Odyssey Corporation Ltd.
|BSE: 531996
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE839E01023
|
BSE
11:35 | 12 Mar
|
1.73
|
0.08
(4.85%)
|
OPEN
1.57
|
HIGH
1.73
|
LOW
1.57
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Odyssey Corporation Ltd
Not listed in NSE
About Odyssey Corporation Ltd.
Odyssey Corporation Ltd
Odyssey Corporation Ltd is engaged into the activities, such as corporate finance and advisory services and trading in shares and investments. The Company encompasses service and industrial segments that include entertainment events, which include production of feature films and organizing of events; international trading, which include selling, sourcing, shipping, financing and trading; non-banki...> More
Odyssey Corporation Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Odyssey Corporation Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Odyssey Corporation Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|6.29
|4.08
|54.17
|Other Income
|1.06
|0.86
|23.26
|Total Income
|7.34
|4.94
|48.58
|Total Expenses
|6.66
|5.07
|31.36
|Operating Profit
|0.68
|-0.13
|623.08
|Net Profit
|0.65
|-0.17
|482.35
|Equity Capital
|19.7
|19.7
| -
Odyssey Corporation Ltd - Peer Group
Odyssey Corporation Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Odyssey Corporation Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-8.95%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-21.72%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-40.34%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-20.64%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-45.94%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-52.08%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Odyssey Corporation Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1.57
|
|1.73
|Week Low/High
|1.57
|
|2.00
|Month Low/High
|1.57
|
|2.00
|YEAR Low/High
|1.57
|
|4.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.08
|
|151.00
Quick Links for Odyssey Corporation: