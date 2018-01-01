Novartis India Ltd.
|BSE: 500672
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: NOVARTIND
|ISIN Code: INE234A01025
|BSE LIVE 14:00 | 12 Mar
|621.55
|
-3.65
(-0.58%)
|
OPEN
626.80
|
HIGH
629.00
|
LOW
620.10
About Novartis India Ltd.
Novartis India Limited (NIL) is a subsidiary of Swiss giant Novartis, the world's second largest pharmaceutical company was incorporated on 13 December 1947. The Company is focused on manufacturing and marketing of drugs, pharmaceutical products and formulations for consumer healthcare and animal healthcare; it operates in four segments such as Pharmaceuticals, Generics, Over the Trade Counter and...> More
Novartis India Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1,535
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|17.63
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|35.26
|Face Value
|()
|5
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|200.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|19 Jul 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|1.82
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|372.82
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.67
Novartis India Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|156.1
|164.37
|-5.03
|Other Income
|14.45
|15.08
|-4.18
|Total Income
|170.55
|179.45
|-4.96
|Total Expenses
|144.28
|157.41
|-8.34
|Operating Profit
|26.27
|22.04
|19.19
|Net Profit
|18.74
|13.03
|43.82
|Equity Capital
|14.07
|14.07
|-
Novartis India Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Bliss GVS Pharma
|182.45
|-0.92
|1881.06
|Panacea Biotec
|284.30
|1.16
|1742.76
|Alembic
|61.30
|-0.08
|1637.02
|Novartis India
|621.55
|-0.58
|1535.23
|Marksans Pharma
|35.25
|-1.95
|1442.78
|Morepen Labs.
|32.05
|0.79
|1441.77
|Hester Bios
|1625.00
|0.17
|1382.88
Novartis India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Novartis India Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-1.90%
|NA
|-0.09%
|-0.95%
|1 Month
|-1.82%
|NA
|-1.70%
|-0.92%
|3 Month
|-1.78%
|NA
|1.47%
|0.91%
|6 Month
|-0.31%
|NA
|4.85%
|4.27%
|1 Year
|-6.41%
|NA
|16.48%
|16.04%
|3 Year
|3.27%
|NA
|16.55%
|18.29%
Novartis India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|620.10
|
|629.00
|Week Low/High
|617.00
|
|670.00
|Month Low/High
|600.00
|
|670.00
|YEAR Low/High
|579.00
|
|758.00
|All TIME Low/High
|22.17
|
|1436.00
