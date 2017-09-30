You are here » Home
Nitta Gelatin India Ltd.
|BSE: 506532
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: KERALACHEM
|ISIN Code: INE265B01019
|
BSE
LIVE
13:59 | 12 Mar
|
206.05
|
-4.05
(-1.93%)
|
OPEN
212.00
|
HIGH
212.00
|
LOW
205.65
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Nitta Gelatin India Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|212.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|210.10
|VOLUME
|2670
|52-Week high
|284.90
|52-Week low
|170.90
|P/E
|17.70
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|187
|Buy Price
|206.05
|Buy Qty
|3.00
|Sell Price
|209.75
|Sell Qty
|20.00
|OPEN
|212.00
|CLOSE
|210.10
|VOLUME
|2670
|52-Week high
|284.90
|52-Week low
|170.90
|P/E
|17.70
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|187
|Buy Price
|206.05
|Buy Qty
|3.00
|Sell Price
|209.75
|Sell Qty
|20.00
About Nitta Gelatin India Ltd.
Nitta Gelatin India Ltd
Kerala Chemicals & Proteins (KCPL) is a joint venture between Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation and two renowned Japanese companies - Nitta Gelatin and Mitsubishi Corporation. It produces ossein, a chemical used to manufacture gelatin (mostly for photographic use) and dicalcium phosphate (used in animal feed) from crushed animal bones. It began commercial production in 1979.
Nitta Gelatin India Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Nitta Gelatin India Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|94.92
|80
|18.65
|Other Income
|2.18
|0.34
|541.18
|Total Income
|97.1
|80.34
|20.86
|Total Expenses
|83.87
|70.3
|19.3
|Operating Profit
|13.23
|10.04
|31.77
|Net Profit
|5.78
|3.99
|44.86
|Equity Capital
|9.08
|9.08
| -
Nitta Gelatin India Ltd - Peer Group
Nitta Gelatin India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Nitta Gelatin India Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-9.03%
|NA
|0.06%
|-0.85%
|1 Month
|-16.05%
|NA
|-1.56%
|-0.82%
|3 Month
|-2.02%
|NA
|1.62%
|1.01%
|6 Month
|17.61%
|NA
|5.00%
|4.37%
|1 Year
|7.68%
|NA
|16.65%
|16.16%
|3 Year
|47.07%
|NA
|16.71%
|18.42%
Nitta Gelatin India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|205.65
|
|212.00
|Week Low/High
|202.35
|
|232.00
|Month Low/High
|202.35
|
|259.00
|YEAR Low/High
|170.90
|
|285.00
|All TIME Low/High
|9.22
|
|421.00
Quick Links for Nitta Gelatin India: