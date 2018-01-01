Olympia Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 521105
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE482O01021
|BSE 14:52 | 12 Mar
|136.80
|
-7.20
(-5.00%)
|
OPEN
143.50
|
HIGH
143.50
|
LOW
136.80
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Olympia Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|143.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|144.00
|VOLUME
|333
|52-Week high
|344.00
|52-Week low
|136.80
|P/E
|61.62
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|82
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|143.50
|Sell Qty
|897.00
About Olympia Industries Ltd.
Olympia Industries Ltd was incorporated in 1987. Within two decades Olympia Industries has been an archetype of constant expansion and empowerment. The company has successfully established its mark by offering superior quality just in time delivery and environment friendly products in the market.Historically the company started with manufacturing of Dyed and Blended yarns in Gujarat and Maharashtr...> More
Olympia Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|82
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|2.22
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|61.62
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|75.15
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.82
Olympia Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|32.08
|81.3
|-60.54
|Other Income
|0.27
|0.1
|170
|Total Income
|32.35
|81.4
|-60.26
|Total Expenses
|30.9
|78.66
|-60.72
|Operating Profit
|1.45
|2.75
|-47.27
|Net Profit
|0.34
|1.46
|-76.71
|Equity Capital
|6.22
|5.08
|-
Olympia Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Olympia Inds
|136.80
|-5.00
|82.35
|iStreet Network
|5.35
|4.90
|11.40
|JLA Infraville
|3.44
|9.90
|2.23
|Citizen Infoline
|3.80
|-5.00
|2.05
Olympia Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-19.29%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-40.00%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-47.79%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-54.70%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-57.58%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Olympia Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|136.80
|
|143.50
|Week Low/High
|136.80
|
|179.00
|Month Low/High
|136.80
|
|229.00
|YEAR Low/High
|136.80
|
|344.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.00
|
|382.00
