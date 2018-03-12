JUST IN
Nova Iron & Steel Ltd.

BSE: 513566 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: NOVAIRNSTL ISIN Code: INE608C01026
BSE LIVE 13:00 | 12 Mar 9.74 -0.51
(-4.98%)
OPEN

10.10

 HIGH

10.10

 LOW

9.74
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Nova Iron & Steel Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Nova Iron & Steel Ltd.

Nova Iron & Steel Ltd

Nova Iron & Steel Ltd was incorporated in the year 1986. The company was promoted by Nova Magnetics, Nova Electro-Magnetics and Nova Steels, all belonging to R K Gambhir and G K Gambhir of the Nova group. The company is engaged in the manufacture of sponge iron. The company also provides product separation, screening, and storage facilities. During the year 1993-94, the company came out wit...> More

Nova Iron & Steel Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   35
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 6.21
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.57
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Nova Iron & Steel Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 2.02 1.99 1.51
Other Income 0.01 0.05 -80
Total Income 2.03 2.03 0
Total Expenses 1.9 2.55 -25.49
Operating Profit 0.12 -0.52 123.08
Net Profit -2.36 -2.58 8.53
Equity Capital 36.14 36.14 -
> More on Nova Iron & Steel Ltd Financials Results

Nova Iron & Steel Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Kanishk Steel 13.35 -4.98 37.97
Riddhi Steel 44.95 -0.22 37.26
Eastcoast Steel 66.80 4.95 36.07
Nova Iron &Steel 9.74 -4.98 35.20
Aanchal Ispat 15.65 -4.86 32.63
Steelco Gujarat 6.86 -7.67 29.20
Zenith Birla 2.13 4.93 27.96
> More on Nova Iron & Steel Ltd Peer Group

Nova Iron & Steel Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 69.81
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 1.38
Indian Public 22.97
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.84
> More on Nova Iron & Steel Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Nova Iron & Steel Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 2.63% NA 0.51% -0.34%
1 Month 17.07% NA -1.12% -0.31%
3 Month -27.10% NA 2.08% 1.53%
6 Month 5.30% NA 5.47% 4.91%
1 Year -28.12% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 18.06% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Nova Iron & Steel Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 9.74
10.10
Week Low/High 9.10
11.00
Month Low/High 7.78
11.00
YEAR Low/High 7.78
16.00
All TIME Low/High 1.05
50.00

