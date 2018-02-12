Ocean Agro (India) Ltd

Incorporated in Jun.'90 as a private limited company, Ocean Agro (India) (OAL) was converted into a public limited company in Apr.'94. The promoters of the company are Kaushik B Parikh and Maharbhai D Patel. Kaushik B Parikh is the managing director of OAL. It manufactures hi-tech polymer packaging material and bio-stimulants. The company's manufacturing units are located at Nandesari the Barod...> More