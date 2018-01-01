Nutraplus India Ltd.
|BSE: 524764
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE230G01020
|BSE 15:25 | 12 Mar
|32.20
|
-1.65
(-4.87%)
|
OPEN
35.45
|
HIGH
35.45
|
LOW
32.20
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Nutraplus India Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|35.45
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|33.85
|VOLUME
|82122
|52-Week high
|51.05
|52-Week low
|19.60
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|110
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|32.20
|Sell Qty
|1931.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|110
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Nutraplus India Ltd.
Nutraplus Products (India) Limited was originally incorporated as a private limited company on 6 Feb.'90. It was subsequently converted into a public limited company with effect from 13 Jun.'92. The company implemented a project for the manufacture of veterinary bulk drugs namely dimentridazole (DMZ) and dinitolmide (DOT) at Tarapur, Maharashtra. Initially, the company set up manufacturing fac...> More
Nutraplus India Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|110
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|5
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|5.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|06 Sep 2016
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|18.92
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.70
Nutraplus India Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|31.14
|24.55
|26.84
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.01
|100
|Total Income
|31.16
|24.57
|26.82
|Total Expenses
|27.84
|23.65
|17.72
|Operating Profit
|3.32
|0.91
|264.84
|Net Profit
|0.23
|-0.94
|124.47
|Equity Capital
|17.05
|15.5
|-
Nutraplus India Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Kilitch Drugs
|87.40
|4.98
|115.63
|Orchid Pharma
|12.95
|-4.78
|115.20
|Aarey Drugs
|55.40
|0.82
|111.24
|Nutraplus India
|32.20
|-4.87
|109.80
|Everest Organics
|137.00
|-4.20
|109.60
|Syncom Formul.
|1.33
|-1.48
|103.83
|Lactose (India)
|102.00
|0.74
|100.47
Nutraplus India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Nutraplus India Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-10.80%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-11.05%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-12.02%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|8.60%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|23.14%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-36.69%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Nutraplus India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|32.20
|
|35.45
|Week Low/High
|31.20
|
|37.00
|Month Low/High
|31.20
|
|41.00
|YEAR Low/High
|19.60
|
|51.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.27
|
|225.00
Quick Links for Nutraplus India:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices