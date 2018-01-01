Nyssa Corporation Ltd.
|BSE: 504378
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE812K01027
|BSE LIVE 13:17 | 12 Mar
|1.49
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
1.49
|
HIGH
1.49
|
LOW
1.49
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Nyssa Corporation Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|1.49
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1.49
|VOLUME
|400
|52-Week high
|10.15
|52-Week low
|0.99
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|1.49
|Sell Qty
|16044.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Nyssa Corporation Ltd.
Ravinay Trading Company Limited was incorporated in the year 1981. The company is primarily engaged in investment and trading activities. The company is based in Mumbai, India. The company's shares were listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange....> More
Nyssa Corporation Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|4
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|7.62
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.20
Announcement
-
Board Meeting To Consider Unaudited Financial Results For December 2017 Quarter On Monday 5Th Februa
-
Statement Of Investor Complaint For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017
-
-
Board Meeting On 4Th December 2017 To Discuss And Approve Unaudited Financial Results For 30Th Septe
-
PCS Certificate For Transfer/Transmission/Transposition For Half Year Ended Sept 30 2017.
-
Nyssa Corporation Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.2
|0.67
|-70.15
|Other Income
|0.18
|0.21
|-14.29
|Total Income
|0.37
|0.89
|-58.43
|Total Expenses
|0.09
|0.52
|-82.69
|Operating Profit
|0.28
|0.37
|-24.32
|Net Profit
|0.21
|0.23
|-8.7
|Equity Capital
|3
|3
|-
Nyssa Corporation Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|B&B Realty
|4.45
|0.00
|6.62
|Indo-Asian Food
|10.35
|-0.48
|5.34
|RTCL
|3.86
|0.26
|4.63
|Nyssa Corp.
|1.49
|0.00
|4.47
|Macro Intl.
|11.26
|-4.98
|4.47
|Yuranus Infrast.
|12.40
|-4.62
|4.34
|Grovy India
|30.40
|-4.85
|4.26
Nyssa Corporation Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Nyssa Corporation Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.03%
|-0.94%
|1 Month
|20.16%
|NA
|-1.58%
|-0.90%
|3 Month
|-27.32%
|NA
|1.59%
|0.92%
|6 Month
|15.50%
|NA
|4.97%
|4.28%
|1 Year
|-85.10%
|NA
|16.62%
|16.06%
|3 Year
|-97.04%
|NA
|16.69%
|18.31%
Nyssa Corporation Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1.49
|
|1.49
|Week Low/High
|1.42
|
|1.00
|Month Low/High
|1.24
|
|1.00
|YEAR Low/High
|0.99
|
|10.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.95
|
|177.00
Quick Links for Nyssa Corporation:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices