NLC India Ltd

Neyveli Lignite Corporation Limited (NLC) was incorporated in 14th November of the year 1956 as a private limited company under the house of Government of India (GOI). It went to public in 7th March of the year 1986. The main core activity of NLC is lignite excavation and power generation using lignite excavated. NLC is having three lignite mines named as Mine I, Mine II and Mine IA. Also raw lign...> More