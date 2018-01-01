JUST IN
Noble Explochem Ltd.

BSE: 506991 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE875D01011
BSE LIVE 15:07 | 12 Feb 4.90 0.11
(2.30%)
OPEN

4.90

 HIGH

4.90

 LOW

4.90
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Noble Explochem Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Noble Explochem Ltd.

Noble Explochem Ltd

Noble Explochem is one of India's largest manufacturers and distributors of industrial explosives and blasting service company supplying to the coal and metal mining,quarry,oil and gas exploration,construction and material management industries. Incorporated in the year 1982,it was initially promoted by the Government of Maharashtra through SICOM in technical and financial collaboration with th...> More

Noble Explochem Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   9
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -17.17
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.29
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Noble Explochem Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses 0.12 0.22 -45.45
Operating Profit -0.12 -0.22 45.45
Net Profit -0.12 -0.22 45.45
Equity Capital 19.21 19.21 -
Noble Explochem Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Refnol Resins 34.65 8.96 10.71
GBL Industries 21.00 0.24 10.50
Omkar Pharmachem 10.20 4.94 10.28
Noble Explochem 4.90 2.30 9.42
Pentokey Organy 15.00 4.53 9.40
Organic Coatings 12.08 -3.51 9.27
Bhagawati Oxygen 36.90 -4.90 8.52
Noble Explochem Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 13.08
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 74.22
Custodians 0.00
Other 12.70
Noble Explochem Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.08% -0.86%
1 Month 0.00% NA -1.54% -0.82%
3 Month NA NA 1.64% 1.01%
6 Month -2.78% NA 5.02% 4.37%
1 Year -47.65% NA 16.68% 16.15%
3 Year -0.81% NA 16.74% 18.41%

Noble Explochem Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 4.90
4.90
Week Low/High 0.00
4.90
Month Low/High 4.90
5.00
YEAR Low/High 2.94
11.00
All TIME Low/High 0.49
96.00

