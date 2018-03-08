JUST IN
Olympic Oil Industries Ltd.

BSE: 507609 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE286E01019
BSE LIVE 15:23 | 08 Mar 136.00 -1.20
(-0.87%)
OPEN

143.85

 HIGH

144.00

 LOW

136.00
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Olympic Oil Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 143.85
PREVIOUS CLOSE 137.20
VOLUME 488
52-Week high 175.25
52-Week low 74.90
P/E 12.10
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 39
Buy Price 136.00
Buy Qty 5.00
Sell Price 144.00
Sell Qty 19.00
About Olympic Oil Industries Ltd.

Olympic Oil Industries Ltd

Olympic Oil Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   39
EPS - TTM () [*S] 11.24
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 12.10
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 137.30
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.99
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Olympic Oil Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 403.1 284.11 41.88
Other Income 0.31 0.06 416.67
Total Income 403.4 284.16 41.96
Total Expenses 399.65 282.12 41.66
Operating Profit 3.75 2.04 83.82
Net Profit 0.51 0.39 30.77
Equity Capital 2.85 2.85 -
> More on Olympic Oil Industries Ltd Financials Results

Olympic Oil Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Ruchi Infrastr. 3.50 -4.37 71.82
Vegetable Prod. 3.96 -1.25 43.24
Diligent Indust. 17.00 -2.86 38.90
Olympic Oil Ind. 136.00 -0.87 38.76
Poona Dal & Oil 57.15 -2.39 32.63
N K Inds. 50.00 4.17 30.05
Rasoya Proteins 0.16 0.00 27.34
> More on Olympic Oil Industries Ltd Peer Group

Olympic Oil Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 24.13
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 61.55
Custodians 0.00
Other 14.32
> More on Olympic Oil Industries Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Olympic Oil Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -2.26% NA 0.19% -0.88%
1 Month NA NA -1.42% -0.84%
3 Month NA NA 1.76% 0.98%
6 Month NA NA 5.14% 4.35%
1 Year NA NA 16.81% 16.13%
3 Year NA NA 16.87% 18.39%

Olympic Oil Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 136.00
144.00
Week Low/High 129.00
146.00
Month Low/High 127.45
149.00
YEAR Low/High 74.90
175.00
All TIME Low/High 0.81
175.00

