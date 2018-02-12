Ocean Agro (India) Ltd.
|BSE: 519491
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE049J01010
|BSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|24.55
|
1.15
(4.91%)
|
OPEN
23.20
|
HIGH
24.55
|
LOW
23.20
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Ocean Agro (India) Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|23.20
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|23.40
|VOLUME
|14746
|52-Week high
|44.50
|52-Week low
|19.30
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|17
|Buy Price
|24.55
|Buy Qty
|1910.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Ocean Agro (India) Ltd.
Incorporated in Jun.'90 as a private limited company, Ocean Agro (India) (OAL) was converted into a public limited company in Apr.'94. The promoters of the company are Kaushik B Parikh and Maharbhai D Patel. Kaushik B Parikh is the managing director of OAL. It manufactures hi-tech polymer packaging material and bio-stimulants. The company's manufacturing units are located at Nandesari the Barod...> More
Ocean Agro (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|17
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|33.15
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.74
Ocean Agro (India) Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|5.9
|6.18
|-4.53
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|5.91
|6.18
|-4.37
|Total Expenses
|5.76
|5.72
|0.7
|Operating Profit
|0.14
|0.47
|-70.21
|Net Profit
|-0.06
|0.27
|-122.22
|Equity Capital
|6.74
|7.59
|-
Ocean Agro (India) Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Rathi Graphic
|12.50
|2.80
|20.55
|Raj Packaging
|41.30
|17.66
|18.87
|TPI India
|4.09
|-4.88
|17.59
|Ocean Agro (I)
|24.55
|4.91
|16.55
|Trans Freight
|22.25
|0.00
|16.20
|Urbaknitt Fabs
|49.15
|0.00
|15.14
|Salguti Industri
|19.00
|-5.00
|14.33
Ocean Agro (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Ocean Agro (India) Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|12.10%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|12.87%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|3.37%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-25.61%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-9.24%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Ocean Agro (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|23.20
|
|24.55
|Week Low/High
|21.05
|
|25.00
|Month Low/High
|20.30
|
|25.00
|YEAR Low/High
|19.30
|
|45.00
|All TIME Low/High
|3.00
|
|80.00
