Odyssey Technologies Ltd.

BSE: 530175 Sector: IT
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE213B01019
BSE 15:59 | 12 Mar 29.05 -1.15
(-3.81%)
OPEN

32.95

 HIGH

32.95

 LOW

28.50
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Odyssey Technologies Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 32.95
PREVIOUS CLOSE 30.20
VOLUME 16740
52-Week high 68.90
52-Week low 28.50
P/E 12.10
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 26
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 29.05
Sell Qty 51.00
About Odyssey Technologies Ltd.

Odyssey Technologies Ltd

Registered as a Private Company, Odyssey Technologies Limited was incorporated in the year 1994. The company is been engaged in development of Computer Softwre and other Software Services. Though the Indian Software Exports grew at a healthy 56% during the financial year 2000-01 and the industry growth was comfortable at 36%, the industry sentiment has not been buoyant as in the previous years.

Odyssey Technologies Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   26
EPS - TTM () [*S] 2.40
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 12.10
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 17.47
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.66
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Odyssey Technologies Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 3.11 3.49 -10.89
Other Income 0.14 0.14 0
Total Income 3.25 3.63 -10.47
Total Expenses 2.3 2.23 3.14
Operating Profit 0.95 1.4 -32.14
Net Profit 0.39 0.81 -51.85
Equity Capital 8.86 8.86 -
Odyssey Technologies Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Dynacons Sys. 39.80 -1.97 27.50
Danlaw Tech. 73.70 0.96 27.34
IKF Technolog. 0.61 -1.61 26.27
Odyssey Tech. 29.05 -3.81 25.74
Goldstone Tech. 13.36 -2.12 25.09
Ram Info 39.15 -6.34 24.59
Cybermate Info. 3.03 7.07 24.41
Odyssey Technologies Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 21.03
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 64.24
Custodians 0.00
Other 14.73
Odyssey Technologies Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -23.05% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -27.83% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -38.13% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -28.09% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -53.59% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -63.96% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Odyssey Technologies Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 28.50
32.95
Week Low/High 28.50
41.00
Month Low/High 28.50
42.00
YEAR Low/High 28.50
69.00
All TIME Low/High 1.00
887.00

Quick Links for Odyssey Technologies: