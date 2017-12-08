JUST IN
Omax Autos Ltd.

BSE: 520021 Sector: Auto
NSE: OMAXAUTO ISIN Code: INE090B01011
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 149.70 -3.15
(-2.06%)
OPEN

152.45

 HIGH

160.40

 LOW

146.10
NSE LIVE 15:27 | 12 Mar 151.00 -1.45
(-0.95%)
OPEN

155.00

 HIGH

157.00

 LOW

149.00
About Omax Autos Ltd.

Omax Autos Ltd

Omax Autos Ltd., a part of Omax Group is into manufacture of sheet metal, tubular and machined components and sprockets for two-wheelers and four at its two plants in Dharuhera, Haryana. Hero Honda is major client of the company contributing 75% of its turnover. The company has a marketing tie-up with Hero Honda, near which the Haryana plant of the company is situated. Omax Auto's other customers ...> More

Omax Autos Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   320
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 02 Sep 2016
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 95.05
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.57
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Omax Autos Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 305.62 252.82 20.88
Other Income 2.02 1.9 6.32
Total Income 307.65 254.72 20.78
Total Expenses 282.98 248.75 13.76
Operating Profit 24.66 5.96 313.76
Net Profit 12.48 -3.07 506.51
Equity Capital 21.39 21.39 -
Omax Autos Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
ABC Bearings 427.15 0.27 493.36
Rane Engine Val. 506.60 -1.53 340.44
Talbros Auto. 273.75 2.62 338.08
Omax Autos 149.70 -2.06 320.21
Samkrg Pistons 291.10 0.10 285.86
JMT Auto 4.72 -4.65 237.79
Bimetal Bearings 578.40 0.94 221.53
Omax Autos Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 55.03
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 25.49
Custodians 0.00
Other 18.88
Omax Autos Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -11.05% -11.72% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -16.76% -12.89% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 82.23% 115.87% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 110.70% 112.98% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 101.89% 99.60% 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 239.46% 237.43% 17.24% 19.02%

Omax Autos Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 146.10
160.40
Week Low/High 146.10
175.00
Month Low/High 146.10
193.00
YEAR Low/High 62.10
216.00
All TIME Low/High 1.53
216.00

