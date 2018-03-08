Olympic Oil Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 507609
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE286E01019
|BSE LIVE 15:23 | 08 Mar
|136.00
|
-1.20
(-0.87%)
|
OPEN
143.85
|
HIGH
144.00
|
LOW
136.00
|OPEN
|143.85
|CLOSE
|137.20
|VOLUME
|488
|52-Week high
|175.25
|52-Week low
|74.90
|P/E
|12.10
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|39
|Buy Price
|136.00
|Buy Qty
|5.00
|Sell Price
|144.00
|Sell Qty
|19.00
About Olympic Oil Industries Ltd.
Olympic Oil Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|39
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|11.24
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|12.10
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|137.30
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.99
Announcement
-
Intimation Of Board Meeting For The Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine Months End
-
Statement Of Investor Complaint Pursuant To Regulation 13(3) Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Di
-
-
Financial Results For Quarter And Half Year Ended 30.09.2017
-
Intimation Of Board Meeting For The Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Half Year Ended
-
Intimation Of Board Meeting For The Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Half Year Ended
Olympic Oil Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|403.1
|284.11
|41.88
|Other Income
|0.31
|0.06
|416.67
|Total Income
|403.4
|284.16
|41.96
|Total Expenses
|399.65
|282.12
|41.66
|Operating Profit
|3.75
|2.04
|83.82
|Net Profit
|0.51
|0.39
|30.77
|Equity Capital
|2.85
|2.85
|-
Olympic Oil Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Ruchi Infrastr.
|3.50
|-4.37
|71.82
|Vegetable Prod.
|3.96
|-1.25
|43.24
|Diligent Indust.
|17.00
|-2.86
|38.90
|Olympic Oil Ind.
|136.00
|-0.87
|38.76
|Poona Dal & Oil
|57.15
|-2.39
|32.63
|N K Inds.
|50.00
|4.17
|30.05
|Rasoya Proteins
|0.16
|0.00
|27.34
Olympic Oil Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Olympic Oil Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-2.26%
|NA
|0.19%
|-0.88%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.42%
|-0.84%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.76%
|0.98%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.14%
|4.35%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.81%
|16.13%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.87%
|18.39%
Olympic Oil Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|136.00
|
|144.00
|Week Low/High
|129.00
|
|146.00
|Month Low/High
|127.45
|
|149.00
|YEAR Low/High
|74.90
|
|175.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.81
|
|175.00
