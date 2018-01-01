You are here » Home
Nucleus Software Exports Ltd.
|BSE: 531209
|Sector: IT
|NSE: NUCLEUS
|ISIN Code: INE096B01018
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
429.75
|
5.10
(1.20%)
|
OPEN
428.00
|
HIGH
434.05
|
LOW
419.25
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
428.95
|
5.30
(1.25%)
|
OPEN
426.00
|
HIGH
434.65
|
LOW
425.35
About Nucleus Software Exports Ltd.
Nucleus Software Exports Ltd
Nucleus Software Exports Limited (NSEL) was incorporated on 9th January 1989 as a private limited company. It provides software solutions to the Banking and Financial Services Industry. For over 20 years, the company has developed solutions spanning from Retail Banking to Corporate Banking, Cash Management, Trade Finance, Internet Banking and Credit Cards. The Company's services are aligning in th...> More
Nucleus Software Exports Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Nucleus Software Exports Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|106.02
|93.14
|13.83
|Other Income
|5.43
|10.25
|-47.02
|Total Income
|111.45
|103.39
|7.8
|Total Expenses
|87.31
|78.53
|11.18
|Operating Profit
|24.14
|24.86
|-2.9
|Net Profit
|18.11
|17.88
|1.29
|Equity Capital
|29.04
|32.39
| -
Nucleus Software Exports Ltd - Peer Group
Nucleus Software Exports Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Nucleus Software Exports Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-3.50%
|-5.05%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-3.43%
|-2.85%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-14.10%
|-19.19%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|47.66%
|48.53%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|67.84%
|63.35%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|130.43%
|128.90%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Nucleus Software Exports Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|419.25
|
|434.05
|Week Low/High
|415.00
|
|463.00
|Month Low/High
|415.00
|
|486.00
|YEAR Low/High
|237.55
|
|602.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.42
|
|602.00
Quick Links for Nucleus Software Exports: