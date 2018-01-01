You are here » Home
Nouveau Global Ventures Ltd.
|BSE: 531465
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE317B01034
|
BSE
14:42 | 25 Jan
|
Nouveau Global Ventures Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Nouveau Global Ventures Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|14.09
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|14.37
|VOLUME
|1578
|52-Week high
|16.80
|52-Week low
|14.09
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|27
|Buy Price
|14.37
|Buy Qty
|222.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Nouveau Global Ventures Ltd.
Nouveau Global Ventures Ltd
Nouveau Global Ventures Limited was originally incorporated as a private limited company in the name of 'Nouveau Consultancy Services Private Limited' on November 16, 1988. Subsequently the name of the Company was changed to 'Nouveau Finance Private Limited' on February 10, 1995. The status of company was then converted into a public limited company and the name was changed to 'Nouveau Finance Lim...> More
Nouveau Global Ventures Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Nouveau Global Ventures Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Nouveau Global Ventures Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.66
|2.17
|-69.59
|Other Income
|0.04
|
|-
|Total Income
|0.7
|2.17
|-67.74
|Total Expenses
|0.78
|2.02
|-61.39
|Operating Profit
|-0.08
|0.15
|-153.33
|Net Profit
|-0.25
|-0.08
|-212.5
|Equity Capital
|18.55
|18.55
| -
Nouveau Global Ventures Ltd - Peer Group
Nouveau Global Ventures Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Nouveau Global Ventures Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-47.07%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Nouveau Global Ventures Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|14.09
|
|14.37
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|14.37
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|14.37
|YEAR Low/High
|14.09
|
|17.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.79
|
|243.00
