Noida Medicare Centre Ltd.

BSE: 523670 Sector: Health care
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE740C01019
BSE 14:12 | 13 Jun Noida Medicare Centre Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Noida Medicare Centre Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 6.37
CLOSE 6.70
VOLUME 300
52-Week high 6.50
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 9
Buy Price 6.50
Buy Qty 50.00
Sell Price 7.00
Sell Qty 200.00

About Noida Medicare Centre Ltd.

Noida Medicare Centre Ltd

The vision of Brig R. S. Chaudhri, VSM (Retd), Chairman of NMC Ltd., to bring modern health care facilities to our Country, has been actualized within the span of little over a decade, with the able support and perseverance of his son Dr. (Major) Naveen Chaudhri, MD. Dr. Chaudhri in line with his vision setup the first multi-superspeciality Hospital in the fastest growing township of NCT region...> More

Noida Medicare Centre Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   9
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -6.39
P/B Ratio () [*S] -1.02
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Noida Medicare Centre Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 5.36 4.1 30.73
Other Income 0.01 0.33 -96.97
Total Income 5.37 4.43 21.22
Total Expenses 6.54 4.81 35.97
Operating Profit -1.17 -0.38 -207.89
Net Profit -3.46 -2.2 -57.27
Equity Capital 14.46 14.46 -
Noida Medicare Centre Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Chennai Meena 22.55 1.81 16.84
Soni Medicare 35.20 0.14 15.00
Dhanvantri Jeev. 32.30 0.00 13.24
Noida Medicare 6.50 -2.99 9.40
Secund. Health. 0.92 -1.08 7.71
Aspira Pathlab 14.15 25.00 7.34
Shree Pacetronix 12.60 0.00 4.54
Noida Medicare Centre Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 37.66
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 36.34
Custodians 0.00
Other 26.00
Noida Medicare Centre Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.34%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.31%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.53%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.91%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year -6.34% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Noida Medicare Centre Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 6.37
6.50
Week Low/High 0.00
6.50
Month Low/High 0.00
6.50
YEAR Low/High 0.00
6.50
All TIME Low/High 0.53
38.00

