Nova Iron & Steel Ltd

Nova Iron & Steel Ltd was incorporated in the year 1986. The company was promoted by Nova Magnetics, Nova Electro-Magnetics and Nova Steels, all belonging to R K Gambhir and G K Gambhir of the Nova group. The company is engaged in the manufacture of sponge iron. The company also provides product separation, screening, and storage facilities. During the year 1993-94, the company came out wit...> More