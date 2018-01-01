NOCIL Ltd.
|BSE: 500730
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: NOCIL
|ISIN Code: INE163A01018
|BSE LIVE 14:04 | 12 Mar
|192.15
|
-2.60
(-1.34%)
|
OPEN
198.00
|
HIGH
198.00
|
LOW
189.30
|NSE LIVE 13:53 | 12 Mar
|191.55
|
-2.80
(-1.44%)
|
OPEN
196.05
|
HIGH
198.00
|
LOW
189.10
About NOCIL Ltd.
NOCIL Ltd is India's largest manufacturer and supplier of rubber chemicals. The company is known for product their quality customer services and commitment to environmental care. The company is a part of Arvind Mafatlal Group of Industries a well-known Business House in India with diversified business interests.The company is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of rubber chemicals. They are havi...> More
NOCIL Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|3,159
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|8.71
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|22.06
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|18.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|19 Jul 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|1.10
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|46.27
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|4.15
Announcement
-
Disclosures under Reg. 31(1) and 31(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
Disclosures under Reg. 31(1) and 31(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
-
NOCIL Limited - Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
-
-
NOCIL Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|249.27
|177.31
|40.58
|Other Income
|3.18
|2.7
|17.78
|Total Income
|252.45
|180.01
|40.24
|Total Expenses
|179.66
|138.35
|29.86
|Operating Profit
|72.79
|41.66
|74.72
|Net Profit
|44.97
|24.89
|80.67
|Equity Capital
|164.38
|163.58
|-
NOCIL Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Phillips Carbon
|1032.20
|0.43
|3557.99
|Sharda Cropchem
|382.60
|-1.51
|3451.82
|Deepak Nitrite
|232.40
|-1.80
|3169.94
|NOCIL
|192.15
|-1.34
|3158.56
|Sudarshan Chem.
|411.25
|-1.53
|2847.91
|GOCL Corpn.
|531.00
|0.00
|2631.10
|GHCL
|264.00
|-1.14
|2571.89
NOCIL Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
NOCIL Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-6.72%
|-7.24%
|-0.08%
|-0.96%
|1 Month
|-2.68%
|-1.77%
|-1.70%
|-0.93%
|3 Month
|11.46%
|9.68%
|1.48%
|0.90%
|6 Month
|35.22%
|37.61%
|4.85%
|4.26%
|1 Year
|131.65%
|138.39%
|16.49%
|16.03%
|3 Year
|420.73%
|426.24%
|16.55%
|18.29%
NOCIL Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|189.30
|
|198.00
|Week Low/High
|189.30
|
|211.00
|Month Low/High
|180.00
|
|211.00
|YEAR Low/High
|79.90
|
|236.00
|All TIME Low/High
|4.90
|
|236.00
