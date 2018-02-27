JUST IN
Om Metals Infraprojects Ltd.

BSE: 531092 Sector: Engineering
NSE: OMMETALS ISIN Code: INE239D01028
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 51.90 0.10
(0.19%)
OPEN

52.80

 HIGH

52.85

 LOW

51.25
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 51.60 -0.45
(-0.86%)
OPEN

52.60

 HIGH

53.20

 LOW

51.05
OPEN 52.80
PREVIOUS CLOSE 51.80
VOLUME 18912
52-Week high 84.35
52-Week low 38.30
P/E 14.96
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 500
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Om Metals Infraprojects Ltd.

Om Metals Infraprojects Ltd

Om Metals Infraprojects Ltd, is a conglomerate having diverse business activities and interests related to Hydro mechanical equipments, turn key solutions for steel fabrication, Hydro power developments, Real Estate, Leasing, Finance, Entertainment centers, Hotels and tourism. The company is a leading ISO 9002 Company established in 1971 and a pioneer in the field of turnkey execution from Desi...> More

Om Metals Infraprojects Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   500
EPS - TTM () [*S] 3.47
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 14.96
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   35.00
Latest Dividend Date 27 Feb 2018
Dividend Yield (%) 0.39
Book Value / Share () [*S] 63.41
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.82
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Om Metals Infraprojects Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 54.82 48.3 13.5
Other Income -4.88 4.74 -202.95
Total Income 49.95 53.04 -5.83
Total Expenses 39.39 43.12 -8.65
Operating Profit 10.56 9.92 6.45
Net Profit 4.95 2.31 114.29
Equity Capital 9.63 9.63 -
Om Metals Infraprojects Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Forbes & Co 3095.45 2.07 3993.13
Skipper 228.85 -1.10 2348.00
Om Metals Infrap 51.90 0.19 499.80
McNally Bharat 59.80 -1.48 343.19
Rajoo Engineers 50.90 1.50 313.04
Singer India 52.45 0.87 281.66
Om Metals Infraprojects Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 70.89
Banks/FIs 0.09
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 1.03
Indian Public 19.36
Custodians 0.00
Other 8.02
Om Metals Infraprojects Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -9.42% -12.62% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -17.16% -11.72% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -25.48% -23.61% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -8.63% -5.23% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 27.52% 27.88% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 32.06% 53.12% 17.24% 19.01%

Om Metals Infraprojects Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 51.25
52.85
Week Low/High 50.95
59.00
Month Low/High 50.95
64.00
YEAR Low/High 38.30
84.00
All TIME Low/High 1.57
109.00

