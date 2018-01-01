JUST IN
Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd.

BSE: 532481 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: NOIDATOLL ISIN Code: INE781B01015
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 12.59 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

12.54

 HIGH

12.69

 LOW

12.52
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 12.50 -0.10
(-0.79%)
OPEN

12.80

 HIGH

12.95

 LOW

12.40
About Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd.

Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd

The Noida Toll Bridge Company Limited (NTBCL) has been promoted by Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services Ltd. (IL&FS) as a special purpose vehicle (SPV) to develop construct, operate and maintain the DND Flyway on a Build Own Operate Transfer (BOOT) basis. NTBCL was incorporated in Uttar Pradesh on 8th April 1996 and operates only in India. A concession agreement was entered into by NO...

Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   234
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   15.00
Latest Dividend Date 21 Sep 2016
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 24.14
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.52
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 3.99 12.41 -67.85
Other Income 0.19 0.21 -9.52
Total Income 4.18 12.62 -66.88
Total Expenses 7.67 9.93 -22.76
Operating Profit -3.49 2.69 -229.74
Net Profit -15.97 -9.4 -69.89
Equity Capital 186.2 186.2 -
Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
MSR India 49.70 0.61 312.51
IVRCL 3.76 -3.59 294.37
Gammon Infra. 2.84 0.35 267.49
Noida Tollbridg. 12.59 0.00 234.43
Technofab Engg. 212.00 -3.28 222.39
AGI Infra 175.05 -5.38 178.90
Gammon India 4.65 -4.91 171.84
Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 26.37
Banks/FIs 0.03
FIIs 2.37
Insurance 4.19
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 44.83
Custodians 0.00
Other 16.85
Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -1.95% -3.10% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -7.97% -6.72% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -1.64% -4.94% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -19.45% -11.97% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 2.27% 2.04% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -63.77% -63.77% 17.24% 19.01%

Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 12.52
12.69
Week Low/High 12.42
13.00
Month Low/High 12.42
14.00
YEAR Low/High 8.00
17.00
All TIME Low/High 5.00
85.00

