You are here » Home
» Company
» Odyssey Technologies Ltd
Odyssey Technologies Ltd.
|BSE: 530175
|Sector: IT
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE213B01019
|
BSE
15:59 | 12 Mar
|
29.05
|
-1.15
(-3.81%)
|
OPEN
32.95
|
HIGH
32.95
|
LOW
28.50
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Odyssey Technologies Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|32.95
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|30.20
|VOLUME
|16740
|52-Week high
|68.90
|52-Week low
|28.50
|P/E
|12.10
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|26
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|29.05
|Sell Qty
|51.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|12.10
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|26
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|32.95
|CLOSE
|30.20
|VOLUME
|16740
|52-Week high
|68.90
|52-Week low
|28.50
|P/E
|12.10
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|26
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|29.05
|Sell Qty
|51.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|12.10
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|25.74
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Odyssey Technologies Ltd.
Odyssey Technologies Ltd
Registered as a Private Company, Odyssey Technologies Limited was incorporated in the year 1994. The company is been engaged in development of Computer Softwre and other Software Services.
Though the Indian Software Exports grew at a healthy 56% during the financial year 2000-01 and the industry growth was comfortable at 36%, the industry sentiment has not been buoyant as in the previous years....> More
Odyssey Technologies Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Odyssey Technologies Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Odyssey Technologies Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|3.11
|3.49
|-10.89
|Other Income
|0.14
|0.14
|0
|Total Income
|3.25
|3.63
|-10.47
|Total Expenses
|2.3
|2.23
|3.14
|Operating Profit
|0.95
|1.4
|-32.14
|Net Profit
|0.39
|0.81
|-51.85
|Equity Capital
|8.86
|8.86
| -
Odyssey Technologies Ltd - Peer Group
Odyssey Technologies Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Odyssey Technologies Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-23.05%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-27.83%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-38.13%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-28.09%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-53.59%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-63.96%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Odyssey Technologies Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|28.50
|
|32.95
|Week Low/High
|28.50
|
|41.00
|Month Low/High
|28.50
|
|42.00
|YEAR Low/High
|28.50
|
|69.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.00
|
|887.00
Quick Links for Odyssey Technologies: