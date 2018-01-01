JUST IN
Nuway Organic Naturals India Ltd.

BSE: 531819 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE414L01012
BSE 15:29 | 18 Jan Nuway Organic Naturals India Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Nuway Organic Naturals India Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Nuway Organic Naturals India Ltd.

Nuway Organic Naturals India Ltd

Incorporated in Jul.'95 as a public limited company, Mohindra Papers was promoted by Rajinder Paul Mohindra and Kushinder Paul Mohindra. The comapny was speaheaded by Rajinder Paul Mohindra as Chairman and Managing Director. The company is engaged in trading operations primarily in imported waste paper, writing/printing paper, paper board, etc, in the local as well as international markets. It ...> More

Nuway Organic Naturals India Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   7
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -31.48
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.22
Announcement

Nuway Organic Naturals India Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.04 1.73 -97.69
Other Income 0.01 -
Total Income 0.04 1.74 -97.7
Total Expenses 0.1 2.85 -96.49
Operating Profit -0.06 -1.11 94.59
Net Profit -1.48 -2.78 46.76
Equity Capital 9.59 9.59 -
Nuway Organic Naturals India Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Chandra Pr. Intl 18.50 -15.72 6.85
Muller & Phipps 108.00 2.76 6.80
Vistar Amar 21.05 -4.97 6.74
Nuway Organic 7.01 -4.88 6.72
Ace Men 21.50 2.87 6.66
Adinath Bio-Labs 0.30 -3.23 6.62
Southern Ispat 0.05 -16.67 6.61
Nuway Organic Naturals India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 52.23
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 44.44
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.33
Nuway Organic Naturals India Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Nuway Organic Naturals India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 7.01
7.01
Week Low/High 0.00
7.01
Month Low/High 0.00
7.01
YEAR Low/High 0.00
7.01
All TIME Low/High 7.01
12.00

