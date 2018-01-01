JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Nova Publications India Ltd

Nova Publications India Ltd.

BSE: 530733 Sector: Services
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE900O01014
BSE 10:57 | 07 Mar 35.00 1.55
(4.63%)
OPEN

35.00

 HIGH

35.00

 LOW

35.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Nova Publications India Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 35.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 33.45
VOLUME 1
52-Week high 118.45
52-Week low 14.45
P/E 81.40
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 11
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 35.00
Sell Qty 49.00
OPEN 35.00
CLOSE 33.45
VOLUME 1
52-Week high 118.45
52-Week low 14.45
P/E 81.40
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 11
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 35.00
Sell Qty 49.00

About Nova Publications India Ltd.

Nova Publications India Ltd

Nova Publications India Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   11
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.43
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 81.40
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   2.00
Latest Dividend Date 21 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.57
Book Value / Share () [*S] 10.10
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.47
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Nova Publications India Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 3.76 1.92 95.83
Other Income -
Total Income 3.76 1.92 95.83
Total Expenses 3.68 1.91 92.67
Operating Profit 0.07 -
Net Profit 0.07 -
Equity Capital 3.15 3.15 -
> More on Nova Publications India Ltd Financials Results

Nova Publications India Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Sundaram Multi. 3.35 -1.47 90.99
Infomedia Press 3.25 -1.22 16.31
Olympic card. 9.25 1.54 15.09
Nova Publication 35.00 4.63 11.03
SAB Events 9.00 0.33 9.43
Inland Printers 11.25 4.75 8.10
Esha Media 7.61 0.00 5.94
> More on Nova Publications India Ltd Peer Group

Nova Publications India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 25.02
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 50.84
Custodians 0.00
Other 24.14
> More on Nova Publications India Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Nova Publications India Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 4.63% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 10.76% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -62.59% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Nova Publications India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 35.00
35.00
Week Low/High 33.45
35.00
Month Low/High 31.60
35.00
YEAR Low/High 14.45
118.00
All TIME Low/High 10.00
145.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Nova Publications India: