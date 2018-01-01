You are here » Home
» Company
» Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd
Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd.
|BSE: 532481
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: NOIDATOLL
|ISIN Code: INE781B01015
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
12.59
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
12.54
|
HIGH
12.69
|
LOW
12.52
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
12.50
|
-0.10
(-0.79%)
|
OPEN
12.80
|
HIGH
12.95
|
LOW
12.40
|OPEN
|12.54
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|12.59
|VOLUME
|20727
|52-Week high
|17.23
|52-Week low
|8.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|234
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|12.80
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|12.60
|VOLUME
|106981
|52-Week high
|17.15
|52-Week low
|8.15
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|234
|Buy Price
|12.50
|Buy Qty
|2.00
|Sell Price
|12.55
|Sell Qty
|507.00
|OPEN
|12.54
|CLOSE
|12.59
|VOLUME
|20727
|52-Week high
|17.23
|52-Week low
|8.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|234
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|12.80
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|12.60
|VOLUME
|106981
|52-Week high
|17.15
|52-Week low
|8.15
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|234.43
|Buy Price
|12.50
|Buy Qty
|2.00
|Sell Price
|12.55
|Sell Qty
|507.00
About Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd.
Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd
The Noida Toll Bridge Company Limited (NTBCL) has been promoted by Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services Ltd. (IL&FS) as a special purpose vehicle (SPV) to develop construct, operate and maintain the DND Flyway on a Build Own Operate Transfer (BOOT) basis. NTBCL was incorporated in Uttar Pradesh on 8th April 1996 and operates only in India.
A concession agreement was entered into by NO...> More
Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|3.99
|12.41
|-67.85
|Other Income
|0.19
|0.21
|-9.52
|Total Income
|4.18
|12.62
|-66.88
|Total Expenses
|7.67
|9.93
|-22.76
|Operating Profit
|-3.49
|2.69
|-229.74
|Net Profit
|-15.97
|-9.4
|-69.89
|Equity Capital
|186.2
|186.2
| -
Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd - Peer Group
Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-1.95%
|-3.10%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-7.97%
|-6.72%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-1.64%
|-4.94%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-19.45%
|-11.97%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|2.27%
|2.04%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-63.77%
|-63.77%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|12.52
|
|12.69
|Week Low/High
|12.42
|
|13.00
|Month Low/High
|12.42
|
|14.00
|YEAR Low/High
|8.00
|
|17.00
|All TIME Low/High
|5.00
|
|85.00
Quick Links for Noida Toll Bridge Company: