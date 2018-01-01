JUST IN
Nutech Global Ltd.

BSE: 531304 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE960H01012
BSE 15:14 | 31 Jan Nutech Global Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Nutech Global Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 10.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 10.45
VOLUME 1
52-Week high 10.90
52-Week low 9.10
P/E 66.67
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 9.93
Sell Qty 1978.00
About Nutech Global Ltd.

Nutech Global Ltd

Nutech Global Ltd was established on June 8, 1984 as a Private Limited company under the name and style of Nutech Spinning Pvt. Ltd. by Mr. Shyam Sunder Mukhija, a well experienced professional with a vision of higher ambitions, deeper commitment and greater efforts to give the true value for money in every aspect to the associates from the supplier, to the Agent, wholesaler, Retailer, Investor, S...

Nutech Global Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   3
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.15
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 66.67
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 21.61
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.46
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Nutech Global Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 7.12 7.3 -2.47
Other Income -
Total Income 7.12 7.3 -2.47
Total Expenses 6.55 6.72 -2.53
Operating Profit 0.56 0.58 -3.45
Net Profit 0.02 0.02 0
Equity Capital 3.2 3.2 -
Nutech Global Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Santosh Fin Fab 9.50 -5.00 3.34
Malwa Cotton Spg 4.11 -4.86 3.25
Bharat Textiles 5.50 4.96 3.22
Nutech Global 10.00 -4.31 3.20
Uniworth 0.94 -1.05 3.20
Suryavanshi Spg. 6.36 4.95 3.12
Simplex Mills 9.98 -4.95 2.99
Nutech Global Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 40.29
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 58.96
Custodians 0.00
Other 0.75
Nutech Global Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Nutech Global Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 10.00
10.00
Week Low/High 0.00
10.00
Month Low/High 0.00
10.00
YEAR Low/High 9.10
11.00
All TIME Low/High 1.35
19.00

