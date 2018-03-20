NRB Bearings Ltd.
|BSE: 530367
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: NRBBEARING
|ISIN Code: INE349A01021
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|155.80
|
3.25
(2.13%)
|
OPEN
154.60
|
HIGH
157.20
|
LOW
154.55
|NSE 15:26 | 12 Mar
|156.05
|
3.40
(2.23%)
|
OPEN
154.50
|
HIGH
157.80
|
LOW
154.25
|OPEN
|154.60
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|152.55
|VOLUME
|12345
|52-Week high
|182.70
|52-Week low
|103.00
|P/E
|22.19
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,510
|Buy Price
|156.00
|Buy Qty
|73.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|154.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|152.65
|VOLUME
|57884
|52-Week high
|182.30
|52-Week low
|103.10
|P/E
|22.19
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,510
|Buy Price
|156.20
|Buy Qty
|108.00
|Sell Price
|156.85
|Sell Qty
|35.00
|OPEN
|154.60
|CLOSE
|152.55
|VOLUME
|12345
|52-Week high
|182.70
|52-Week low
|103.00
|P/E
|22.19
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,510
|Buy Price
|156.00
|Buy Qty
|73.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|154.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|152.65
|VOLUME
|57884
|52-Week high
|182.30
|52-Week low
|103.10
|P/E
|22.19
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1509.70
|Buy Price
|156.20
|Buy Qty
|108.00
|Sell Price
|156.85
|Sell Qty
|35.00
About NRB Bearings Ltd.
NRB Bearings, an Indo-French JV venture between Nadella, France and Trilochan Sahney is into manufacture of Needle roller bearings, Cylindrical roller bearings and Ball bearings. It pioneered the manufacture of needle roller bearings in India. The French partner holds 26% stake in the company. The Timken Co. USA in Oct 2002 which has acquired Engineered Solutions Business segment of Ingersoll-...> More
NRB Bearings Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1,510
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|7.02
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|22.19
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|70.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|22 Feb 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.92
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|36.60
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|4.26
NRB Bearings Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|207.87
|165.29
|25.76
|Other Income
|0.82
|1.46
|-43.84
|Total Income
|208.69
|166.75
|25.15
|Total Expenses
|167.34
|145.27
|15.19
|Operating Profit
|41.35
|21.48
|92.5
|Net Profit
|21.28
|7.66
|177.81
|Equity Capital
|19.38
|19.38
|-
NRB Bearings Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|L G Balakrishnan
|1042.65
|-3.39
|1636.96
|Banco Products
|218.35
|0.67
|1561.20
|Steel Str. Wheel
|1003.10
|-0.68
|1560.82
|NRB Bearings
|155.80
|2.13
|1509.70
|Sharda Motor
|1987.95
|-0.37
|1182.83
|Lumax Auto Tech.
|837.55
|0.90
|1141.58
|India Nipp.Elec.
|988.05
|0.29
|1117.48
NRB Bearings Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
NRB Bearings Ltd - Research Reports
|Date
|Broker
|Action
|Price
|Report
|24/05
|HDFC Securities
|Buy
|112
|Details
NRB Bearings Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-0.83%
|-3.55%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-6.29%
|-2.56%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|3.83%
|5.83%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|28.39%
|29.72%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|47.26%
|45.30%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|11.84%
|6.63%
|17.24%
|19.01%
NRB Bearings Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|154.55
|
|157.20
|Week Low/High
|150.00
|
|162.00
|Month Low/High
|150.00
|
|170.00
|YEAR Low/High
|103.00
|
|183.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.09
|
|183.00
Quick Links for NRB Bearings:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices