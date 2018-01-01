JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » NOCIL Ltd

NOCIL Ltd.

BSE: 500730 Sector: Industrials
NSE: NOCIL ISIN Code: INE163A01018
BSE LIVE 14:04 | 12 Mar 192.15 -2.60
(-1.34%)
OPEN

198.00

 HIGH

198.00

 LOW

189.30
NSE LIVE 13:53 | 12 Mar 191.55 -2.80
(-1.44%)
OPEN

196.05

 HIGH

198.00

 LOW

189.10
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 198.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 194.75
VOLUME 139610
52-Week high 236.00
52-Week low 79.90
P/E 22.06
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3,159
Buy Price 192.15
Buy Qty 406.00
Sell Price 192.40
Sell Qty 259.00
OPEN 198.00
CLOSE 194.75
VOLUME 139610
52-Week high 236.00
52-Week low 79.90
P/E 22.06
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3,159
Buy Price 192.15
Buy Qty 406.00
Sell Price 192.40
Sell Qty 259.00

About NOCIL Ltd.

NOCIL Ltd

NOCIL Ltd is India's largest manufacturer and supplier of rubber chemicals. The company is known for product their quality customer services and commitment to environmental care. The company is a part of Arvind Mafatlal Group of Industries a well-known Business House in India with diversified business interests.The company is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of rubber chemicals. They are havi...> More

NOCIL Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   3,159
EPS - TTM () [*S] 8.71
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 22.06
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   18.00
Latest Dividend Date 19 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.10
Book Value / Share () [*S] 46.27
P/B Ratio () [*S] 4.15
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

NOCIL Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 249.27 177.31 40.58
Other Income 3.18 2.7 17.78
Total Income 252.45 180.01 40.24
Total Expenses 179.66 138.35 29.86
Operating Profit 72.79 41.66 74.72
Net Profit 44.97 24.89 80.67
Equity Capital 164.38 163.58 -
> More on NOCIL Ltd Financials Results

NOCIL Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Phillips Carbon 1032.20 0.43 3557.99
Sharda Cropchem 382.60 -1.51 3451.82
Deepak Nitrite 232.40 -1.80 3169.94
NOCIL 192.15 -1.34 3158.56
Sudarshan Chem. 411.25 -1.53 2847.91
GOCL Corpn. 531.00 0.00 2631.10
GHCL 264.00 -1.14 2571.89
> More on NOCIL Ltd Peer Group

NOCIL Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 36.79
Banks/FIs 0.46
FIIs 5.73
Insurance 0.60
Mutual Funds 2.95
Indian Public 44.46
Custodians 0.00
Other 9.02
> More on NOCIL Ltd Share Holding Pattern

NOCIL Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -6.72% -7.24% -0.08% -0.96%
1 Month -2.68% -1.77% -1.70% -0.93%
3 Month 11.46% 9.68% 1.48% 0.90%
6 Month 35.22% 37.61% 4.85% 4.26%
1 Year 131.65% 138.39% 16.49% 16.03%
3 Year 420.73% 426.24% 16.55% 18.29%

NOCIL Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 189.30
198.00
Week Low/High 189.30
211.00
Month Low/High 180.00
211.00
YEAR Low/High 79.90
236.00
All TIME Low/High 4.90
236.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for NOCIL: