joint venture between Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation and two renowned Japanese companies - Nitta Gelatin and Mitsubishi Corporation. It produces ossein, a chemical used to manufacture gelatin (mostly for photographic use) and dicalcium phosphate (used in animal feed) from crushed animal bones. It began commercial production in 1979.

Nitta Gelatin India Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   187
EPS - TTM () [*S] 11.64
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 17.70
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   25.00
Latest Dividend Date 15 Jun 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.19
Book Value / Share () [*S] 172.06
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.20
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Nitta Gelatin India Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 94.92 80 18.65
Other Income 2.18 0.34 541.18
Total Income 97.1 80.34 20.86
Total Expenses 83.87 70.3 19.3
Operating Profit 13.23 10.04 31.77
Net Profit 5.78 3.99 44.86
Equity Capital 9.08 9.08 -
Nitta Gelatin India Ltd - Financials Results

Nitta Gelatin India Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Sadhana Nitro 218.75 0.00 201.25
IVP 186.70 -0.16 192.86
Polson 15716.40 2.00 188.60
Nitta Gelatin 206.05 -1.93 187.09
Indo Borax & Ch. 562.95 0.04 180.71
Mangalam Organic 199.00 -0.10 180.10
Hind.Organ.Chem. 25.10 4.80 168.60
Nitta Gelatin India Ltd - Peer Group

Nitta Gelatin India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.49
Banks/FIs 0.07
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.05
Indian Public 19.55
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.85
Nitta Gelatin India Ltd - Share Holding Pattern

Nitta Gelatin India Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -9.03% NA 0.06% -0.85%
1 Month -16.05% NA -1.56% -0.82%
3 Month -2.02% NA 1.62% 1.01%
6 Month 17.61% NA 5.00% 4.37%
1 Year 7.68% NA 16.65% 16.16%
3 Year 47.07% NA 16.71% 18.42%

Nitta Gelatin India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 205.65
212.00
Week Low/High 202.35
232.00
Month Low/High 202.35
259.00
YEAR Low/High 170.90
285.00
All TIME Low/High 9.22
421.00

