Noble Explochem Ltd.
|BSE: 506991
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE875D01011
|BSE LIVE 15:07 | 12 Feb
|4.90
|
0.11
(2.30%)
|
OPEN
4.90
|
HIGH
4.90
|
LOW
4.90
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Noble Explochem Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|4.90
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|4.79
|VOLUME
|1500
|52-Week high
|10.78
|52-Week low
|2.94
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|9
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|4.90
|Sell Qty
|4030.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|9
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Noble Explochem Ltd.
Noble Explochem is one of India's largest manufacturers and distributors of industrial explosives and blasting service company supplying to the coal and metal mining,quarry,oil and gas exploration,construction and material management industries. Incorporated in the year 1982,it was initially promoted by the Government of Maharashtra through SICOM in technical and financial collaboration with th...> More
Noble Explochem Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|9
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-17.17
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-0.29
Announcement
Noble Explochem Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.12
|0.22
|-45.45
|Operating Profit
|-0.12
|-0.22
|45.45
|Net Profit
|-0.12
|-0.22
|45.45
|Equity Capital
|19.21
|19.21
|-
Noble Explochem Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Refnol Resins
|34.65
|8.96
|10.71
|GBL Industries
|21.00
|0.24
|10.50
|Omkar Pharmachem
|10.20
|4.94
|10.28
|Noble Explochem
|4.90
|2.30
|9.42
|Pentokey Organy
|15.00
|4.53
|9.40
|Organic Coatings
|12.08
|-3.51
|9.27
|Bhagawati Oxygen
|36.90
|-4.90
|8.52
Noble Explochem Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Noble Explochem Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.08%
|-0.86%
|1 Month
|0.00%
|NA
|-1.54%
|-0.82%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.64%
|1.01%
|6 Month
|-2.78%
|NA
|5.02%
|4.37%
|1 Year
|-47.65%
|NA
|16.68%
|16.15%
|3 Year
|-0.81%
|NA
|16.74%
|18.41%
Noble Explochem Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|4.90
|
|4.90
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|4.90
|Month Low/High
|4.90
|
|5.00
|YEAR Low/High
|2.94
|
|11.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.49
|
|96.00
Quick Links for Noble Explochem:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices