Omega Interactive Technologies Ltd.
|BSE: 511644
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE113B01029
|
BSE
LIVE
15:14 | 27 Aug
|
Omega Interactive Technologies Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Omega Interactive Technologies Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|99.30
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|104.50
|VOLUME
|4147
|52-Week high
|99.30
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|261.32
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|99.30
|Sell Qty
|18411.00
|OPEN
|99.30
|CLOSE
|104.50
|VOLUME
|4147
|52-Week high
|99.30
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|261.32
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|99.30
|Sell Qty
|18411.00
About Omega Interactive Technologies Ltd.
Omega Interactive Technologies Ltd
Registered as Indian Private Company, Omega Interactive Technologies Limited,is been concentrating on Computer Software Development. Due to severe recession in the Global Information Technology industry, company's performance has declined during the year 2000-01.
The export of software has almost down by 40% over the previous year.
However the company has made a significant business develop...> More
Omega Interactive Technologies Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Omega Interactive Technologies Ltd - Financial Results
Omega Interactive Technologies Ltd - Peer Group
Omega Interactive Technologies Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Omega Interactive Technologies Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.59%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.56%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.28%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.65%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.47%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|18.73%
Omega Interactive Technologies Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|99.30
|
|99.30
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|99.30
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|99.30
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|99.30
|All TIME Low/High
|0.60
|
|340.00
