Nyssa Corporation Ltd.

BSE: 504378 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE812K01027
BSE LIVE 13:17 | 12 Mar 1.49 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

1.49

 HIGH

1.49

 LOW

1.49
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Nyssa Corporation Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Nyssa Corporation Ltd.

Nyssa Corporation Ltd

Ravinay Trading Company Limited was incorporated in the year 1981. The company is primarily engaged in investment and trading activities. The company is based in Mumbai, India. The company's shares were listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange....> More

Nyssa Corporation Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   4
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 7.62
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.20
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Nyssa Corporation Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.2 0.67 -70.15
Other Income 0.18 0.21 -14.29
Total Income 0.37 0.89 -58.43
Total Expenses 0.09 0.52 -82.69
Operating Profit 0.28 0.37 -24.32
Net Profit 0.21 0.23 -8.7
Equity Capital 3 3 -
> More on Nyssa Corporation Ltd Financials Results

Nyssa Corporation Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
B&B Realty 4.45 0.00 6.62
Indo-Asian Food 10.35 -0.48 5.34
RTCL 3.86 0.26 4.63
Nyssa Corp. 1.49 0.00 4.47
Macro Intl. 11.26 -4.98 4.47
Yuranus Infrast. 12.40 -4.62 4.34
Grovy India 30.40 -4.85 4.26
> More on Nyssa Corporation Ltd Peer Group

Nyssa Corporation Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 26.51
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 29.62
Custodians 0.00
Other 43.87
> More on Nyssa Corporation Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Nyssa Corporation Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.03% -0.94%
1 Month 20.16% NA -1.58% -0.90%
3 Month -27.32% NA 1.59% 0.92%
6 Month 15.50% NA 4.97% 4.28%
1 Year -85.10% NA 16.62% 16.06%
3 Year -97.04% NA 16.69% 18.31%

Nyssa Corporation Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1.49
1.49
Week Low/High 1.42
1.00
Month Low/High 1.24
1.00
YEAR Low/High 0.99
10.00
All TIME Low/High 0.95
177.00

