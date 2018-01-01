JUST IN
Nucleus Software Exports Ltd.

BSE: 531209 Sector: IT
NSE: NUCLEUS ISIN Code: INE096B01018
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 429.75 5.10
(1.20%)
OPEN

428.00

 HIGH

434.05

 LOW

419.25
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 428.95 5.30
(1.25%)
OPEN

426.00

 HIGH

434.65

 LOW

425.35
OPEN 428.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 424.65
VOLUME 6669
52-Week high 602.40
52-Week low 237.55
P/E 19.17
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1,248
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Nucleus Software Exports Ltd.

Nucleus Software Exports Ltd

Nucleus Software Exports Limited (NSEL) was incorporated on 9th January 1989 as a private limited company. It provides software solutions to the Banking and Financial Services Industry. For over 20 years, the company has developed solutions spanning from Retail Banking to Corporate Banking, Cash Management, Trade Finance, Internet Banking and Credit Cards. The Company's services are aligning in th...

Nucleus Software Exports Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1,248
EPS - TTM () [*S] 22.42
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 19.17
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   50.00
Latest Dividend Date 29 Jun 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.31
Book Value / Share () [*S] 133.78
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.21
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Nucleus Software Exports Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 106.02 93.14 13.83
Other Income 5.43 10.25 -47.02
Total Income 111.45 103.39 7.8
Total Expenses 87.31 78.53 11.18
Operating Profit 24.14 24.86 -2.9
Net Profit 18.11 17.88 1.29
Equity Capital 29.04 32.39 -
Nucleus Software Exports Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Ramco Systems 421.85 0.07 1288.33
Sasken Technol. 735.85 2.32 1259.04
Majesco 448.55 -0.99 1258.63
Nucleus Soft. 429.75 1.20 1247.99
Rolta India 63.15 0.96 1043.68
Zen Technologies 133.00 0.42 1026.76
Intrasoft Tech. 687.00 3.60 1011.95
Nucleus Software Exports Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 67.59
Banks/FIs 0.02
FIIs 9.17
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 1.27
Indian Public 17.53
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.42
Nucleus Software Exports Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -3.50% -5.05% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -3.43% -2.85% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -14.10% -19.19% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 47.66% 48.53% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 67.84% 63.35% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 130.43% 128.90% 17.24% 19.01%

Nucleus Software Exports Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 419.25
434.05
Week Low/High 415.00
463.00
Month Low/High 415.00
486.00
YEAR Low/High 237.55
602.00
All TIME Low/High 1.42
602.00

