Nu-Tech Corporate Services Ltd.
|BSE: 526313
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE041C01012
|
BSE
11:02 | 24 Aug
|
Nu-Tech Corporate Services Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Nu-Tech Corporate Services Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|1.56
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1.64
|VOLUME
|15000
|52-Week high
|1.56
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|1.56
|Sell Qty
|12000.00
About Nu-Tech Corporate Services Ltd.
Nu-Tech Corporate Services Ltd
Incorporated in 1989, IIT Capital Services was promoted by the IIT group. The company is managed by Chairman Sushil Premchand and Managing Director Yogesh Kapadia. IIT came out with a Rs 9.60-cr public issue of unsecured 16% FCDs in Dec.'93.
The company is engaged in financial activities such as leasing / hire purchase, corporate financing and bill discounting / endorsement. It plans to expand ...> More
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|47.17%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
|Today's Low/High
|1.56
|
|1.56
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|1.56
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|1.56
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|1.56
|All TIME Low/High
|0.11
|
|45.00
