Noesis Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 530435
|Sector: Others
|NSE: NOESISIND
|ISIN Code: INE141B01020
|BSE 13:03 | 21 Jul
|Noesis Industries Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE 10:47 | 05 Feb
|Noesis Industries Ltd is not traded on NSE in the last 30 days
|OPEN
|0.78
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.79
|VOLUME
|1000
|52-Week high
|0.79
|52-Week low
|0.61
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.78
|Sell Qty
|2000.00
About Noesis Industries Ltd.
Media Video (MVL) was incorporated in Dec.'86. The company was promoted by Prem Adip Rishi. Prem Adip Rishi is the chairman and managing director of MVL. Other group companies are MVL Credit Holdings & Leasings, Anukool Films, Media Satellite & Telecoms, etc. MVL came out with a public issue of 26.64 lac equity shares at a premium of Rs.5/- aggregating Rs.3.99 crores in March 1995, to part-fin...> More
Noesis Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|2
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-90.84
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-0.01
Announcement
-
Disclosures under Reg. 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
Disclosures under Reg. 29(1) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
-
Noesis Industries Limited - Clarification - Financial Results
-
-
Noesis Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.03
|0.02
|50
|Operating Profit
|-0.03
|-0.02
|-50
|Net Profit
|-0.15
|-0.14
|-7.14
|Equity Capital
|26.33
|26.33
|-
Noesis Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Mack Trading Co
|74.65
|1.98
|2.54
|Ind-Agiv Commer.
|24.45
|-4.86
|2.44
|Rubra Medicament
|3.87
|-4.68
|2.12
|Noesis Industrie
|0.78
|-1.27
|2.05
|Aviva Industries
|13.19
|-1.93
|1.98
|Moonbeam Inds.
|6.25
|4.87
|1.96
|Brakes Auto
|0.93
|4.49
|1.95
Noesis Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Noesis Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|16.42%
|-88.89%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|52.94%
|-85.71%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Noesis Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.78
|
|0.78
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.78
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.78
|YEAR Low/High
|0.61
|
|1.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.32
|
|180.00
