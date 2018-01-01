JUST IN
Nivedita Mercantile And Financing Ltd.

BSE: 512381 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE992I01013
BSE LIVE 12:25 | 23 Feb 35.95 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

35.95

 HIGH

35.95

 LOW

35.95
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Nivedita Mercantile And Financing Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 35.95
PREVIOUS CLOSE 35.95
VOLUME 1
52-Week high 43.00
52-Week low 34.20
P/E 28.53
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 36
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 34.20
Sell Qty 999.00
About Nivedita Mercantile And Financing Ltd.

Nivedita Mercantile And Financing Ltd

Nivedita Mercantile And Financing Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   36
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.26
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 28.53
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   5.00
Latest Dividend Date 22 Sep 2016
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 113.11
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.32
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Nivedita Mercantile And Financing Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 5.1 4.28 19.16
Other Income -0.64 0.12 -633.33
Total Income 4.46 4.4 1.36
Total Expenses 0.7 0.67 4.48
Operating Profit 3.76 3.73 0.8
Net Profit 0.05 0.38 -86.84
Equity Capital 9.91 9.91 -
Nivedita Mercantile And Financing Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
TCFC Finance 35.00 -1.41 36.68
Chokhani Sec. 76.40 0.00 35.91
Saumya Cons 51.95 4.95 35.90
Nivedita Mercant 35.95 0.00 35.63
Shriram AMC 58.35 -4.11 35.01
Asit C Mehta Fin 70.00 -3.58 34.65
Pyxis Finvest 30.00 0.00 34.50
Nivedita Mercantile And Financing Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 64.79
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 25.14
Custodians 0.00
Other 10.07
Nivedita Mercantile And Financing Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.56% -0.39%
1 Month NA NA -1.06% -0.36%
3 Month NA NA 2.13% 1.48%
6 Month NA NA 5.53% 4.86%
1 Year NA NA 17.24% 16.70%
3 Year NA NA 17.30% 18.97%

Nivedita Mercantile And Financing Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 35.95
35.95
Week Low/High 0.00
35.95
Month Low/High 35.95
36.00
YEAR Low/High 34.20
43.00
All TIME Low/High 2.10
104.00

