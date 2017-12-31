OK Play India Ltd.
|BSE: 526415
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE870B01016
|BSE 15:49 | 12 Mar
|96.75
|
0.50
(0.52%)
|
OPEN
97.00
|
HIGH
97.85
|
LOW
94.00
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|OK Play India Ltd Not listed in NSE
About OK Play India Ltd.
OK Play India (OPIL) was incorporated as Aquapure Containers Pvt Ltd in Aug.'88 and was converted into a public limited company in Jan.'89. The name was changed to OPIL in Sep.'93. The company was promoted by Chairman T R Handa, Managing Director Rajan Handa. A public issue was made to the extent of Rs.4.25 cr to part-finance its backward integration, expansion and diversification project, and...> More
OK Play India Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|180
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|1.29
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|75.00
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|23.41
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|4.13
OK Play India Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|36.71
|21.96
|67.17
|Other Income
|2.07
|0.03
|6800
|Total Income
|38.78
|21.99
|76.35
|Total Expenses
|31.39
|18.32
|71.34
|Operating Profit
|7.39
|3.67
|101.36
|Net Profit
|2.04
|-0.27
|855.56
|Equity Capital
|18.61
|18.61
|-
OK Play India Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Pil Italica
|12.73
|0.63
|299.16
|Kriti Inds.
|55.85
|5.58
|277.02
|Prima Plastics
|187.65
|0.35
|206.42
|OK Play India
|96.75
|0.52
|180.05
|Innovative Tech
|76.30
|2.42
|167.10
|Captain Polyp.
|162.00
|1.98
|163.30
|Beardsell
|54.90
|4.87
|154.27
OK Play India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
OK Play India Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-7.02%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-13.31%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-24.44%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-52.20%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-19.71%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-25.58%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
OK Play India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|94.00
|
|97.85
|Week Low/High
|93.00
|
|113.00
|Month Low/High
|93.00
|
|128.00
|YEAR Low/High
|93.00
|
|239.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.50
|
|239.00
