Olympia Industries Ltd.

BSE: 521105 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE482O01021
BSE 14:52 | 12 Mar 136.80 -7.20
(-5.00%)
OPEN

143.50

 HIGH

143.50

 LOW

136.80
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Olympia Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Olympia Industries Ltd.

Olympia Industries Ltd

Olympia Industries Ltd was incorporated in 1987. Within two decades Olympia Industries has been an archetype of constant expansion and empowerment. The company has successfully established its mark by offering superior quality just in time delivery and environment friendly products in the market.Historically the company started with manufacturing of Dyed and Blended yarns in Gujarat and Maharashtr...> More

Olympia Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   82
EPS - TTM () [*S] 2.22
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 61.62
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 75.15
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.82
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Olympia Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 32.08 81.3 -60.54
Other Income 0.27 0.1 170
Total Income 32.35 81.4 -60.26
Total Expenses 30.9 78.66 -60.72
Operating Profit 1.45 2.75 -47.27
Net Profit 0.34 1.46 -76.71
Equity Capital 6.22 5.08 -
> More on Olympia Industries Ltd Financials Results

Olympia Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Olympia Inds 136.80 -5.00 82.35
iStreet Network 5.35 4.90 11.40
JLA Infraville 3.44 9.90 2.23
Citizen Infoline 3.80 -5.00 2.05
> More on Olympia Industries Ltd Peer Group

Olympia Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 71.86
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.05
Indian Public 24.16
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.93
> More on Olympia Industries Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Olympia Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -19.29% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -40.00% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -47.79% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -54.70% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -57.58% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.02%

Olympia Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 136.80
143.50
Week Low/High 136.80
179.00
Month Low/High 136.80
229.00
YEAR Low/High 136.80
344.00
All TIME Low/High 1.00
382.00

