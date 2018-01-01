JUST IN
Nutraplus India Ltd.

BSE: 524764 Sector: Health care
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE230G01020
BSE 15:25 | 12 Mar 32.20 -1.65
(-4.87%)
OPEN

35.45

 HIGH

35.45

 LOW

32.20
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Nutraplus India Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Nutraplus India Ltd.

Nutraplus India Ltd

Nutraplus Products (India) Limited was originally incorporated as a private limited company on 6 Feb.'90. It was subsequently converted into a public limited company with effect from 13 Jun.'92. The company implemented a project for the manufacture of veterinary bulk drugs namely dimentridazole (DMZ) and dinitolmide (DOT) at Tarapur, Maharashtra. Initially, the company set up manufacturing fac...> More

Nutraplus India Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   110
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   5
Latest Dividend (%)   5.00
Latest Dividend Date 06 Sep 2016
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 18.92
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.70
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Nutraplus India Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 31.14 24.55 26.84
Other Income 0.02 0.01 100
Total Income 31.16 24.57 26.82
Total Expenses 27.84 23.65 17.72
Operating Profit 3.32 0.91 264.84
Net Profit 0.23 -0.94 124.47
Equity Capital 17.05 15.5 -
Nutraplus India Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Kilitch Drugs 87.40 4.98 115.63
Orchid Pharma 12.95 -4.78 115.20
Aarey Drugs 55.40 0.82 111.24
Nutraplus India 32.20 -4.87 109.80
Everest Organics 137.00 -4.20 109.60
Syncom Formul. 1.33 -1.48 103.83
Lactose (India) 102.00 0.74 100.47
Nutraplus India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 40.07
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.02
Indian Public 47.94
Custodians 0.00
Other 11.97
Nutraplus India Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -10.80% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -11.05% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -12.02% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 8.60% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 23.14% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -36.69% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Nutraplus India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 32.20
35.45
Week Low/High 31.20
37.00
Month Low/High 31.20
41.00
YEAR Low/High 19.60
51.00
All TIME Low/High 0.27
225.00

