Ocean Agro (India) Ltd.

BSE: 519491 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE049J01010
BSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 24.55 1.15
(4.91%)
OPEN

23.20

 HIGH

24.55

 LOW

23.20
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Ocean Agro (India) Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Ocean Agro (India) Ltd.

Ocean Agro (India) Ltd

Incorporated in Jun.'90 as a private limited company, Ocean Agro (India) (OAL) was converted into a public limited company in Apr.'94. The promoters of the company are Kaushik B Parikh and Maharbhai D Patel. Kaushik B Parikh is the managing director of OAL. It manufactures hi-tech polymer packaging material and bio-stimulants. The company's manufacturing units are located at Nandesari the Barod...

Ocean Agro (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   17
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 33.15
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.74
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Ocean Agro (India) Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 5.9 6.18 -4.53
Other Income -
Total Income 5.91 6.18 -4.37
Total Expenses 5.76 5.72 0.7
Operating Profit 0.14 0.47 -70.21
Net Profit -0.06 0.27 -122.22
Equity Capital 6.74 7.59 -
Ocean Agro (India) Ltd Financials Results

Ocean Agro (India) Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Rathi Graphic 12.50 2.80 20.55
Raj Packaging 41.30 17.66 18.87
TPI India 4.09 -4.88 17.59
Ocean Agro (I) 24.55 4.91 16.55
Trans Freight 22.25 0.00 16.20
Urbaknitt Fabs 49.15 0.00 15.14
Salguti Industri 19.00 -5.00 14.33
Ocean Agro (India) Ltd Peer Group

Ocean Agro (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 69.86
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 22.60
Custodians 0.00
Other 7.54
Ocean Agro (India) Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Ocean Agro (India) Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 12.10% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 12.87% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 3.37% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -25.61% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -9.24% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.02%

Ocean Agro (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 23.20
24.55
Week Low/High 21.05
25.00
Month Low/High 20.30
25.00
YEAR Low/High 19.30
45.00
All TIME Low/High 3.00
80.00

