NLC India Ltd.

BSE: 513683 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: NLCINDIA ISIN Code: INE589A01014
BSE LIVE 15:29 | 12 Mar 96.75 -0.45
(-0.46%)
OPEN

97.60

 HIGH

98.40

 LOW

96.60
NSE LIVE 15:21 | 12 Mar 97.00 -0.30
(-0.31%)
OPEN

98.30

 HIGH

98.45

 LOW

96.50
OPEN 97.60
PREVIOUS CLOSE 97.20
VOLUME 28536
52-Week high 123.00
52-Week low 88.00
P/E 6.06
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 14,789
Buy Price 96.75
Buy Qty 9.00
Sell Price 97.30
Sell Qty 385.00
About NLC India Ltd.

NLC India Ltd

Neyveli Lignite Corporation Limited (NLC) was incorporated in 14th November of the year 1956 as a private limited company under the house of Government of India (GOI). It went to public in 7th March of the year 1986. The main core activity of NLC is lignite excavation and power generation using lignite excavated. NLC is having three lignite mines named as Mine I, Mine II and Mine IA. Also raw lign...

NLC India Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   14,789
EPS - TTM () [*S] 15.97
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 6.06
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   73.40
Latest Dividend Date 24 Mar 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 7.55
Book Value / Share () [*S] 83.83
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.15
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

NLC India Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1706.48 1887.21 -9.58
Other Income 325.47 71.75 353.62
Total Income 2031.95 1958.96 3.73
Total Expenses 1301.13 1276.72 1.91
Operating Profit 730.82 682.24 7.12
Net Profit 313.8 336.17 -6.65
Equity Capital 1528.57 1677.71 -
NLC India Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
NHPC Ltd 26.90 0.37 27597.57
Tata Power Co. 80.60 0.88 21800.69
Adani Transmissi 186.45 2.16 20505.96
NLC India 96.75 -0.46 14788.91
SJVN 34.85 -0.14 14416.16
CESC 970.15 -1.19 12860.31
JSW Energy 77.20 -2.28 12661.19
NLC India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 84.04
Banks/FIs 3.43
FIIs 0.28
Insurance 0.73
Mutual Funds 5.10
Indian Public 1.98
Custodians 0.00
Other 0.53
NLC India Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -1.07% -0.92% 0.51% -0.32%
1 Month -5.05% -4.15% -1.12% -0.29%
3 Month -7.59% -7.88% 2.08% 1.55%
6 Month 0.94% 0.31% 5.47% 4.93%
1 Year 2.98% 2.86% 17.18% 16.78%
3 Year 27.64% 25.40% 17.24% 19.05%

NLC India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 96.60
98.40
Week Low/High 96.00
102.00
Month Low/High 96.00
104.00
YEAR Low/High 88.00
123.00
All TIME Low/High 4.90
274.00

