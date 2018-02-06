JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Omega Interactive Technologies Ltd

Omega Interactive Technologies Ltd.

BSE: 511644 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE113B01029
BSE LIVE 15:14 | 27 Aug Omega Interactive Technologies Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Omega Interactive Technologies Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 99.30
PREVIOUS CLOSE 104.50
VOLUME 4147
52-Week high 99.30
52-Week low 0.00
P/E 261.32
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 5
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 99.30
Sell Qty 18411.00
OPEN 99.30
CLOSE 104.50
VOLUME 4147
52-Week high 99.30
52-Week low 0.00
P/E 261.32
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 5
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 99.30
Sell Qty 18411.00

About Omega Interactive Technologies Ltd.

Omega Interactive Technologies Ltd

Registered as Indian Private Company, Omega Interactive Technologies Limited,is been concentrating on Computer Software Development. Due to severe recession in the Global Information Technology industry, company's performance has declined during the year 2000-01. The export of software has almost down by 40% over the previous year. However the company has made a significant business develop...> More

Omega Interactive Technologies Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   5
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.38
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 261.32
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 15.39
P/B Ratio () [*S] 6.45
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Omega Interactive Technologies Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.04 0.02 100
Other Income -
Total Income 0.04 0.02 100
Total Expenses 0.02 -
Operating Profit 0.02 0.01 100
Net Profit 0.02 0.01 100
Equity Capital 0.5 0.5 -
> More on Omega Interactive Technologies Ltd Financials Results

Omega Interactive Technologies Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
AAR Commercial 5.00 -50.00 5.01
Gujarat Metallic 25.25 -1.94 5.00
Layla Textile 2.01 -1.95 4.99
Omega Interactiv 99.30 -4.98 4.96
Delta Industrial 8.90 0.00 4.80
Asia Pack 18.05 -5.00 4.77
Nouritrans Exim 7.50 4.02 4.57
> More on Omega Interactive Technologies Ltd Peer Group

Omega Interactive Technologies Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 4.20
Banks/FIs 0.02
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 55.81
Custodians 0.00
Other 39.97
> More on Omega Interactive Technologies Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Omega Interactive Technologies Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.59%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.56%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.28%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.65%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.47%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 18.73%

Omega Interactive Technologies Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 99.30
99.30
Week Low/High 0.00
99.30
Month Low/High 0.00
99.30
YEAR Low/High 0.00
99.30
All TIME Low/High 0.60
340.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Omega Interactive Technologies: