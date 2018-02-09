JUST IN
Oasis Securities Ltd.

BSE: 512489 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE876A01015
BSE LIVE 15:05 | 12 Mar 40.00 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

42.00

 HIGH

42.00

 LOW

40.00
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Oasis Securities Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Oasis Securities Ltd.

Oasis Securities Ltd

Oasis Securities is an investment company.provides securities brokerage services in India. It engages in dealing in shares, securities, and derivatives. It has expanded the fields to merchant banking, portfolio management, underwriting, investments, advisory services, stock broking, etc. The company was incorporated in the year 1986. The company is based in Mumbai, India. The company has also ...> More

Oasis Securities Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   7
EPS - TTM () [*S] 6.23
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 6.42
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 44.80
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.89
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Oasis Securities Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 30.93 12.42 149.03
Other Income -0.01 -
Total Income 30.92 12.42 148.95
Total Expenses 29.53 11.92 147.73
Operating Profit 1.39 0.5 178
Net Profit 0.31 0.46 -32.61
Equity Capital 1.85 1.85 -
Oasis Securities Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Visco Trade 15.60 1.30 7.49
KJMC Corporate 23.80 4.85 7.47
Basil Infra 26.20 -4.90 7.47
Oasis Sec. 40.00 0.00 7.40
DJS Stock 0.97 -4.90 7.32
Mega Fin (India) 8.87 -1.99 7.26
Shree Rang Mark 10.94 4.99 7.22
Oasis Securities Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 60.64
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 26.24
Custodians 0.00
Other 13.12
Oasis Securities Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -7.08% NA 0.54% -0.38%
1 Month -9.09% NA -1.08% -0.34%
3 Month 51.23% NA 2.11% 1.49%
6 Month 73.91% NA 5.51% 4.87%
1 Year -1.84% NA 17.22% 16.71%
3 Year 26.58% NA 17.28% 18.98%

Oasis Securities Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 40.00
42.00
Week Low/High 39.50
45.00
Month Low/High 39.50
47.00
YEAR Low/High 21.25
47.00
All TIME Low/High 1.10
202.00

