Omega Ag Seeds (Punjab) Ltd.

BSE: 519479 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE112B01013
BSE 13:51 | 06 Mar 5.00 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

5.00

 HIGH

5.00

 LOW

5.00
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Omega Ag Seeds (Punjab) Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 5.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 5.00
VOLUME 5
52-Week high 12.00
52-Week low 4.70
P/E 500.00
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 4
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 4.75
Sell Qty 20.00
OPEN 5.00
CLOSE 5.00
VOLUME 5
52-Week high 12.00
52-Week low 4.70
P/E 500.00
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 4
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 4.75
Sell Qty 20.00

About Omega Ag Seeds (Punjab) Ltd.

Omega Ag Seeds (Punjab) Ltd

Omega Ag-seeds (Punjab) Limited produces seeds for farmers. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Chandigarh, India. mega Ag-Seeds (Punjab) Ltd. was incorporated on November 24, 1992 for setting up of seed processing complex and to enter into sunflower seed multiplication programme. The company produces seeds for farmers and is based in Chandigarh, India. The company, in the year 2...> More

Omega Ag Seeds (Punjab) Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   4
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.01
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 500.00
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 10.19
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.49
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Omega Ag Seeds (Punjab) Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.13 -
Other Income 0.04 0.05 -20
Total Income 0.04 0.18 -77.78
Total Expenses 0.04 0.16 -75
Operating Profit 0.02 -
Net Profit 0.01 -
Equity Capital 7.9 7.9 -
Omega Ag Seeds (Punjab) Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
IND Renewable 14.00 -4.44 4.24
Midwest Gold 12.50 0.00 4.09
Chamak Holdings 12.50 25.00 4.06
Omega Ag Seeds 5.00 0.00 3.95
Ashoka Refinerie 11.38 -4.93 3.87
Crown Tours 12.35 -5.00 3.83
Excel Castro 0.87 -4.40 3.54
Omega Ag Seeds (Punjab) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 20.19
Banks/FIs 0.59
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 43.85
Custodians 0.00
Other 25.24
Omega Ag Seeds (Punjab) Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -12.28% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year -80.51% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Omega Ag Seeds (Punjab) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 5.00
5.00
Week Low/High 5.00
5.00
Month Low/High 5.00
5.00
YEAR Low/High 4.70
12.00
All TIME Low/High 0.55
53.00

