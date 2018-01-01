JUST IN
Novartis India Ltd.

BSE: 500672 Sector: Health care
NSE: NOVARTIND ISIN Code: INE234A01025
BSE LIVE 14:00 | 12 Mar 621.55 -3.65
(-0.58%)
OPEN

626.80

 HIGH

629.00

 LOW

620.10
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Novartis India Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Novartis India Ltd.

Novartis India Ltd

Novartis India Limited (NIL) is a subsidiary of Swiss giant Novartis, the world's second largest pharmaceutical company was incorporated on 13 December 1947. The Company is focused on manufacturing and marketing of drugs, pharmaceutical products and formulations for consumer healthcare and animal healthcare; it operates in four segments such as Pharmaceuticals, Generics, Over the Trade Counter and...

Novartis India Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1,535
EPS - TTM () [*S] 17.63
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 35.26
Face Value ()   5
Latest Dividend (%)   200.00
Latest Dividend Date 19 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.82
Book Value / Share () [*S] 372.82
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.67
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Novartis India Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 156.1 164.37 -5.03
Other Income 14.45 15.08 -4.18
Total Income 170.55 179.45 -4.96
Total Expenses 144.28 157.41 -8.34
Operating Profit 26.27 22.04 19.19
Net Profit 18.74 13.03 43.82
Equity Capital 14.07 14.07 -
Novartis India Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Bliss GVS Pharma 182.45 -0.92 1881.06
Panacea Biotec 284.30 1.16 1742.76
Alembic 61.30 -0.08 1637.02
Novartis India 621.55 -0.58 1535.23
Marksans Pharma 35.25 -1.95 1442.78
Morepen Labs. 32.05 0.79 1441.77
Hester Bios 1625.00 0.17 1382.88
Novartis India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 70.68
Banks/FIs 1.16
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 22.74
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.02
Novartis India Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -1.90% NA -0.09% -0.95%
1 Month -1.82% NA -1.70% -0.92%
3 Month -1.78% NA 1.47% 0.91%
6 Month -0.31% NA 4.85% 4.27%
1 Year -6.41% NA 16.48% 16.04%
3 Year 3.27% NA 16.55% 18.29%

Novartis India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 620.10
629.00
Week Low/High 617.00
670.00
Month Low/High 600.00
670.00
YEAR Low/High 579.00
758.00
All TIME Low/High 22.17
1436.00

Quick Links for Novartis India: