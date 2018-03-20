JUST IN
NRB Bearings Ltd.

BSE: 530367 Sector: Engineering
NSE: NRBBEARING ISIN Code: INE349A01021
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 155.80 3.25
(2.13%)
OPEN

154.60

 HIGH

157.20

 LOW

154.55
NSE 15:26 | 12 Mar 156.05 3.40
(2.23%)
OPEN

154.50

 HIGH

157.80

 LOW

154.25
About NRB Bearings Ltd.

NRB Bearings Ltd

NRB Bearings, an Indo-French JV venture between Nadella, France and Trilochan Sahney is into manufacture of Needle roller bearings, Cylindrical roller bearings and Ball bearings. It pioneered the manufacture of needle roller bearings in India. The French partner holds 26% stake in the company. The Timken Co. USA in Oct 2002 which has acquired Engineered Solutions Business segment of Ingersoll-...> More

NRB Bearings Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1,510
EPS - TTM () [*S] 7.02
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 22.19
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   70.00
Latest Dividend Date 22 Feb 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.92
Book Value / Share () [*S] 36.60
P/B Ratio () [*S] 4.26
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

NRB Bearings Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 207.87 165.29 25.76
Other Income 0.82 1.46 -43.84
Total Income 208.69 166.75 25.15
Total Expenses 167.34 145.27 15.19
Operating Profit 41.35 21.48 92.5
Net Profit 21.28 7.66 177.81
Equity Capital 19.38 19.38 -
> More on NRB Bearings Ltd Financials Results

NRB Bearings Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
L G Balakrishnan 1042.65 -3.39 1636.96
Banco Products 218.35 0.67 1561.20
Steel Str. Wheel 1003.10 -0.68 1560.82
NRB Bearings 155.80 2.13 1509.70
Sharda Motor 1987.95 -0.37 1182.83
Lumax Auto Tech. 837.55 0.90 1141.58
India Nipp.Elec. 988.05 0.29 1117.48
> More on NRB Bearings Ltd Peer Group

NRB Bearings Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 54.09
Banks/FIs 0.04
FIIs 17.48
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 16.06
Indian Public 6.01
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.78
> More on NRB Bearings Ltd Share Holding Pattern

NRB Bearings Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
24/05 HDFC Securities Buy 112 PDF IconDetails
> More on NRB Bearings Ltd Research Reports

NRB Bearings Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -0.83% -3.55% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -6.29% -2.56% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 3.83% 5.83% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 28.39% 29.72% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 47.26% 45.30% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 11.84% 6.63% 17.24% 19.01%

NRB Bearings Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 154.55
157.20
Week Low/High 150.00
162.00
Month Low/High 150.00
170.00
YEAR Low/High 103.00
183.00
All TIME Low/High 2.09
183.00

