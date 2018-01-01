JUST IN
NTC Industries Ltd.

BSE: 526723 Sector: Consumer
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE920C01017
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 46.60 -1.40
(-2.92%)
OPEN

49.00

 HIGH

49.00

 LOW

46.15
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan NTC Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
About NTC Industries Ltd.

NTC Industries Ltd

RDB Industries Ltd, promoted by Sunderlal Dugar is engaged in the busines sof Real Estate Development and manufacture of Cigarettes. The company was incorporated on Nov 15 1991 as R D Builders and Developers and subsequently changed its name to the present one in 1994. The company took over the assets of New Tobacco Company on lease for three years in 1994. The same year(Dec 1994) the comp...

NTC Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   50
EPS - TTM () [*S] 2.23
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 20.90
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 29.66
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.57
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

NTC Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 3.45 3.14 9.87
Other Income 1.08 0.83 30.12
Total Income 4.53 3.97 14.11
Total Expenses 5.55 2.22 150
Operating Profit -1.02 1.75 -158.29
Net Profit -1.21 0.51 -337.25
Equity Capital 10.75 10.75 -
> More on NTC Industries Ltd Financials Results

NTC Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Godfrey Phillips 831.05 3.10 4321.46
Indian Wood Prod 710.00 5.73 454.40
Golden Tobacco 62.00 -1.59 109.18
NTC Inds. 46.60 -2.92 50.10
Sinnar Bidi Udy. 430.00 2.14 8.60
> More on NTC Industries Ltd Peer Group

NTC Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 67.47
Banks/FIs 0.02
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 21.65
Custodians 0.00
Other 10.86
> More on NTC Industries Ltd Share Holding Pattern

NTC Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -2.92% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 3.56% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -0.85% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -5.19% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 9.13% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -35.81% NA 17.24% 19.01%

NTC Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 46.15
49.00
Week Low/High 46.15
52.00
Month Low/High 42.85
56.00
YEAR Low/High 34.65
73.00
All TIME Low/High 0.60
327.00

