Nova Iron & Steel Ltd.
|BSE: 513566
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: NOVAIRNSTL
|ISIN Code: INE608C01026
|BSE LIVE 13:00 | 12 Mar
|9.74
|
-0.51
(-4.98%)
|
OPEN
10.10
|
HIGH
10.10
|
LOW
9.74
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Nova Iron & Steel Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|10.10
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|10.25
|VOLUME
|296
|52-Week high
|16.06
|52-Week low
|7.78
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|35
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|9.74
|Sell Qty
|252.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|35
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Nova Iron & Steel Ltd.
Nova Iron & Steel Ltd was incorporated in the year 1986. The company was promoted by Nova Magnetics, Nova Electro-Magnetics and Nova Steels, all belonging to R K Gambhir and G K Gambhir of the Nova group. The company is engaged in the manufacture of sponge iron. The company also provides product separation, screening, and storage facilities. During the year 1993-94, the company came out wit...> More
Nova Iron & Steel Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|35
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|6.21
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.57
Announcement
-
Revised Disclosures under Reg. 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
Revised Disclosures under Reg. 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
Revised Disclosures under Reg. 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
Revised Disclosures under Reg. 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication
-
Results-Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended 31.12.2017
Nova Iron & Steel Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|2.02
|1.99
|1.51
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.05
|-80
|Total Income
|2.03
|2.03
|0
|Total Expenses
|1.9
|2.55
|-25.49
|Operating Profit
|0.12
|-0.52
|123.08
|Net Profit
|-2.36
|-2.58
|8.53
|Equity Capital
|36.14
|36.14
|-
Nova Iron & Steel Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Kanishk Steel
|13.35
|-4.98
|37.97
|Riddhi Steel
|44.95
|-0.22
|37.26
|Eastcoast Steel
|66.80
|4.95
|36.07
|Nova Iron &Steel
|9.74
|-4.98
|35.20
|Aanchal Ispat
|15.65
|-4.86
|32.63
|Steelco Gujarat
|6.86
|-7.67
|29.20
|Zenith Birla
|2.13
|4.93
|27.96
Nova Iron & Steel Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|2.63%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.34%
|1 Month
|17.07%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.31%
|3 Month
|-27.10%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.53%
|6 Month
|5.30%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.91%
|1 Year
|-28.12%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|18.06%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Nova Iron & Steel Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|9.74
|
|10.10
|Week Low/High
|9.10
|
|11.00
|Month Low/High
|7.78
|
|11.00
|YEAR Low/High
|7.78
|
|16.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.05
|
|50.00
