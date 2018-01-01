You are here » Home
Noida Medicare Centre Ltd.
|BSE: 523670
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE740C01019
BSE
14:12 | 13 Jun
Noida Medicare Centre Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
Noida Medicare Centre Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|6.37
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|6.70
|VOLUME
|300
|52-Week high
|6.50
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|9
|Buy Price
|6.50
|Buy Qty
|50.00
|Sell Price
|7.00
|Sell Qty
|200.00
|OPEN
|6.37
|CLOSE
|6.70
|VOLUME
|300
|52-Week high
|6.50
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|9
|Buy Price
|6.50
|Buy Qty
|50.00
|Sell Price
|7.00
|Sell Qty
|200.00
About Noida Medicare Centre Ltd.
Noida Medicare Centre Ltd
The vision of Brig R. S. Chaudhri, VSM (Retd), Chairman of NMC Ltd., to bring modern health care facilities to our Country, has been actualized within the span of little over a decade, with the able support and perseverance of his son Dr. (Major) Naveen Chaudhri, MD.
Dr. Chaudhri in line with his vision setup the first multi-superspeciality Hospital in the fastest growing township of NCT region...> More
Noida Medicare Centre Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Noida Medicare Centre Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Noida Medicare Centre Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|5.36
|4.1
|30.73
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.33
|-96.97
|Total Income
|5.37
|4.43
|21.22
|Total Expenses
|6.54
|4.81
|35.97
|Operating Profit
|-1.17
|-0.38
|-207.89
|Net Profit
|-3.46
|-2.2
|-57.27
|Equity Capital
|14.46
|14.46
| -
Noida Medicare Centre Ltd - Peer Group
Noida Medicare Centre Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Noida Medicare Centre Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.34%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.31%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.53%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.91%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|-6.34%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Noida Medicare Centre Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|6.37
|
|6.50
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|6.50
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|6.50
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|6.50
|All TIME Low/High
|0.53
|
|38.00
Quick Links for Noida Medicare Centre: