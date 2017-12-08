Omax Autos Ltd.
|BSE: 520021
|Sector: Auto
|NSE: OMAXAUTO
|ISIN Code: INE090B01011
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|149.70
|
-3.15
(-2.06%)
|
OPEN
152.45
|
HIGH
160.40
|
LOW
146.10
|NSE LIVE 15:27 | 12 Mar
|151.00
|
-1.45
(-0.95%)
|
OPEN
155.00
|
HIGH
157.00
|
LOW
149.00
|OPEN
|152.45
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|152.85
|VOLUME
|8419
|52-Week high
|215.90
|52-Week low
|62.10
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|320
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|152.45
|CLOSE
|152.85
|VOLUME
|8419
|52-Week high
|215.90
|52-Week low
|62.10
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|320
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Omax Autos Ltd.
Omax Autos Ltd., a part of Omax Group is into manufacture of sheet metal, tubular and machined components and sprockets for two-wheelers and four at its two plants in Dharuhera, Haryana. Hero Honda is major client of the company contributing 75% of its turnover. The company has a marketing tie-up with Hero Honda, near which the Haryana plant of the company is situated. Omax Auto's other customers ...> More
Omax Autos Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|320
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|10.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|02 Sep 2016
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|95.05
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.57
Omax Autos Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|305.62
|252.82
|20.88
|Other Income
|2.02
|1.9
|6.32
|Total Income
|307.65
|254.72
|20.78
|Total Expenses
|282.98
|248.75
|13.76
|Operating Profit
|24.66
|5.96
|313.76
|Net Profit
|12.48
|-3.07
|506.51
|Equity Capital
|21.39
|21.39
|-
Omax Autos Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|ABC Bearings
|427.15
|0.27
|493.36
|Rane Engine Val.
|506.60
|-1.53
|340.44
|Talbros Auto.
|273.75
|2.62
|338.08
|Omax Autos
|149.70
|-2.06
|320.21
|Samkrg Pistons
|291.10
|0.10
|285.86
|JMT Auto
|4.72
|-4.65
|237.79
|Bimetal Bearings
|578.40
|0.94
|221.53
Omax Autos Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Omax Autos Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-11.05%
|-11.72%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-16.76%
|-12.89%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|82.23%
|115.87%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|110.70%
|112.98%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|101.89%
|99.60%
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|239.46%
|237.43%
|17.24%
|19.02%
Omax Autos Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|146.10
|
|160.40
|Week Low/High
|146.10
|
|175.00
|Month Low/High
|146.10
|
|193.00
|YEAR Low/High
|62.10
|
|216.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.53
|
|216.00
