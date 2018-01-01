NTC Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 526723
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE920C01017
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|46.60
|
-1.40
(-2.92%)
|
OPEN
49.00
|
HIGH
49.00
|
LOW
46.15
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|NTC Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
About NTC Industries Ltd.
RDB Industries Ltd, promoted by Sunderlal Dugar is engaged in the busines sof Real Estate Development and manufacture of Cigarettes. The company was incorporated on Nov 15 1991 as R D Builders and Developers and subsequently changed its name to the present one in 1994. The company took over the assets of New Tobacco Company on lease for three years in 1994. The same year(Dec 1994) the comp...> More
NTC Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|50
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|2.23
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|20.90
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|29.66
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.57
NTC Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|3.45
|3.14
|9.87
|Other Income
|1.08
|0.83
|30.12
|Total Income
|4.53
|3.97
|14.11
|Total Expenses
|5.55
|2.22
|150
|Operating Profit
|-1.02
|1.75
|-158.29
|Net Profit
|-1.21
|0.51
|-337.25
|Equity Capital
|10.75
|10.75
|-
NTC Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Godfrey Phillips
|831.05
|3.10
|4321.46
|Indian Wood Prod
|710.00
|5.73
|454.40
|Golden Tobacco
|62.00
|-1.59
|109.18
|NTC Inds.
|46.60
|-2.92
|50.10
|Sinnar Bidi Udy.
|430.00
|2.14
|8.60
NTC Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-2.92%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|3.56%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-0.85%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-5.19%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|9.13%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-35.81%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
NTC Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|46.15
|
|49.00
|Week Low/High
|46.15
|
|52.00
|Month Low/High
|42.85
|
|56.00
|YEAR Low/High
|34.65
|
|73.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.60
|
|327.00
