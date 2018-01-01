You are here » Home
Nivedita Mercantile And Financing Ltd.
|BSE: 512381
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE992I01013
|
BSE
LIVE
12:25 | 23 Feb
|
35.95
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
35.95
|
HIGH
35.95
|
LOW
35.95
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Nivedita Mercantile And Financing Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.56%
|-0.39%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.06%
|-0.36%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.13%
|1.48%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.53%
|4.86%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|16.70%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.30%
|18.97%
|Today's Low/High
|35.95
|
|35.95
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|35.95
|Month Low/High
|35.95
|
|36.00
|YEAR Low/High
|34.20
|
|43.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.10
|
|104.00
