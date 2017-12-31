You are here » Home
» Company
» Novagold Petro-Resources Ltd
Novagold Petro-Resources Ltd.
|BSE: 531791
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE517G01012
|
BSE
13:53 | 01 Jan
|
Novagold Petro-Resources Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Novagold Petro-Resources Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|1.10
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1.12
|VOLUME
|2452
|52-Week high
|3.14
|52-Week low
|1.08
|P/E
|27.50
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|1.10
|Buy Qty
|548.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|27.50
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|1.10
|CLOSE
|1.12
|VOLUME
|2452
|52-Week high
|3.14
|52-Week low
|1.08
|P/E
|27.50
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|1.10
|Buy Qty
|548.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|27.50
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0.61
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Novagold Petro-Resources Ltd.
Novagold Petro-Resources Ltd
Incorporated in May '94 as a private limited company, Osian LPG Bottling was converted into a public limited company in May '95. It is promoted by Vinodbhai Patel, Harshadbhai Patel and Poonambhai Patel. The company took over the running business of Shreeji Corporation, a partnership concern established by the same promoters, in May '95.
The company's LPG bottling plant is located at Narsanda, ...> More
Novagold Petro-Resources Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Novagold Petro-Resources Ltd - Financial Results
Novagold Petro-Resources Ltd - Peer Group
Novagold Petro-Resources Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Novagold Petro-Resources Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-60.85%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|205.56%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Novagold Petro-Resources Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1.10
|
|1.10
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|1.10
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|1.10
|YEAR Low/High
|1.08
|
|3.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.28
|
|56.00
Quick Links for Novagold Petro-Resources: