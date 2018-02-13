JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » NPR Finance Ltd

NPR Finance Ltd.

BSE: 530127 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE446D01011
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 31.60 1.50
(4.98%)
OPEN

30.00

 HIGH

33.20

 LOW

30.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan NPR Finance Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 30.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 30.10
VOLUME 16621
52-Week high 54.75
52-Week low 15.75
P/E 6.50
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 19
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 31.60
Sell Qty 54.00
OPEN 30.00
CLOSE 30.10
VOLUME 16621
52-Week high 54.75
52-Week low 15.75
P/E 6.50
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 19
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 31.60
Sell Qty 54.00

About NPR Finance Ltd.

NPR Finance Ltd

NPR Finance Ltd, a Listed, Non Banking-Deposit taking Company & floated by Nand Lal Todi Group of Companies, was incorporated on June 12, 1989 by the name & style of NPR Finance Pvt. Ltd. Subsequently on September 30, 1989, it was converted into a deemed Public Limited Company. It went public in February, 1995 and raised Rs. 7.5 Crores. The Company's Equity shares were listed in the Calcutta Stock...> More

NPR Finance Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   19
EPS - TTM () [*S] 4.86
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 6.50
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 67.61
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.47
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

NPR Finance Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 6.86 8.42 -18.53
Other Income 0.01 0.01 0
Total Income 6.87 8.43 -18.51
Total Expenses 6.35 8.25 -23.03
Operating Profit 0.52 0.18 188.89
Net Profit 0.27 -0.28 196.43
Equity Capital 5.99 5.99 -
> More on NPR Finance Ltd Financials Results

NPR Finance Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
B N Rathi Sec. 39.55 1.28 19.93
Vertex Secur. 2.60 2.36 19.24
Trade-Wings 63.65 -1.32 19.10
Econo Trade Indi 10.14 0.00 18.93
NPR Finance 31.60 4.98 18.93
Advik Capital 4.05 0.75 18.59
Sonal Mercantile 12.55 0.00 18.50
> More on NPR Finance Ltd Peer Group

NPR Finance Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 67.87
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.05
Indian Public 26.51
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.57
> More on NPR Finance Ltd Share Holding Pattern

NPR Finance Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -8.67% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -30.40% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 10.49% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 34.18% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 91.52% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 130.99% NA 17.24% 19.01%

NPR Finance Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 30.00
33.20
Week Low/High 28.10
36.00
Month Low/High 28.10
49.00
YEAR Low/High 15.75
55.00
All TIME Low/High 0.95
55.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for NPR Finance: