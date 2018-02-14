JUST IN
Odyssey Corporation Ltd.

BSE: 531996 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE839E01023
BSE 11:35 | 12 Mar 1.73 0.08
(4.85%)
OPEN

1.57

 HIGH

1.73

 LOW

1.57
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Odyssey Corporation Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 1.57
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1.65
VOLUME 1104
52-Week high 4.15
52-Week low 1.57
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 7
Buy Price 1.57
Buy Qty 946.00
Sell Price 1.73
Sell Qty 200.00
About Odyssey Corporation Ltd.

Odyssey Corporation Ltd

Odyssey Corporation Ltd is engaged into the activities, such as corporate finance and advisory services and trading in shares and investments. The Company encompasses service and industrial segments that include entertainment events, which include production of feature films and organizing of events; international trading, which include selling, sourcing, shipping, financing and trading; non-banki...> More

Odyssey Corporation Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   7
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   5
Latest Dividend (%)   5.00
Latest Dividend Date 22 Sep 2011
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 19.49
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.09
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Odyssey Corporation Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 6.29 4.08 54.17
Other Income 1.06 0.86 23.26
Total Income 7.34 4.94 48.58
Total Expenses 6.66 5.07 31.36
Operating Profit 0.68 -0.13 623.08
Net Profit 0.65 -0.17 482.35
Equity Capital 19.7 19.7 -
> More on Odyssey Corporation Ltd Financials Results

Odyssey Corporation Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Gemstone Invest. 0.95 -2.06 7.11
Tokyo Finance 9.88 -5.00 6.89
Adharshila Cap. 12.50 25.00 6.88
Odyssey Corpn. 1.73 4.85 6.82
Malabar Trading 3.36 -4.82 6.75
Gowra Leasing 22.50 0.00 6.75
Skyline Ventures 21.50 1.90 6.66
> More on Odyssey Corporation Ltd Peer Group

Odyssey Corporation Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 44.66
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 32.48
Custodians 0.00
Other 18.76
> More on Odyssey Corporation Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Odyssey Corporation Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -8.95% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -21.72% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -40.34% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -20.64% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -45.94% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -52.08% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Odyssey Corporation Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1.57
1.73
Week Low/High 1.57
2.00
Month Low/High 1.57
2.00
YEAR Low/High 1.57
4.00
All TIME Low/High 1.08
151.00

