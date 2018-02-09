Oasis Securities Ltd.
|BSE LIVE 15:05 | 12 Mar
|40.00
0
(0.00%)
OPEN
42.00
HIGH
42.00
LOW
40.00
|OPEN
|42.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|40.00
|VOLUME
|5
|52-Week high
|46.95
|52-Week low
|21.25
|P/E
|6.42
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|40.00
|Sell Qty
|383.00
About Oasis Securities Ltd.
Oasis Securities is an investment company.provides securities brokerage services in India. It engages in dealing in shares, securities, and derivatives. It has expanded the fields to merchant banking, portfolio management, underwriting, investments, advisory services, stock broking, etc. The company was incorporated in the year 1986. The company is based in Mumbai, India.
Oasis Securities Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|7
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|6.23
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|6.42
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|44.80
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.89
Oasis Securities Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|30.93
|12.42
|149.03
|Other Income
|-0.01
|-
|Total Income
|30.92
|12.42
|148.95
|Total Expenses
|29.53
|11.92
|147.73
|Operating Profit
|1.39
|0.5
|178
|Net Profit
|0.31
|0.46
|-32.61
|Equity Capital
|1.85
|1.85
|-
Oasis Securities Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Visco Trade
|15.60
|1.30
|7.49
|KJMC Corporate
|23.80
|4.85
|7.47
|Basil Infra
|26.20
|-4.90
|7.47
|Oasis Sec.
|40.00
|0.00
|7.40
|DJS Stock
|0.97
|-4.90
|7.32
|Mega Fin (India)
|8.87
|-1.99
|7.26
|Shree Rang Mark
|10.94
|4.99
|7.22
Oasis Securities Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Oasis Securities Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-7.08%
|NA
|0.54%
|-0.38%
|1 Month
|-9.09%
|NA
|-1.08%
|-0.34%
|3 Month
|51.23%
|NA
|2.11%
|1.49%
|6 Month
|73.91%
|NA
|5.51%
|4.87%
|1 Year
|-1.84%
|NA
|17.22%
|16.71%
|3 Year
|26.58%
|NA
|17.28%
|18.98%
Oasis Securities Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|40.00
|
|42.00
|Week Low/High
|39.50
|
|45.00
|Month Low/High
|39.50
|
|47.00
|YEAR Low/High
|21.25
|
|47.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.10
|
|202.00
