Om Metals Infraprojects Ltd.
|BSE: 531092
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: OMMETALS
|ISIN Code: INE239D01028
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
51.90
|
0.10
(0.19%)
|
OPEN
52.80
|
HIGH
52.85
|
LOW
51.25
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
51.60
|
-0.45
(-0.86%)
|
OPEN
52.60
|
HIGH
53.20
|
LOW
51.05
About Om Metals Infraprojects Ltd.
Om Metals Infraprojects Ltd
Om Metals Infraprojects Ltd, is a conglomerate having diverse business activities and interests related to Hydro mechanical equipments, turn key solutions for steel fabrication, Hydro power developments, Real Estate, Leasing, Finance, Entertainment centers, Hotels and tourism.
The company is a leading ISO 9002 Company established in 1971 and a pioneer in the field of turnkey execution from Desi...> More
Om Metals Infraprojects Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Om Metals Infraprojects Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|54.82
|48.3
|13.5
|Other Income
|-4.88
|4.74
|-202.95
|Total Income
|49.95
|53.04
|-5.83
|Total Expenses
|39.39
|43.12
|-8.65
|Operating Profit
|10.56
|9.92
|6.45
|Net Profit
|4.95
|2.31
|114.29
|Equity Capital
|9.63
|9.63
| -
Om Metals Infraprojects Ltd - Peer Group
Om Metals Infraprojects Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Om Metals Infraprojects Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-9.42%
|-12.62%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-17.16%
|-11.72%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-25.48%
|-23.61%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-8.63%
|-5.23%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|27.52%
|27.88%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|32.06%
|53.12%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Om Metals Infraprojects Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|51.25
|
|52.85
|Week Low/High
|50.95
|
|59.00
|Month Low/High
|50.95
|
|64.00
|YEAR Low/High
|38.30
|
|84.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.57
|
|109.00
