Novagold Petro-Resources Ltd.

BSE: 531791 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE517G01012
BSE 13:53 | 01 Jan Novagold Petro-Resources Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Novagold Petro-Resources Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 1.10
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1.12
VOLUME 2452
52-Week high 3.14
52-Week low 1.08
P/E 27.50
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 1.10
Buy Qty 548.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Novagold Petro-Resources Ltd.

Novagold Petro-Resources Ltd

Incorporated in May '94 as a private limited company, Osian LPG Bottling was converted into a public limited company in May '95. It is promoted by Vinodbhai Patel, Harshadbhai Patel and Poonambhai Patel. The company took over the running business of Shreeji Corporation, a partnership concern established by the same promoters, in May '95. The company's LPG bottling plant is located at Narsanda, ...> More

Novagold Petro-Resources Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.04
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 27.50
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -3.15
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.35
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Novagold Petro-Resources Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.25 0.19 31.58
Other Income -
Total Income 0.25 0.19 31.58
Total Expenses 0.26 0.19 36.84
Operating Profit -0.01 -
Net Profit -0.01 -
Equity Capital 5.52 5.52 -
> More on Novagold Petro-Resources Ltd Financials Results

Novagold Petro-Resources Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Pratik Panels 2.20 -4.35 0.86
Venus Universal 0.17 -5.56 0.85
Kedia Construct 4.89 4.94 0.73
Novagold Petro. 1.10 -1.79 0.61
Parth Indus. 1.00 0.00 0.33
S&P BSE Quality 759.42 0.95 0.00
S&P BSE 150 Mid 5152.08 0.93 0.00
> More on Novagold Petro-Resources Ltd Peer Group

Novagold Petro-Resources Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 0.00
Banks/FIs 0.02
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 83.67
Custodians 0.00
Other 16.31
> More on Novagold Petro-Resources Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Novagold Petro-Resources Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -60.85% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 205.56% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Novagold Petro-Resources Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1.10
1.10
Week Low/High 0.00
1.10
Month Low/High 0.00
1.10
YEAR Low/High 1.08
3.00
All TIME Low/High 0.28
56.00

