Nutricircle Ltd.
|BSE: 530219
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE536C01029
|BSE 11:05 | 09 Jan
|Nutricircle Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Nutricircle Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|73.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|71.00
|VOLUME
|2
|52-Week high
|73.00
|52-Week low
|35.30
|P/E
|107.35
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|73.00
|Sell Qty
|26.00
About Nutricircle Ltd.
Shreeyash Industries Limited was incorporated in the year 1993. The company is engaged in the trading of garments in India. The company is based in Hyderabad, India....> More
Nutricircle Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|2
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.68
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|107.35
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-25.67
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-2.84
Announcement
-
-
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication
-
-
-
STATEMENT OF INVESTOR COMPLAINTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 31ST DECEMBER2017.
Nutricircle Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.04
|0.04
|0
|Operating Profit
|-0.04
|-0.04
|-
|Net Profit
|-0.04
|-0.04
|0
|Equity Capital
|0.27
|0.27
|-
Nutricircle Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Sudar Industries
|1.02
|-4.67
|2.30
|Pacific Cotspin
|0.56
|0.00
|2.18
|Birla Trans.Carp
|7.50
|0.00
|2.13
|Nutricircle
|73.00
|2.82
|1.97
|United Textiles
|6.17
|4.93
|1.85
|Gupta Synthetics
|2.36
|-4.84
|1.73
|Anshu's Clothing
|1.32
|0.00
|1.65
Nutricircle Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Nutricircle Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|753.80%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Nutricircle Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|73.00
|
|73.00
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|73.00
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|73.00
|YEAR Low/High
|35.30
|
|73.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.55
|
|73.00
