Noesis Industries Ltd.

BSE: 530435 Sector: Others
NSE: NOESISIND ISIN Code: INE141B01020
BSE 13:03 | 21 Jul Noesis Industries Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 10:47 | 05 Feb Noesis Industries Ltd is not traded on NSE in the last 30 days
OPEN 0.78
PREVIOUS CLOSE 0.79
VOLUME 1000
52-Week high 0.79
52-Week low 0.61
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.78
Sell Qty 2000.00
About Noesis Industries Ltd.

Noesis Industries Ltd

Media Video (MVL) was incorporated in Dec.'86. The company was promoted by Prem Adip Rishi. Prem Adip Rishi is the chairman and managing director of MVL. Other group companies are MVL Credit Holdings & Leasings, Anukool Films, Media Satellite & Telecoms, etc. MVL came out with a public issue of 26.64 lac equity shares at a premium of Rs.5/- aggregating Rs.3.99 crores in March 1995, to part-fin...> More

Noesis Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -90.84
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.01
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Noesis Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses 0.03 0.02 50
Operating Profit -0.03 -0.02 -50
Net Profit -0.15 -0.14 -7.14
Equity Capital 26.33 26.33 -
Noesis Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Mack Trading Co 74.65 1.98 2.54
Ind-Agiv Commer. 24.45 -4.86 2.44
Rubra Medicament 3.87 -4.68 2.12
Noesis Industrie 0.78 -1.27 2.05
Aviva Industries 13.19 -1.93 1.98
Moonbeam Inds. 6.25 4.87 1.96
Brakes Auto 0.93 4.49 1.95
Noesis Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 44.25
Banks/FIs 2.41
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.02
Indian Public 37.77
Custodians 0.00
Other 15.55
Noesis Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 16.42% -88.89% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 52.94% -85.71% 17.24% 19.01%

Noesis Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.78
0.78
Week Low/High 0.00
0.78
Month Low/High 0.00
0.78
YEAR Low/High 0.61
1.00
All TIME Low/High 0.32
180.00

