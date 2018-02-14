You are here » Home
Omega Ag Seeds (Punjab) Ltd.
|BSE: 519479
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE112B01013
|
BSE
13:51 | 06 Mar
|
5.00
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
5.00
|
HIGH
5.00
|
LOW
5.00
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Omega Ag Seeds (Punjab) Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|5.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|5.00
|VOLUME
|5
|52-Week high
|12.00
|52-Week low
|4.70
|P/E
|500.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|4.75
|Sell Qty
|20.00
About Omega Ag Seeds (Punjab) Ltd.
Omega Ag Seeds (Punjab) Ltd
Omega Ag-seeds (Punjab) Limited produces seeds for farmers. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Chandigarh, India.
mega Ag-Seeds (Punjab) Ltd. was incorporated on November 24, 1992 for setting up of seed processing complex and to enter into sunflower seed multiplication programme. The company produces seeds for farmers and is based in Chandigarh, India.
The company, in the year 2
Omega Ag Seeds (Punjab) Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Omega Ag Seeds (Punjab) Ltd - Financial Results
Omega Ag Seeds (Punjab) Ltd - Peer Group
Omega Ag Seeds (Punjab) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Omega Ag Seeds (Punjab) Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-12.28%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|-80.51%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Omega Ag Seeds (Punjab) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|5.00
|
|5.00
|Week Low/High
|5.00
|
|5.00
|Month Low/High
|5.00
|
|5.00
|YEAR Low/High
|4.70
|
|12.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.55
|
|53.00
Quick Links for Omega Ag Seeds (Punjab):