Nutech Global Ltd.
|BSE: 531304
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE960H01012
|BSE 15:14 | 31 Jan
|Nutech Global Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Nutech Global Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|10.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|10.45
|VOLUME
|1
|52-Week high
|10.90
|52-Week low
|9.10
|P/E
|66.67
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|9.93
|Sell Qty
|1978.00
About Nutech Global Ltd.
Nutech Global Ltd was established on June 8, 1984 as a Private Limited company under the name and style of Nutech Spinning Pvt. Ltd. by Mr. Shyam Sunder Mukhija, a well experienced professional with a vision of higher ambitions, deeper commitment and greater efforts to give the true value for money in every aspect to the associates from the supplier, to the Agent, wholesaler, Retailer, Investor, S...> More
Nutech Global Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|3
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.15
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|66.67
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|21.61
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.46
Announcement
-
UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND NINE MONTH ENDED 31ST DECEMBER 2017
-
Notice For Board Meeting - Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter/ Nine Months Ended 31St Dece
-
Statement As Per Regulations 13(3) Of The SEBI Listing Regulation 2015
-
Subject: Rectification Of Discrepancies In Reference To Your E-Mail Dated 21St December 2017
-
-
Nutech Global Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|7.12
|7.3
|-2.47
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|7.12
|7.3
|-2.47
|Total Expenses
|6.55
|6.72
|-2.53
|Operating Profit
|0.56
|0.58
|-3.45
|Net Profit
|0.02
|0.02
|0
|Equity Capital
|3.2
|3.2
|-
Nutech Global Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Santosh Fin Fab
|9.50
|-5.00
|3.34
|Malwa Cotton Spg
|4.11
|-4.86
|3.25
|Bharat Textiles
|5.50
|4.96
|3.22
|Nutech Global
|10.00
|-4.31
|3.20
|Uniworth
|0.94
|-1.05
|3.20
|Suryavanshi Spg.
|6.36
|4.95
|3.12
|Simplex Mills
|9.98
|-4.95
|2.99
Nutech Global Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Nutech Global Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Nutech Global Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|10.00
|
|10.00
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|10.00
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|10.00
|YEAR Low/High
|9.10
|
|11.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.35
|
|19.00
