OCL India Ltd.

BSE: 502165 Sector: Industrials
NSE: OCL ISIN Code: INE290B01025
BSE LIVE 13:57 | 12 Mar 1284.95 44.00
(3.55%)
OPEN

1279.35

 HIGH

1284.95

 LOW

1256.00
NSE LIVE 13:59 | 12 Mar 1279.00 32.95
(2.64%)
OPEN

1272.90

 HIGH

1285.00

 LOW

1254.10
About OCL India Ltd.

OCL India Ltd

OCL India (formerly Orissa Cement), the manufacturer of the Konark brand Dalmia portland slag cement, is a highly diversified company. Its product portfolio includes cement, refractories, soda ash and ammonium chloride. However, cement and refractories continue to be the mainstay of its operations. It switched over production from the wet to the dry process to overcome pollution problems as part o...> More

OCL India Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   7,311
EPS - TTM () [*S] 74.85
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 17.17
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   250.00
Latest Dividend Date 11 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.40
Book Value / Share () [*S] 442.27
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.91
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

OCL India Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 859.24 685.03 25.43
Other Income 25.13 30.97 -18.86
Total Income 884.37 716 23.52
Total Expenses 689.07 527.99 30.51
Operating Profit 195.3 188.01 3.88
Net Profit 117.68 80.17 46.79
Equity Capital 11.38 11.38 -
> More on OCL India Ltd Financials Results

OCL India Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Dalmia Bhar. 2800.85 2.27 24969.58
The Ramco Cement 732.00 0.91 17245.92
Century Textiles 1180.85 4.27 13190.09
OCL India 1284.95 3.55 7311.37
J K Cements 995.00 -1.15 6958.04
Birla Corpn. 806.05 0.26 6207.39
Prism Cement 118.45 2.20 5962.30
> More on OCL India Ltd Peer Group

OCL India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.89
Banks/FIs 0.13
FIIs 0.70
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 1.67
Indian Public 10.36
Custodians 0.00
Other 12.26
> More on OCL India Ltd Share Holding Pattern

OCL India Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 3.72% 0.18% 0.11% -0.88%
1 Month -4.18% -3.03% -1.50% -0.85%
3 Month -14.04% -13.14% 1.67% 0.98%
6 Month -1.59% 1.19% 5.05% 4.34%
1 Year 41.80% 39.40% 16.71% 16.12%
3 Year 185.54% 187.22% 16.78% 18.38%

OCL India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1256.00
1284.95
Week Low/High 1222.10
1284.95
Month Low/High 1206.00
1396.00
YEAR Low/High 885.50
1620.00
All TIME Low/High 5.77
1620.00

