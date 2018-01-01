JUST IN
Nouveau Global Ventures Ltd.

BSE: 531465 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE317B01034
BSE 14:42 | 25 Jan Nouveau Global Ventures Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Nouveau Global Ventures Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Nouveau Global Ventures Ltd.

Nouveau Global Ventures Ltd

Nouveau Global Ventures Limited was originally incorporated as a private limited company in the name of 'Nouveau Consultancy Services Private Limited' on November 16, 1988. Subsequently the name of the Company was changed to 'Nouveau Finance Private Limited' on February 10, 1995. The status of company was then converted into a public limited company and the name was changed to 'Nouveau Finance Lim...> More

Nouveau Global Ventures Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   27
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 9.75
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.47
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Nouveau Global Ventures Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.66 2.17 -69.59
Other Income 0.04 -
Total Income 0.7 2.17 -67.74
Total Expenses 0.78 2.02 -61.39
Operating Profit -0.08 0.15 -153.33
Net Profit -0.25 -0.08 -212.5
Equity Capital 18.55 18.55 -
Nouveau Global Ventures Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Vivanza Biosci. 72.00 -4.00 28.80
Quasar India 51.25 0.00 27.42
Amrapali Inds. 5.30 -4.68 27.25
Nouveau Global 14.37 0.00 26.66
CCL Inter 13.73 -1.93 26.35
Visagar Polytex 1.07 4.90 26.34
Swasti Vinayaka 3.70 0.54 25.90
Nouveau Global Ventures Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 36.67
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 16.35
Custodians 0.00
Other 46.98
Nouveau Global Ventures Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -47.07% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Nouveau Global Ventures Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 14.09
14.37
Week Low/High 0.00
14.37
Month Low/High 0.00
14.37
YEAR Low/High 14.09
17.00
All TIME Low/High 0.79
243.00

