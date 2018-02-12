JUST IN
Nutricircle Ltd.

BSE: 530219 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE536C01029
BSE 11:05 | 09 Jan Nutricircle Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Nutricircle Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 73.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 71.00
VOLUME 2
52-Week high 73.00
52-Week low 35.30
P/E 107.35
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 73.00
Sell Qty 26.00
About Nutricircle Ltd.

Shreeyash Industries Limited was incorporated in the year 1993. The company is engaged in the trading of garments in India. The company is based in Hyderabad, India....> More

Nutricircle Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.68
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 107.35
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -25.67
P/B Ratio () [*S] -2.84
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Nutricircle Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses 0.04 0.04 0
Operating Profit -0.04 -0.04 -
Net Profit -0.04 -0.04 0
Equity Capital 0.27 0.27 -
Nutricircle Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Sudar Industries 1.02 -4.67 2.30
Pacific Cotspin 0.56 0.00 2.18
Birla Trans.Carp 7.50 0.00 2.13
Nutricircle 73.00 2.82 1.97
United Textiles 6.17 4.93 1.85
Gupta Synthetics 2.36 -4.84 1.73
Anshu's Clothing 1.32 0.00 1.65
Nutricircle Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 0.00
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 84.42
Custodians 0.00
Other 14.06
Nutricircle Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 753.80% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Nutricircle Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 73.00
73.00
Week Low/High 0.00
73.00
Month Low/High 0.00
73.00
YEAR Low/High 35.30
73.00
All TIME Low/High 0.55
73.00

