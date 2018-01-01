NLC India Ltd.
|BSE: 513683
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: NLCINDIA
|ISIN Code: INE589A01014
|BSE LIVE 15:29 | 12 Mar
|96.75
|
-0.45
(-0.46%)
|
OPEN
97.60
|
HIGH
98.40
|
LOW
96.60
|NSE LIVE 15:21 | 12 Mar
|97.00
|
-0.30
(-0.31%)
|
OPEN
98.30
|
HIGH
98.45
|
LOW
96.50
|OPEN
|97.60
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|97.20
|VOLUME
|28536
|52-Week high
|123.00
|52-Week low
|88.00
|P/E
|6.06
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|14,789
|Buy Price
|96.75
|Buy Qty
|9.00
|Sell Price
|97.30
|Sell Qty
|385.00
|OPEN
|98.30
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|97.30
|VOLUME
|200460
|52-Week high
|122.90
|52-Week low
|87.50
|P/E
|6.06
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|14,789
|Buy Price
|96.95
|Buy Qty
|5.00
|Sell Price
|97.00
|Sell Qty
|149.00
About NLC India Ltd.
Neyveli Lignite Corporation Limited (NLC) was incorporated in 14th November of the year 1956 as a private limited company under the house of Government of India (GOI). It went to public in 7th March of the year 1986. The main core activity of NLC is lignite excavation and power generation using lignite excavated. NLC is having three lignite mines named as Mine I, Mine II and Mine IA. Also raw lign...> More
NLC India Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|14,789
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|15.97
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|6.06
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|73.40
|Latest Dividend Date
|24 Mar 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|7.55
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|83.83
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.15
News
-
NLC India's 5% stake sale subscribed 2.1 times, govt set to raise Rs 750 cr
-
-
NLC divestment: Institutional investors bid for Rs 1,000-cr worth shares
-
-
Govt to sell 5% stake in NLC at Rs 94 per share, may fetch Rs 800 cr
Announcement
NLC India Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1706.48
|1887.21
|-9.58
|Other Income
|325.47
|71.75
|353.62
|Total Income
|2031.95
|1958.96
|3.73
|Total Expenses
|1301.13
|1276.72
|1.91
|Operating Profit
|730.82
|682.24
|7.12
|Net Profit
|313.8
|336.17
|-6.65
|Equity Capital
|1528.57
|1677.71
|-
NLC India Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|NHPC Ltd
|26.90
|0.37
|27597.57
|Tata Power Co.
|80.60
|0.88
|21800.69
|Adani Transmissi
|186.45
|2.16
|20505.96
|NLC India
|96.75
|-0.46
|14788.91
|SJVN
|34.85
|-0.14
|14416.16
|CESC
|970.15
|-1.19
|12860.31
|JSW Energy
|77.20
|-2.28
|12661.19
NLC India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
NLC India Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-1.07%
|-0.92%
|0.51%
|-0.32%
|1 Month
|-5.05%
|-4.15%
|-1.12%
|-0.29%
|3 Month
|-7.59%
|-7.88%
|2.08%
|1.55%
|6 Month
|0.94%
|0.31%
|5.47%
|4.93%
|1 Year
|2.98%
|2.86%
|17.18%
|16.78%
|3 Year
|27.64%
|25.40%
|17.24%
|19.05%
NLC India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|96.60
|
|98.40
|Week Low/High
|96.00
|
|102.00
|Month Low/High
|96.00
|
|104.00
|YEAR Low/High
|88.00
|
|123.00
|All TIME Low/High
|4.90
|
|274.00
