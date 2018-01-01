Nova Publications India Ltd.
|BSE: 530733
|Sector: Services
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE900O01014
|BSE 10:57 | 07 Mar
|35.00
|
1.55
(4.63%)
|
OPEN
35.00
|
HIGH
35.00
|
LOW
35.00
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Nova Publications India Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|35.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|33.45
|VOLUME
|1
|52-Week high
|118.45
|52-Week low
|14.45
|P/E
|81.40
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|11
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|35.00
|Sell Qty
|49.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|81.40
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|11
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Nova Publications India Ltd.
Nova Publications India Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|11
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.43
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|81.40
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|2.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|21 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.57
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|10.10
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|3.47
Announcement
-
Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On 31St December 2017
-
-
Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On Monday 05Th February 2018
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For Quarter Ended 31Th December 2017.
-
-
Nova Publications India Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|3.76
|1.92
|95.83
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|3.76
|1.92
|95.83
|Total Expenses
|3.68
|1.91
|92.67
|Operating Profit
|0.07
|-
|Net Profit
|0.07
|-
|Equity Capital
|3.15
|3.15
|-
Nova Publications India Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Sundaram Multi.
|3.35
|-1.47
|90.99
|Infomedia Press
|3.25
|-1.22
|16.31
|Olympic card.
|9.25
|1.54
|15.09
|Nova Publication
|35.00
|4.63
|11.03
|SAB Events
|9.00
|0.33
|9.43
|Inland Printers
|11.25
|4.75
|8.10
|Esha Media
|7.61
|0.00
|5.94
Nova Publications India Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|4.63%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|10.76%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-62.59%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Nova Publications India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|35.00
|
|35.00
|Week Low/High
|33.45
|
|35.00
|Month Low/High
|31.60
|
|35.00
|YEAR Low/High
|14.45
|
|118.00
|All TIME Low/High
|10.00
|
|145.00
