OCL India Ltd.
|BSE: 502165
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: OCL
|ISIN Code: INE290B01025
|BSE LIVE 13:57 | 12 Mar
|1284.95
|
44.00
(3.55%)
|
OPEN
1279.35
|
HIGH
1284.95
|
LOW
1256.00
|NSE LIVE 13:59 | 12 Mar
|1279.00
|
32.95
(2.64%)
|
OPEN
1272.90
|
HIGH
1285.00
|
LOW
1254.10
About OCL India Ltd.
OCL India (formerly Orissa Cement), the manufacturer of the Konark brand Dalmia portland slag cement, is a highly diversified company. Its product portfolio includes cement, refractories, soda ash and ammonium chloride. However, cement and refractories continue to be the mainstay of its operations. It switched over production from the wet to the dry process to overcome pollution problems as part o...> More
OCL India Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|7,311
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|74.85
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|17.17
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|250.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|11 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.40
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|442.27
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.91
Announcement
-
-
Voting Results In Terms Of Regulation 44 (3) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirement
-
Proceedings Of The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) Convened Meetings Of The Equity Shareholders
-
-
-
OCL India Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|859.24
|685.03
|25.43
|Other Income
|25.13
|30.97
|-18.86
|Total Income
|884.37
|716
|23.52
|Total Expenses
|689.07
|527.99
|30.51
|Operating Profit
|195.3
|188.01
|3.88
|Net Profit
|117.68
|80.17
|46.79
|Equity Capital
|11.38
|11.38
|-
OCL India Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Dalmia Bhar.
|2800.85
|2.27
|24969.58
|The Ramco Cement
|732.00
|0.91
|17245.92
|Century Textiles
|1180.85
|4.27
|13190.09
|OCL India
|1284.95
|3.55
|7311.37
|J K Cements
|995.00
|-1.15
|6958.04
|Birla Corpn.
|806.05
|0.26
|6207.39
|Prism Cement
|118.45
|2.20
|5962.30
OCL India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
OCL India Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|3.72%
|0.18%
|0.11%
|-0.88%
|1 Month
|-4.18%
|-3.03%
|-1.50%
|-0.85%
|3 Month
|-14.04%
|-13.14%
|1.67%
|0.98%
|6 Month
|-1.59%
|1.19%
|5.05%
|4.34%
|1 Year
|41.80%
|39.40%
|16.71%
|16.12%
|3 Year
|185.54%
|187.22%
|16.78%
|18.38%
OCL India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1256.00
|
|1284.95
|Week Low/High
|1222.10
|
|1284.95
|Month Low/High
|1206.00
|
|1396.00
|YEAR Low/High
|885.50
|
|1620.00
|All TIME Low/High
|5.77
|
|1620.00
