NPR Finance Ltd.
|BSE: 530127
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE446D01011
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|31.60
|
1.50
(4.98%)
|
OPEN
30.00
|
HIGH
33.20
|
LOW
30.00
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|NPR Finance Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|30.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|30.10
|VOLUME
|16621
|52-Week high
|54.75
|52-Week low
|15.75
|P/E
|6.50
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|19
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|31.60
|Sell Qty
|54.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|6.50
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|19
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About NPR Finance Ltd.
NPR Finance Ltd, a Listed, Non Banking-Deposit taking Company & floated by Nand Lal Todi Group of Companies, was incorporated on June 12, 1989 by the name & style of NPR Finance Pvt. Ltd. Subsequently on September 30, 1989, it was converted into a deemed Public Limited Company. It went public in February, 1995 and raised Rs. 7.5 Crores. The Company's Equity shares were listed in the Calcutta Stock...> More
NPR Finance Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|19
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|4.86
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|6.50
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|67.61
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.47
NPR Finance Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|6.86
|8.42
|-18.53
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.01
|0
|Total Income
|6.87
|8.43
|-18.51
|Total Expenses
|6.35
|8.25
|-23.03
|Operating Profit
|0.52
|0.18
|188.89
|Net Profit
|0.27
|-0.28
|196.43
|Equity Capital
|5.99
|5.99
|-
NPR Finance Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|B N Rathi Sec.
|39.55
|1.28
|19.93
|Vertex Secur.
|2.60
|2.36
|19.24
|Trade-Wings
|63.65
|-1.32
|19.10
|Econo Trade Indi
|10.14
|0.00
|18.93
|NPR Finance
|31.60
|4.98
|18.93
|Advik Capital
|4.05
|0.75
|18.59
|Sonal Mercantile
|12.55
|0.00
|18.50
NPR Finance Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
NPR Finance Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-8.67%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-30.40%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|10.49%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|34.18%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|91.52%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|130.99%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
NPR Finance Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|30.00
|
|33.20
|Week Low/High
|28.10
|
|36.00
|Month Low/High
|28.10
|
|49.00
|YEAR Low/High
|15.75
|
|55.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.95
|
|55.00
