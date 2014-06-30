JUST IN
Nu-Tech Corporate Services Ltd.

BSE: 526313 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE041C01012
BSE 11:02 | 24 Aug Nu-Tech Corporate Services Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Nu-Tech Corporate Services Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 1.56
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1.64
VOLUME 15000
52-Week high 1.56
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 1.56
Sell Qty 12000.00
About Nu-Tech Corporate Services Ltd.

Nu-Tech Corporate Services Ltd

Incorporated in 1989, IIT Capital Services was promoted by the IIT group. The company is managed by Chairman Sushil Premchand and Managing Director Yogesh Kapadia. IIT came out with a Rs 9.60-cr public issue of unsecured 16% FCDs in Dec.'93. The company is engaged in financial activities such as leasing / hire purchase, corporate financing and bill discounting / endorsement. It plans to expand

Nu-Tech Corporate Services Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -36.99
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.04
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Nu-Tech Corporate Services Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Jun 2014 Jun 2013 % Chg
Net Sales 0.06 0.06 0
Other Income -
Total Income 0.06 0.06 0
Total Expenses 0.02 0.02 0
Operating Profit 0.04 0.04 -
Net Profit -0.63 -0.63 0
Equity Capital 12 12 -
Nu-Tech Corporate Services Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Axon Ventures 2.70 -1.46 2.06
Pasupati Fincap 4.25 1.19 2.00
Sanghi Corp.Serv 6.48 0.00 1.94
Nu-Tech Corp. 1.56 -4.88 1.87
Capman Financial 5.20 0.97 1.83
Warner Multi. 0.96 0.00 1.78
Mahan Inds. 0.49 0.00 1.76
Nu-Tech Corporate Services Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 0.00
Banks/FIs 0.03
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.35
Indian Public 92.92
Custodians 0.00
Other 6.70
Nu-Tech Corporate Services Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 47.17% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Nu-Tech Corporate Services Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1.56
1.56
Week Low/High 0.00
1.56
Month Low/High 0.00
1.56
YEAR Low/High 0.00
1.56
All TIME Low/High 0.11
45.00

