OK Play India Ltd.

BSE: 526415 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE870B01016
BSE 15:49 | 12 Mar 96.75 0.50
(0.52%)
OPEN

97.00

 HIGH

97.85

 LOW

94.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan OK Play India Ltd Not listed in NSE
About OK Play India Ltd.

OK Play India Ltd

OK Play India (OPIL) was incorporated as Aquapure Containers Pvt Ltd in Aug.'88 and was converted into a public limited company in Jan.'89. The name was changed to OPIL in Sep.'93. The company was promoted by Chairman T R Handa, Managing Director Rajan Handa. A public issue was made to the extent of Rs.4.25 cr to part-finance its backward integration, expansion and diversification project, and...> More

OK Play India Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   180
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.29
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 75.00
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 23.41
P/B Ratio () [*S] 4.13
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

OK Play India Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 36.71 21.96 67.17
Other Income 2.07 0.03 6800
Total Income 38.78 21.99 76.35
Total Expenses 31.39 18.32 71.34
Operating Profit 7.39 3.67 101.36
Net Profit 2.04 -0.27 855.56
Equity Capital 18.61 18.61 -
> More on OK Play India Ltd Financials Results

OK Play India Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Pil Italica 12.73 0.63 299.16
Kriti Inds. 55.85 5.58 277.02
Prima Plastics 187.65 0.35 206.42
OK Play India 96.75 0.52 180.05
Innovative Tech 76.30 2.42 167.10
Captain Polyp. 162.00 1.98 163.30
Beardsell 54.90 4.87 154.27
> More on OK Play India Ltd Peer Group

OK Play India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 58.41
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.04
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.03
Indian Public 27.30
Custodians 0.00
Other 14.22
> More on OK Play India Ltd Share Holding Pattern

OK Play India Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -7.02% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -13.31% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -24.44% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -52.20% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -19.71% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -25.58% NA 17.24% 19.01%

OK Play India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 94.00
97.85
Week Low/High 93.00
113.00
Month Low/High 93.00
128.00
YEAR Low/High 93.00
239.00
All TIME Low/High 1.50
239.00

